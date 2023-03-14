Dragon Gate Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Singapore Rice Noodles with Curry Flavor
Egg Rolls (2)
Chicken Fried Rice

Take Out Menu

Appetizers

Pu Pu Platter (for 2)

$18.95

(2 of each item...No Substitutions) Egg Rolls, BBQ Ribs, Fantail Shrimp, Chicken Wings. Krab Rangoon and Steak on Skewer

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.50

Trick crispy roll with pork and shrimp

Chicken Egg Roll (1)

$1.95

BBQ Ribs

$9.95+

Roast Pork Slices or Ends

$9.95

Sliced or chuncks pork in a sweet honey sauce

Fantail Shrimp (6)

$9.95

Meatless Fried Wontons (No Meat)

$6.25

Fried Wontons with Meat (12)

$8.95

Chicken Wings

$10.50+

Pork or Chicken Dumplings (6)

$7.95

Pork or Chicken with cabbage, onion and soy sauce

Steak on a Skewer (6)

$8.95

Crispy Soft Shell Crab (each)

$9.95

Krab Rangoon (5)

$6.25

Krab Rangoon (10)

$10.50

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

$4.50

Thin crust with vegetables

Salted Edamame (Soy Bean)

$6.95

Soy bean with light salt

Wings

Szechuan Chicken Wing (8)

$15.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available)

Honey Garlic Wings (8)

$15.95

Thai Sweet Chili Wing (8)

$15.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available)

BBQ Wing (8)

$15.95

Soups

Mixed (Wonton/Egg Drop) Soups

$3.95+

Wontons, scallions and chopped up pork slices in egg drop base

Wonton Soups

$3.75+

Wontons, scallions and chopped up pork slices in clear broth

Egg Drop Soups

$3.75+

Vegetables Soups

$3.75+

Water chestnuts, mushrooms, carrot, snowpeas, bambooshoots and nappa

Noodle Soup - Pork

$3.95+

Roast Pork Noodle Soup

$3.95+

Noodle Soup - Chicken

$3.95+

Chicken Hot and Sour Soups

$5.95+

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) Bamboo shoot, woodear (mushroom), tofu, egg and carrot

Pork Hot and Sour Soups

$5.95+

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) Bamboo shoot, woodear (mushroom), tofu, egg and carrot with chopped up shrimp, imitation crab and calamari

Vegetable Hot and Sour Soup

$5.95+

Seafood Hot and Sour Soup

$11.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) Bamboo shoot, woodear (mushroom), tofu, egg and carrot

Special Wonton Soups

$11.75

Wontons, pork, chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables

Chicken Corn Soup

$9.50

Dumpling Soup

$10.95

12 dumplings (ground pork and shrimp) with chinese mustard green in clear broth

Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.95

R. Pk Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.95

Seafood Corn Soup

$11.95

Chopped up shrimp, calamari, scallop, imitation crab, corn in egg drop base

Clear Broth Soups

$2.25+

West Lake Minced Beef Soup

$6.50

Rice Soup

$2.75+

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.50+

Sweet & Sour Dishes

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.95

Pieces of breaded chicken deep fried with sweet and sour sauce on the side

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.95

Chucks of pork breaded deep fried with sweet and sour sauce on the side

Sweet & Sour Jumbo Shrimp

$16.50

Pieces of Jumbo Shrimp cooked with sweet and sour sauce

Sweet & Sour Fillet Fish

$19.95

Fried fillet Fish cooked with sweet and sour sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken (Cantonese Style)

$14.95

Bell Pepper, Onion & Pineapple

Sweet & Sour Pork (Cantonese Style)

$14.95

Bell Pepper, Onion & Pineapple

Health Conscious

Chicken Delight

$14.95

Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Sliced white meat chicken steamed with an assortment of Chinese vegetables

Shrimp Delight

$16.95

Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Shrimp steamed with an assortment of Chinese vegetables

Scallop Delight

$17.50

Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Scallops steamed with an assortment of Chinese vegetables

Deluxe Combination Vegetables -Health Conscious

$13.50

Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Steamed just right! Crispy and crunchy

Deluxe Vegetables With Tofu -Health Conscious

$14.75

Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - A combination of straw mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots and broccoli steamed with bean curd

