Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dragon Lili Boba Bar Rancho Mirage

review star

No reviews yet

42452 Bob Hope Drive, Ste.2

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taro MT
Boba Milk Tea
Peach FT

Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

$5.25+

Bubble Gum MT

$5.25+

Hibiscus MT

$5.25+

Hokkaido MT

$5.25+

Lavender MT

$5.25+

Matcha MT

$5.25+

Milk Tea

$4.50+

Rose MT

$5.25+

Taro MT

$5.25+

Thai MT

$5.25+

Vanilla MT

$5.25+

Fruit Milk Tea

Banana MT

$5.25+

Green Apple MT

$5.25+

Hibiscus MT

$5.25+

Honeydew MT

$5.25+

Kiwi MT

$5.25+

Lemon MT

$5.25+

Lychee MT

$5.25+

Mango Mt

$5.25+

Orange MT

$5.25+

Passion Fruit MT

$5.25+

Peach MT

$5.25+

Pineapple MT

$5.25+

Pomegranate MT

$5.25+

Strawberry MT

$5.25+

Watermelon MT

$5.25+

Latte

Green Apple Latte

$5.50+

Hibiscus Latte

$5.50+

Hokkaido Latte

$5.50+

Honeydew Latte

$5.50+

Kiwi Latte

$5.50+

Lemon Latte

$5.50+

Lychee Latte

$5.50+

Mango Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Orange Latte

$5.50+

Passionfruit Latte

$5.50+

Peach Latte

$5.50+

Pineapple Latte

$5.50+

Pomegranate Latte

$5.50+

Rose Latte

$5.50+

Strawberry Latte

$5.50+

Taro Latte

$5.50+

Thai Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Watermelon Latte

$5.50+

Dragon Lili Coffee

DL Coffee

$3.50+

Hokkaido Coffee

$4.25+

Lavender Coffee

$4.25+

Vanilla Coffee

$4.25+

Lili's Fruit Teas

Green Apple FT

$5.25+

Hibiscus FT

$5.25+

Honeydew FT

$5.25+

Kiwi FT

$5.25+

Lemon FT

$5.25+

Lychee FT

$5.25+

Mango FT

$5.25+

Orange FT

$5.25+

Passionfruit FT

$5.25+

Peach FT

$5.25+

Pineapple FT

$5.25+

Pomegranate FT

$5.25+

Rose FT

$5.25+

Strawberry FT

$5.25+

Watermelon FT

$5.25+

Lili's Yogurt Teas

Green Apple YT

$6.50

Hibiscus YT

$6.50

Honeydew YT

$6.50

Kiwi YT

$6.50

Lemon YT

$6.50

Lychee YT

$6.50

Mango YT

$6.50

Orange YT

$6.50

Passionfruit YT

$6.50

Peach YT

$6.50

Pineapple YT

$6.50

Pomegranate YT

$6.50

Strawberry YT

$6.50

Watermelon YT

$6.50

Lili's Frozen

Blueberry FZN

$6.50

Bubble Gum FZN

$6.50

Green Apple FZN

$6.50

Hibiscus FZN

$6.50

Hokkaido FZN

$6.50

Honeydew FZN

$6.50

Kiwi FZN

$6.50

Lemon FZN

$6.50

Lychee FZN

$6.50

Mango FZN

$6.50

Matcha FZN

$6.50

Passion Fruit FZN

$6.50

Peach FZN

$6.50

Pineapple FZN

$6.50

Pomegranate FZN

$6.50

Rose FZN

$6.50

Strawberry FZN

$6.50

Sweet orange FZN

$6.50

Taro FZN

$6.50

Oreo FZN

$6.75

Thai FZN

$6.50

Milk Tea FZN

$6.50

Lili's Picks

Pink Dragon FZN

$6.75

Pink Dragon

$6.75

CC Lions

$6.75

PD Aztecs

$6.75

PV Firebirds

$6.75

RM Rattlers

$6.75

X Saints

$6.75

Blue Berry Cheesecake

$6.75

Green Tea Shot

$6.75

Orange Creamsicle

$6.75

Oreo Frozen

$6.75

Misc Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Plain Tea

Black Tea

$4.50+

Green Tea

$4.50+

Desserts

Macaron

$1.00

Waffle

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$4.00

5" personal pepperoni pizza

Cheese Pizza

$4.00

5" personal cheese pizza

Hat

Black Hat

$18.50

Green Hat

$18.50

Purple Hat

$18.50

Red Hat

$18.50

Yellow Hat

$18.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Dragon Lili's hand-crafted boba milk teas and fruits teas and a delicious selection of bobas and jellies!

Location

42452 Bob Hope Drive, Ste.2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Dragon Lili Boba Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
orange star4.6 • 335
42500 Bob Hope Dr Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
The Sandbox - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110 Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Crêpe(ing) Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
72840 Hwy 111 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Porta Via - Palm Desert
orange starNo Reviews
73100 El Paseo Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Wildest Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
72990 El Paseo #3 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Katrina Urban Cantina - Palm Desert - 73155 California 111 #B
orange starNo Reviews
73155 California 111 #B Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rancho Mirage

Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
orange star4.6 • 335
42500 Bob Hope Dr Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rancho Mirage
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston