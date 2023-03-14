Dragon Gate Restaurant
11232 Pines Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33026
Take Out Menu
Appetizers
Pu Pu Platter (for 2)
(2 of each item...No Substitutions) Egg Rolls, BBQ Ribs, Fantail Shrimp, Chicken Wings. Krab Rangoon and Steak on Skewer
Egg Rolls (2)
Trick crispy roll with pork and shrimp
Chicken Egg Roll (1)
BBQ Ribs
Roast Pork Slices or Ends
Sliced or chuncks pork in a sweet honey sauce
Fantail Shrimp (6)
Meatless Fried Wontons (No Meat)
Fried Wontons with Meat (12)
Chicken Wings
Pork or Chicken Dumplings (6)
Pork or Chicken with cabbage, onion and soy sauce
Steak on a Skewer (6)
Crispy Soft Shell Crab (each)
Krab Rangoon (5)
Krab Rangoon (10)
Vegetable Spring Roll (2)
Thin crust with vegetables
Salted Edamame (Soy Bean)
Soy bean with light salt
Wings
Soups
Mixed (Wonton/Egg Drop) Soups
Wontons, scallions and chopped up pork slices in egg drop base
Wonton Soups
Wontons, scallions and chopped up pork slices in clear broth
Egg Drop Soups
Vegetables Soups
Water chestnuts, mushrooms, carrot, snowpeas, bambooshoots and nappa
Noodle Soup - Pork
Roast Pork Noodle Soup
Noodle Soup - Chicken
Chicken Hot and Sour Soups
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) Bamboo shoot, woodear (mushroom), tofu, egg and carrot
Pork Hot and Sour Soups
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) Bamboo shoot, woodear (mushroom), tofu, egg and carrot with chopped up shrimp, imitation crab and calamari
Vegetable Hot and Sour Soup
Seafood Hot and Sour Soup
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) Bamboo shoot, woodear (mushroom), tofu, egg and carrot
Special Wonton Soups
Wontons, pork, chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables
Chicken Corn Soup
Dumpling Soup
12 dumplings (ground pork and shrimp) with chinese mustard green in clear broth
Dumpling Noodle Soup
R. Pk Dumpling Noodle Soup
Seafood Corn Soup
Chopped up shrimp, calamari, scallop, imitation crab, corn in egg drop base
Clear Broth Soups
West Lake Minced Beef Soup
Rice Soup
Chicken Rice Soup
Sweet & Sour Dishes
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Pieces of breaded chicken deep fried with sweet and sour sauce on the side
Sweet & Sour Pork
Chucks of pork breaded deep fried with sweet and sour sauce on the side
Sweet & Sour Jumbo Shrimp
Pieces of Jumbo Shrimp cooked with sweet and sour sauce
Sweet & Sour Fillet Fish
Fried fillet Fish cooked with sweet and sour sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken (Cantonese Style)
Bell Pepper, Onion & Pineapple
Sweet & Sour Pork (Cantonese Style)
Bell Pepper, Onion & Pineapple
Health Conscious
Chicken Delight
Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Sliced white meat chicken steamed with an assortment of Chinese vegetables
Shrimp Delight
Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Shrimp steamed with an assortment of Chinese vegetables
Scallop Delight
Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Scallops steamed with an assortment of Chinese vegetables
Deluxe Combination Vegetables -Health Conscious
Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - Steamed just right! Crispy and crunchy
Deluxe Vegetables With Tofu -Health Conscious
Cooked without starch, oil or MSG - A combination of straw mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots and broccoli steamed with bean curd
Pork
Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables
Pork with bokchoy, snowpeas, mushrooms, waterchestnuts and carrots in a brown sauce
Roast Pork w/Snow Peas & Mushrooms
Sliced pork with snowpeas and sliced mushrooms
Roast Pork with Black Bean Sauce
Ribs with Black Bean Sauce
Ribs cut into small pieces in a black bean sauce
Honey Garlic Ribs
Beef