Pork

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

$12.95

Pork with bokchoy, snowpeas, mushrooms, waterchestnuts and carrots in a brown sauce

Roast Pork w/Snow Peas & Mushrooms

$13.95

Sliced pork with snowpeas and sliced mushrooms

Roast Pork with Black Bean Sauce

$12.95

Ribs with Black Bean Sauce

$14.95

Ribs cut into small pieces in a black bean sauce

Honey Garlic Ribs

$14.95

Beef

Double Mushroom Beef

$15.95

Shredded beef with black mushroom and sliced mushrooms in a brown sauce

Pepper Steak

$13.50

Shredded beef with breen bell pepper and onions in a brown sauce

Beef with Snow Peas and Mushrooms

$14.95

Beef with Chinese Vegetable

$13.50

Shredded beef with bokchoy, snowpeas, mushrooms, waterchestnuts and carrots in a brown sauce

Beef Curry

$13.50

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Shredded beef with onions, carrot, red and green bell pepper in curry sauce

Beef with Broccoli

$13.50

Beef with Broccoli in brown sauce

Beef with Oyster Sauce

$13.50

Shredded beef with snowpeas, mushrooms, waterchestnuts, carrots and baby corn in oyster sauce

Mongolian Beef

$15.95

Shredded beef with mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, waterchestnuts, snowpeas and onions

Beef with Chinese Broccoli

$16.50

Poultry

Chicken with Broccoli

$12.95

Chicken with Broccoli and very little carrot in a with sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.95

Chicken breast, bok choy, snow pea, mushromm and waterchestnut and carrot in a withe sauce

Chicken Curry

$13.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Chicken with onions, carrot, red and green bell pepper

Chicken w/Snow Peas & Mushrooms

$13.95

Lemon Chicken

$13.95

Honey Chicken

$13.95

Honey Garlic Chicken

$13.95

Chicken with Deluxe Vegetables in Brown Sauce

$13.95

Chicken with snowpea, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrots, bokchoy and broccoli in a brown sauce

Roasted Chicken (Half)

$16.25

Crispy Chicken (Half)

$16.95

Sesame Chicken

$17.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.95

Hunan Chicken

$14.25

Chicken With BBS

$13.50

Pepper Chicken

$14.25

Shrimp

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$15.95

Shrimp with ground pork, peas, carrot in withe lobster sauce

Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables

$15.95

Shrimp with bokchoy, snowpea, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrots in a with sauce

Shrimp with Broccoli

$15.95

Shrimp with Broccoli and very little carrot in a with sauce

Shrimp w/Black Beans in Lobster Sauce

$15.95

Shrimp with ground pork, peas, carrot in back bean sauce

Shrimp Curry

$15.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Shrimp with onions, carrot, red and green bell pepper

Shrimp w/Mushrooms & Snow Peas

$16.95

Shrimp w/Mushrooms & Snow Peas in brown sauce

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$16.95

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein

$7.25+

Chicken with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs

Roast Pork Chow Mein

$7.25+

Roast Pork with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs

Shrimp Chow Mein

$7.95+

Shrimp with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs

Beef Chow Mein

$7.95+

Beef with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs

Vegetable (meatless) Chow Mein

$7.25+

Nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs

Subgum Chicken Chow Mein

$7.50+

Chicken with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs with almonds on top

House Special Chow Mein

$14.95

Chicken, pork and shrimp with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs

Chop Suey

Chicken Chop Suey

$7.25+

Chicken with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs

Roast Pork Chop Suey

$7.25+

Roast pork with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs

Shrimp Chop Suey

$7.95+

Shrimp with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs

Beef Chop Suey

$7.95+

Beef with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs

Vegetable (meatless) Chop Suey

$7.25+

Bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs

Subgum Chicken Chop Suey

$7.50+

Chicken with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs and almonds on top

House Special Chop Suey

$14.95

Chicken, pork and shrimp with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs and almonds on top

Vegetables

Double Mushroom Fried Tofu

$14.95

Fried tofu with black mushroom and sliced mushrooms in a brown sauce

Fried Tofu with Red Pepper Sauce

$13.50

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Fried tofu in spicy red pepper sauce with steamed broccoli around the tofu.

