American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Draft

764 Reviews

$$

3105 Ocean Front Walk

San Diego, CA 92109

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located directly on the Mission Beach boardwalk, Draft Restaurant is serving up 69 beers on tap and 30+ bottles pairing the surf and sand with a wide variety of craft beers. But the appeal doesn’t stop at the #brewsandviews; Come hungry and experience a fresh take on beachside dining featuring casual, handcrafted fare from Executive Chef Jerry Ranson.