Double Mushroom Beef
Shredded beef with black mushroom and sliced mushrooms in a brown sauce
Pepper Steak
Shredded beef with breen bell pepper and onions in a brown sauce
Beef with Snow Peas and Mushrooms
Beef with Chinese Vegetable
Shredded beef with bokchoy, snowpeas, mushrooms, waterchestnuts and carrots in a brown sauce
Beef Curry
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Shredded beef with onions, carrot, red and green bell pepper in curry sauce
Beef with Broccoli
Beef with Broccoli in brown sauce
Beef with Oyster Sauce
Shredded beef with snowpeas, mushrooms, waterchestnuts, carrots and baby corn in oyster sauce
Mongolian Beef
Shredded beef with mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, waterchestnuts, snowpeas and onions
Beef with Chinese Broccoli
Poultry
Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken with Broccoli and very little carrot in a with sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Chicken breast, bok choy, snow pea, mushromm and waterchestnut and carrot in a withe sauce
Chicken Curry
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Chicken with onions, carrot, red and green bell pepper
Chicken w/Snow Peas & Mushrooms
Lemon Chicken
Honey Chicken
Honey Garlic Chicken
Chicken with Deluxe Vegetables in Brown Sauce
Chicken with snowpea, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrots, bokchoy and broccoli in a brown sauce
Roasted Chicken (Half)
Crispy Chicken (Half)
Sesame Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Hunan Chicken
Chicken With BBS
Pepper Chicken
Shrimp
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp with ground pork, peas, carrot in withe lobster sauce
Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables
Shrimp with bokchoy, snowpea, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrots in a with sauce
Shrimp with Broccoli
Shrimp with Broccoli and very little carrot in a with sauce
Shrimp w/Black Beans in Lobster Sauce
Shrimp with ground pork, peas, carrot in back bean sauce
Shrimp Curry
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Shrimp with onions, carrot, red and green bell pepper
Shrimp w/Mushrooms & Snow Peas
Shrimp w/Mushrooms & Snow Peas in brown sauce
Honey Garlic Shrimp
Chow Mein
Chicken Chow Mein
Chicken with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs
Roast Pork Chow Mein
Roast Pork with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs
Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs
Beef Chow Mein
Beef with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs
Vegetable (meatless) Chow Mein
Nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs
Subgum Chicken Chow Mein
Chicken with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs with almonds on top
House Special Chow Mein
Chicken, pork and shrimp with nappa, onion, beansprout, carrot in sliced vegs
Chop Suey
Chicken Chop Suey
Chicken with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs
Roast Pork Chop Suey
Roast pork with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs
Shrimp Chop Suey
Shrimp with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs
Beef Chop Suey
Beef with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs
Vegetable (meatless) Chop Suey
Bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs
Subgum Chicken Chop Suey
Chicken with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs and almonds on top
House Special Chop Suey
Chicken, pork and shrimp with bok choy, snowpeas, sliced mushroom, waterchestnuts, carrot, onion in chopped vegs and almonds on top
Vegetables
Double Mushroom Fried Tofu
Fried tofu with black mushroom and sliced mushrooms in a brown sauce
Fried Tofu with Red Pepper Sauce
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Fried tofu in spicy red pepper sauce with steamed broccoli around the tofu.
Stir Fried Bean Sprouts w/Scallions
Black Mushrooms with Snow Peas
Black Mushrooms with Tofu
Fried tofu with black mushroom in brown mushroom
Stir-Fried Mustard Greens
Mustard Greens with Oyster Sauce
Deluxe Combination Vegetables
Snowpea, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrot bokchoy and broccoli
Garlic Eggplant
Spicy (Not Spicy Available)
Sauteed String Beans
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Spicy (Not Spicy Available)
Fried Tofu with Curry Sauce
Fried Rice
Egg Foo Young
Noodle Time
Singapore Rice Noodles with Curry Flavor
Spicy (Not Spicy Available)
Chicken Lo Mein
Roast Pork Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Special Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Plain Lo Mein
House Special Pan Fried Noodles
Seafood Combo with Pan Fried Noodles
Shrimp Kew with Pan Fried Noodles
Shredded Chicken with Pan Fried Noodles
Shredded Pork with Pan Fried Noodles
Sliced Beef with Pan Fried Noodles
Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle
Chicken Chow Fun
Pork Chow Fun
Beef Chow Fun
Shrimp Chow Fun
Vegetable Chow Fun
Special Chow Fun
Chicken with Udon Noodles
Pork with Udon Noodles
Beef with Udon Noodles
Shrimp with Udon Noodles
Spicy Szechuan Dishes
General Cheng's Chicken
Tender chicken lightly breaded, with garlic and red pepper in a spicy brown sauce
Orange Peel Beef Or Chicken
Tender slices of beef or chicken with garlic and red pepper in spicy orange sauce
Orange Peel Shrimp
Kung Po Squid
Tender squid, stir-fried with garlic, pepper and peanuts
Mao Pao Bean Curd
Diced soy bean curd with minced meat in a spicy sauce
Shrimp Szechuan Style
Large succulent shrimp with mushrooms and green peppers, skillfully blended in a spicy Szechuan sauce
Seafood A La Szechuan
This is our chefs special of jumbo shrimp (4). scallops, squid, imitation crab meat, green pepper, snow peas, and mushrooms in a spicy hot sauce
Beef Szechuan Style
Tender beef and assorted vegetables with Oriental spices
Chicken Szechuan Style
Spicy (Not Spicy Available) - Chicken breast, green and red pepper, straw mushroom, baby corn and sliced carrot in spicy brown sauce
Cashew Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, snow peas, mushrooms and whole cashews delicately sauteed in our exotic sauce
Shredded Chicken In Spicy Garlic Sauce
Tender chicken sliced and stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce
Shredded Pork In Spicy Garlic Sauce
Pork sliced and stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce
Beef In Garlic Sauce
Tender sliced beef in spicy garlic sauce
Shrimp In Garlic Sauce
Jumbo shrimp in spicy brown garlic sauce
Sea Scallops In Garlic Sauce
Fresh chunks of scallops in spicy garlic sauce
Garlic Eggplant With Sliced Beef
Garlic Eggplant With Shredded Meat Chicken
Garlic Eggplant With Shredded Pork
Soft Shelled Crab With Black Beans And Pepper Sauce
Lovers' Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp prepared in 2 different ways one stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a white sauce, and the other quickly sauteed in a red spicy sauce
House Specialties
Roast Duck (Half)
Roasted duck with five-spice seasonings, crispy on the outside. & served at room temperature
Crispy Chicken (Half) With Shrimp Chips
Mu Shu Pork
Shredded pork, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes
Mu Shu Chicken
Shredded chicken, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes
Mu Shu Vegetable
Shredded vegetables, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes
Mu Shu Shrimp
Shredded Shrimp , egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes
Mu Shu Beef
Shredded Beef, egg, bamboo shoots and Chinese vegetables served in our homemade Chinese pancakes
Sesame Beef
Sesame Chicken
Subgum Wonton
A delicious array of roast pork, beef, chicken, shrimp and blended Chinese vegetables, served with crispy fried wontons.
Beef With Scallops
Tender sliced beef with sea scallops, stir-fried with snow peas and green scallions in a brown garlic sauce
Steak Kew
Tenderloin of beef cube, marinated in wine and sauteed with garden vegetables
Hawaii Five-O
Jumbo shrimp (4), scallops, imitation crab meat and white meat chicken sauteed with snow peas, mushrooms and garden vegetables
Seafood Wor Bar
Scallops, jumbo shrimp (4), imitation crab meat
Four Season Wor Bar
Fresh jumbo shrimp (4), roast pork, white meat chicken, imitation crab meat, and choice mixed Chinese vegetables
House Sirloin Steak
New York cut steak, with broccoli and mushrooms
Cashew Nut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, marinated in wine, stir-fried w/cashew nuts in brown sauce
Peking Duck
Especially plum Long Island duck, roasted and served in two masterly courses: First, golden crispy skin seasoned with tangy sauce, rolled in a Chinese crepe w/ scallions, carrots, and cucumbers. Second, juicy duck meat subtly seasoned and sauteed with crispy garden-fresh vegetables (or udon noodles)
Empire Shrimp White Broccoli
Breaded jumbo shrimp served with sweet white sauce & crushed peanuts on top with shanghai bok choy
Chicken With Snow Peas And Black Mushrooms
Beef With Snow Peas And Black Mushrooms
Sizzling Black Pepper Sauce
Beverages
Side Orders
Dessert
Party Tray Special
Fried Rice with Meat or Vegetable -Party Tray
Fried Rice with Shrimp -Party Tray
Fried Rice with Beef -Party Tray
Fried Rice Special -Party Tray
Fried Rice Young Chow -Party Tray
Egg Fried Rice -Party Tray
Lo Mein with Meat or Vegetable -Party Tray
Lo Mein with Beef -Party Tray
Lo Mein with Shrimp -Party Tray
Special Lo Mein -Party Tray
Honey Garlic Chicken -Party Tray
Honey Chicken -Party Tray
Chicken with Broccoli -Party Tray
Beef with Broccoli -Party Tray
Pepper Steak -Party Tray
Deluxe Vegetables -Party Tray
Sweet & Sour Chicken -Party Tray
Chicken with Deluxe Vegetables -Party Tray
Beef with Deluxe Vegetables -Party Tray
SAUCES
Hot Oil 1oz
Sweet & Sour Sauce 4 oz
Sweet & Sour Sauce 1/2 pt.
House Duck Sauce 1 oz
House Duck Sauce 2 oz
House Duck Sauce 1/2 Pt
House Duck Sauce 1 Pt
House Hot Mustard Sauce 1 oz
House Hot Mustard Sauce 2 oz
House Hot Mustard 1/2 Pt
House Hot Mustard 1 Pt
Honey Garlic Sauce 4 oz
Honey Garlic Sauce 1/2 pt.
Honey Sauce 4 oz
Honey Sauce 1/2 pt.
Plum Sauce 2 oz
Oyster Sauce
1 Hot Oil Custm 1oz
1 Hot Must Custm 1oz
1 Duck Custm 1oz
Egg Foo Young Gravy (Sauce) 1/2 Pt
Authentic Chinese Menu (Dine In)
Peking Pork Chop
Salt & Pepper Pork Chop
Lamb Chop
Sea Cucumber With Chives
Spicy Beef
Steam Chicken Ginger
Walnut Shrimp
Fish Stomach with Jalapenos
King Mushroom
Sour Mustard with Pork Intestines
Salt & Pepper Ice Fish
Baby Bokchoy
Chinese Broccoli
Green Mustard
Snow Pea Tips
Chicken & Tofu With Salty Fish Casserole
Seafood Tofu Casserole
Jelly Fish
Beef Chow Fun
Chicken Corn Soup
Seafood Tofu Soup
Crab Meat Fish Mow Soup
Salt & Pepper Squid Tentacles
Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp
Salt & Pepper Three Treasure
Filet Fish Tofu Casserole
Fried Pork Intestines
Seafood Deluxe Vegatables
Seafood Combo
Scallop Salt and Pepper
Beef Preserved Mustard Green
Pork Preserved Mustard Green
Salt & Pepper Calamari
Rice Noodle
Singapore Rice Noodles with Curry Flavor
Spicy (Not Spicy Available)
Cantonese Rice Noodle
House Special Lo Mein
Seafood Lo Mein
Roast Pork Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
House Special Chow Fun
Seafood Chow Fun
Pork Chow Fun
Chicken Chow Fun
Vegetable Chow Fun
Beef Chow Fun
Shrimp Chow Fun
House Special Pan Fried Noodle
Seafood Pan Fried Noodle
Pork Pan Fried Noodle
Chicken Pan Fried Noodle
Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle
Beef Pan Fried Noodle
Shrimp Pan Fried Noodle
House Special Udon
Seafood Udon
Pork Udon
Chicken Udon
Vegetable Udon
Beef Udon
Shrimp Udon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Chinese Restaurant We have been Serving the Neighborhood since 1992. Moderately Priced and The Best in the area. Specializing in Catering & Group Parties for all occasions.
11232 Pines Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33026