Stir Fried Bean Sprouts w/Scallions

$12.95

Black Mushrooms with Snow Peas

$13.50

Black Mushrooms with Tofu

$13.50

Fried tofu with black mushroom in brown mushroom

Stir-Fried Mustard Greens

$13.95

Mustard Greens with Oyster Sauce

$13.95

Deluxe Combination Vegetables

$13.95

Snowpea, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrot bokchoy and broccoli

Garlic Eggplant

$12.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available)

Sauteed String Beans

$13.95

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available)

Fried Tofu with Curry Sauce

$12.95

Fried Rice

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$5.95+

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.95+

Ham Fried Rice

$5.95+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.75+

Beef Fried Rice

$6.75+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.95+

Special Fried Rice

$7.50+

Young Chow Fried Rice

$7.50+

Plain Fried Rice

$4.95+

Egg Fried Rice

$5.50+

Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice (Qt.)

$16.50

Egg Foo Young

Roast Pork (3 pieces) Egg Foo Young

$11.95

Chicken (3 pieces) Egg Foo Young

$11.95

Ham (3 pieces) Egg Foo Young

$11.95

Shrimp (3 pieces) Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Vegetable (3 pieces) Egg Foo Young

$11.95

Special (3 pieces) Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Mushroom (3 pieces) Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Noodle Time

Singapore Rice Noodles with Curry Flavor

$15.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available)

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.50

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$12.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.95

Special Lo Mein

$14.95

Beef Lo Mein

$12.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.50

Plain Lo Mein

$5.95+

House Special Pan Fried Noodles

$18.95

Seafood Combo with Pan Fried Noodles

$19.95

Shrimp Kew with Pan Fried Noodles

$17.95

Shredded Chicken with Pan Fried Noodles

$14.95

Shredded Pork with Pan Fried Noodles

$14.95

Sliced Beef with Pan Fried Noodles

$14.95

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle

$15.95

Chicken Chow Fun

$15.95

Pork Chow Fun

$15.95

Beef Chow Fun

$15.95

Shrimp Chow Fun

$17.95

Vegetable Chow Fun

$15.95

Special Chow Fun

$18.95

Chicken with Udon Noodles

$15.95

Pork with Udon Noodles

$15.95

Beef with Udon Noodles

$15.95

Shrimp with Udon Noodles

$17.50

Spicy Szechuan Dishes

General Cheng's Chicken

$14.95

Tender chicken lightly breaded, with garlic and red pepper in a spicy brown sauce

Orange Peel Beef Or Chicken

$16.95

Tender slices of beef or chicken with garlic and red pepper in spicy orange sauce

Orange Peel Shrimp

$17.50

Kung Po Squid

$14.95

Tender squid, stir-fried with garlic, pepper and peanuts

Mao Pao Bean Curd

$13.95

Diced soy bean curd with minced meat in a spicy sauce

Shrimp Szechuan Style

$17.50

Large succulent shrimp with mushrooms and green peppers, skillfully blended in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Seafood A La Szechuan

$20.95

This is our chefs special of jumbo shrimp (4). scallops, squid, imitation crab meat, green pepper, snow peas, and mushrooms in a spicy hot sauce

Beef Szechuan Style

$14.95

Tender beef and assorted vegetables with Oriental spices

Chicken Szechuan Style

$14.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Chicken breast, green and red pepper, straw mushroom, baby corn and sliced carrot in spicy brown sauce

Cashew Chicken

$14.95

Sliced chicken breast, snow peas, mushrooms and whole cashews delicately sauteed in our exotic sauce

Shredded Chicken In Spicy Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Tender chicken sliced and stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce

Shredded Pork In Spicy Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Pork sliced and stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce

Beef In Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Tender sliced beef in spicy garlic sauce

Shrimp In Garlic Sauce

$17.50

Jumbo shrimp in spicy brown garlic sauce

Sea Scallops In Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Fresh chunks of scallops in spicy garlic sauce

Garlic Eggplant With Sliced Beef

$15.95

Garlic Eggplant With Shredded Meat Chicken

$15.95

Garlic Eggplant With Shredded Pork

$15.95

Soft Shelled Crab With Black Beans And Pepper Sauce

$22.95

Lovers' Shrimp

$19.50

Jumbo shrimp prepared in 2 different ways one stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a white sauce, and the other quickly sauteed in a red spicy sauce

House Specialties

Roast Duck (Half)

$19.95

Roasted duck with five-spice seasonings, crispy on the outside. & served at room temperature

Crispy Chicken (Half) With Shrimp Chips

$15.95

Mu Shu Pork

$14.95

Shredded pork, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes

Mu Shu Chicken

$14.95

Shredded chicken, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes

Mu Shu Vegetable

$14.95

Shredded vegetables, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes

Mu Shu Shrimp

$16.95

Shredded Shrimp , egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes

Mu Shu Beef

$16.95

Shredded Beef, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes

Sesame Beef

$15.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Subgum Wonton

$16.95

A delicious array of roast pork, beef, chicken, shrimp and blended Chinese vegetables, served with crispy fried wontons.

Beef With Scallops

$18.95

Tender sliced beef with sea scallops, stir-fried with snow peas and green scallions in a brown garlic sauce

Steak Kew

$18.95

Tenderloin of beef cube, marinated in wine and sauteed with garden vegetables

Hawaii Five-O

$20.95

Jumbo shrimp (4), scallops, imitation crab meat and white meat chicken sauteed with snow peas, mushrooms and garden vegetables

Seafood Wor Bar

$19.95

Scallops, jumbo shrimp (4), imitation crab meat

Four Season Wor Bar

$19.95

Fresh jumbo shrimp (4), roast pork, white meat chicken, imitation crab meat, and choice mixed Chinese vegetables

House Sirloin Steak

$19.95

New York cut steak, with broccoli and mushrooms

Cashew Nut Shrimp

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp, marinated in wine, stir-fried w/cashew nuts in brown sauce

Peking Duck

$65.00+

Especially plum Long Island duck, roasted and served in two masterly courses: First, golden crispy skin seasoned with tangy sauce, rolled in a Chinese crepe w/ scallions, carrots, and cucumbers. Second, juicy duck meat subtly seasoned and sauteed with crispy garden-fresh vegetables (or udon noodles)

Empire Shrimp White Broccoli

$17.95

Breaded jumbo shrimp served with sweet white sauce & crushed peanuts on top with shanghai bok choy

Chicken With Snow Peas And Black Mushrooms

$14.95

Beef With Snow Peas And Black Mushrooms

$14.95

Chicken Szechuan Style

$14.95

Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Chicken breast, green and red pepper, straw mushroom, baby corn and sliced carrot in spicy brown sauce

Sizzling Black Pepper Sauce

$18.25

Beverages

Canned Coke

$1.50

Canned Sprite

$1.50

Canned Diet Coke

$1.50

Canned Orange

$1.50

Canned Pepsi

$1.50

Canned Lemon Ice Tea

$1.50

Bottled of Water

$1.50

Imported Beer

$5.50

Domestic Beer

$4.50

Side Orders

Brown Rice

$1.50+

Plain Lo Mein

$5.95+

Baby Corn

$7.50

French Fries

$5.50

Pan Fried Noodles

$5.95

Wonton (each)

$0.50

Mu Shu Pancake (each)

$0.75

Egg (each)

$1.50

Crispy Noodle (Bag)

$0.50

Homecooked Sauce

$2.95+

Shrimp Chips

$5.50

White Rice

$1.25+

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$7.50

Dessert

Premiun Ice Cream (1/2 pt.)

$3.30

Fried Plantain (10)

$4.45

Lycheenut

$6.45

Fortune Cookies (12)

$2.00

Party Tray Special

Fried Rice with Meat or Vegetable -Party Tray

$32.00

Fried Rice with Shrimp -Party Tray

$34.00

Fried Rice with Beef -Party Tray

$34.00

Fried Rice Special -Party Tray

$37.00

Fried Rice Young Chow -Party Tray

$37.00

Egg Fried Rice -Party Tray

$28.00

Lo Mein with Meat or Vegetable -Party Tray

$40.00

Lo Mein with Beef -Party Tray

$40.00

Lo Mein with Shrimp -Party Tray

$45.00

Special Lo Mein -Party Tray

$45.00

Honey Garlic Chicken -Party Tray

$45.00

Honey Chicken -Party Tray

$45.00

Chicken with Broccoli -Party Tray

$45.00

Beef with Broccoli -Party Tray

$45.00

Pepper Steak -Party Tray

$46.00

Deluxe Vegetables -Party Tray

$45.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken -Party Tray

$45.00

Chicken with Deluxe Vegetables -Party Tray

$46.00

Beef with Deluxe Vegetables -Party Tray

$46.00

SAUCES

Sauces (Copy)

Hot Oil 1oz

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce 4 oz

$1.25

Sweet & Sour Sauce 1/2 pt.

