Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Dragon Donuts - Grandview

7 Reviews

$

1288 West 5th Ave

Columbus, OH 43212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Cake
1/2 Dozen Cake Donuts
Dozen Cake & Yeast

Homemade Pop Tarts - available Fri - Sun

Homemade Pop Tarts
Pumpkin Maple Pop Tart

Pumpkin Maple Pop Tart

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Pop Tart

Strawberry Pop Tart

$4.00Out of stock

Cinn. Roll

Cinn. Roll

Cinn. Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Jumbo homemade cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing!

Hand Pies

Pumpkin Hand Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Hand Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

Single Cake Donuts

Single Cake Donut

$3.00

Raised Donuts

Glazed Ring

Glazed Ring

$4.25Out of stock

classic glazed yeast ring

Caramel Toffee Crumb

Caramel Toffee Crumb

$4.25Out of stock

Caramel glaze topped with shortbread cookie crumb and toffee pieces

Fruity Pebble Cereal Milk

Fruity Pebble Cereal Milk

$4.25Out of stock

Cereal milk glazed topped with fruity pebbles

Stuffed Pumpkin French Toast

Stuffed Pumpkin French Toast

$4.25Out of stock

pumpkin cream cheese filling topped with maple glaze & cinnamon sugar

Stuffed Strawberry

Stuffed Strawberry

$4.25Out of stock

powdered sugar stuffed with strawberry filling

Sugar Ring

$4.25Out of stock

Fluffy raised donut rolled in sugar

Stuffed Blueberry Cream

$4.25Out of stock

glazed shell stuffed with blueberries and cream

Vanilla Sprinkles Ring

$4.25Out of stock

vanilla dip with rainbow sprinkles

Cream Filled - OG Glaze

$4.25Out of stock

Cream Filled - Vanilla

$4.25Out of stock

Cream Filled - Maple

$4.25Out of stock

Cream Filled - Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Cake

1/2 Dozen Cake Donuts

$11.50

1/2 Dozen Yeast

1/2 Dozen Yeast Only

$14.50

1/2 Dozen Cake & Yeast

1/2 Dozen Cake & Yeast

$13.50

Dozen Cake

Dozen Cake

$20.50

Dozen Yeast

Dozen Yeast

$26.00

Dozen Cake & Yeast

Dozen Cake & Yeast

$25.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

72oz Coffee Box

$18.00Out of stock

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Juice

Juice

$3.00

Soda

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

Cup Of water

Cup of water

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1288 West 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery
Dragon Donuts image
Dragon Donuts image
Dragon Donuts image
Dragon Donuts image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blocks Bagels - North Market Downtown
orange star4.5 • 7
59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave
orange star4.3 • 142
4100 Worth Ave Columbus, OH 43219
View restaurantnext
The Stack
orange starNo Reviews
262 W. Lane Avenue Columbus, OH 43210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston