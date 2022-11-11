Dragon Lili Boba Bar Rancho Mirage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy Dragon Lili's hand-crafted boba milk teas and fruits teas and a delicious selection of bobas and jellies!
Location
42452 Bob Hope Drive, Ste.2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sandbox - Rancho Mirage
No Reviews
72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110 Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rancho Mirage
More near Rancho Mirage