$2.25

House Duck Sauce 1 oz

$1.00

House Duck Sauce 2 oz

$1.50

House Duck Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.95

House Duck Sauce 1 Pt

$4.95

House Hot Mustard Sauce 1 oz

$1.00

House Hot Mustard Sauce 2 oz

$1.50

House Hot Mustard 1/2 Pt

$2.95

House Hot Mustard 1 Pt

$4.95

Honey Garlic Sauce 4 oz

$1.25

Honey Garlic Sauce 1/2 pt.

$2.25

Honey Sauce 4 oz

$1.25

Honey Sauce 1/2 pt.

$2.25

Plum Sauce 2 oz

$1.50

Oyster Sauce

$1.50

1 Hot Oil Custm 1oz

1 Hot Must Custm 1oz

1 Duck Custm 1oz

Egg Foo Young Gravy (Sauce) 1/2 Pt

$2.95

Authentic Chinese Menu (Dine In)

Authentic Chinese Menu (Dine In)

Peking Pork Chop

$14.95

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$14.95

Lamb Chop

$22.95

Sea Cucumber With Chives

$23.95

Spicy Beef

$28.95

Steam Chicken Ginger

$16.95

Walnut Shrimp

$18.95

Fish Stomach with Jalapenos

$19.95

King Mushroom

$16.95

Sour Mustard with Pork Intestines

$16.95

Salt & Pepper Ice Fish

$16.95

Baby Bokchoy

$13.95

Chinese Broccoli

$13.95

Green Mustard

$12.95

Snow Pea Tips

$15.95

Chicken & Tofu With Salty Fish Casserole

$14.95

Seafood Tofu Casserole

$21.95

Jelly Fish

$16.95

Beef Chow Fun

$14.95

Chicken Corn Soup

$14.95

Seafood Tofu Soup

$18.95

Crab Meat Fish Mow Soup

$18.95

Salt & Pepper Squid Tentacles

$14.95

Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp

$17.95

Salt & Pepper Three Treasure

$21.95

Filet Fish Tofu Casserole

$22.95

Fried Pork Intestines

$16.95

Seafood Deluxe Vegatables

$21.95

Seafood Combo

$20.95

Scallop Salt and Pepper

$18.95

Beef Preserved Mustard Green

$16.95

Pork Preserved Mustard Green

$15.95

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$15.95

Noodle Time (Deep Copy)

Rice Noodle

Singapore Rice Noodles with Curry Flavor

$17.25

Spicy (Not Spicy Available)

Cantonese Rice Noodle

$17.25

House Special Lo Mein

$16.95

Seafood Lo Mein

$20.95

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$13.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.95

Beef Lo Mein

$14.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.95

House Special Chow Fun

$19.95

Seafood Chow Fun

$20.95

Pork Chow Fun

$15.95

Chicken Chow Fun

$15.95

Vegetable Chow Fun

$15.95

Beef Chow Fun

$16.95

Shrimp Chow Fun

$17.95

House Special Pan Fried Noodle

$19.95

Seafood Pan Fried Noodle

$20.95

Pork Pan Fried Noodle

$15.95

Chicken Pan Fried Noodle

$15.95

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle

$15.95

Beef Pan Fried Noodle

$16.95

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodle

$17.95

House Special Udon

$19.95

Seafood Udon

$20.95

Pork Udon

$15.95

Chicken Udon

$15.95

Vegetable Udon

$15.95

Beef Udon

$16.95

Shrimp Udon

$18.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Chinese Restaurant We have been Serving the Neighborhood since 1992. Moderately Priced and The Best in the area. Specializing in Catering & Group Parties for all occasions.

Location

11232 Pines Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33026

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
