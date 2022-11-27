Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dragon Pit Stop 4407 Calderwood Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

4407 Calderwood Hwy

Maryville, TN 37801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ala Carte

Biscuits N’ Gravy

$4.00

Biscuit covered in gravy

Pancakes

$2.50

Sweet Pancakes

2 Toast

$3.00

Choice of Breads

Eggs

$1.50

Choice of Eggs

Biscuit

$1.50

2 Biscuits

Bacon (3)

$4.00

3 pieces of bacon

Sausage (2)

$3.00

2 pieces of sausage

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Corvette without hashbrowns

Grits

$3.00

Breakfast

Boss Hog

$14.00

hashbrown bowl: 1 meat (ham, bacon or sausage), 1 egg to order, and cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

2 eggs scrambled, choice of 1 meat (ham, bacon or sausage), & 2 veggies ( onions, green peppers, mushrooms or jalapenos) wrapped in a tortilla.

Breakfast Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned tortilla chips covered with white queso cheese, mixed cheddar, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage & salsa on the side ( full feeds 4 people)

Classic Cadillac

$14.00

2 eggs to order, hashbrowns, bacon or sausage (2), biscuit or toast

Corvette

$12.00

Hungry Hogs

$18.00

3 eggs to order, 2 bacon & sausage, hashbrowns, 2 biscuits & gravy or 2 pancakes

Roadkill

$16.00

a biscuit topped with gravy, 1 meat (ham, bacon or sausage) 1 egg to order and cheese. served with a side of hashbrowns

Viper (Omelette)

$14.00

build your own omelet - choice of 1 meat (ham, bacon or sausage), & 2 veggies ( onions, green peppers, mushrooms or jalapenos)

Breakfast special

Brisket and eggs

$18.00

French toast breakfast

$16.00

Lunch & Dinner

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in house BBQ sauce served over Iceberg lettuce topped w/shredded cheese, bacon bits, and onion rings. Comes w/ your choice of dressing.

BLT

$11.00

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

choice of toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese ($), Bacon ($), grilled jalapenos ($), grilled onions ($), grilled mushrooms ($).

Burnout Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork sandwich on toasted Hawaiin sweet bread with side of BBQ, Coleslaw and comes with one side

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Da Karen/ Da Chad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce topped w/ red onions, tomatoes, bacon bits, cheese, and croutons. Comes w/ your choice of dressing. Add Chicken ($) Add Steak ($)

Gladiator

$12.00

Maserati Burger

$14.00

BBQ glazed burger, American cheese, bacon, and our House BBQ sauce. Make it a Porkwich burger ($) by adding pulled pork and onion rings.

Mini Cooper (Grilled Cheese)

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mushrooms.

Philly Chicken and Cheese

$16.00

Philly Steak and Cheese

$16.00

Flat bread

$10.00

Chicken fingers

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Basket

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Specials

Wings

$10.00

Rib Basket

$15.00
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket sandwich

$18.00

Brisket nachos

$16.00

Soup and grilled cheese

$12.00

Fish sandwich

$12.00

Ala cart

Bowl of soup

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Cowboy Bites

$7.00

Dragon Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned Tortilla chips covered with Queso cheese, smoked pulled pork, and drizzled with our House BBQ sauce. Jalapenos and/or sour cream available upon request for an additional $.50

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Sloppy Dragon

$12.00

Seasoned Tortilla chips covered with Queso cheese, smoked pulled pork, and drizzled with our House BBQ sauce. Jalapenos and/or sour cream available upon request for an additional $.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

6 Fried Green Tomatoes

Special appetizers

Dragons Teeth. (5-6)

$10.00

Sweet Bites (Copy)

Bakers Choice (Kassie's Desserts)

$5.00

Banana Parfait

$4.00

Candy

$2.00

Candy Bars

$2.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Dragon Balls

$3.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Lemon Squares

$4.00

Oreo brownie

$4.00

Blackberry bars

$4.00

Hershey ice cream

$3.00

Muffins

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$16.00

Quesodilla

$16.00

Fish Fry Friday

Fish Fry Friday

$18.00

Merchandise

Flash Light

$5.00

Lip Balm

$1.00

Medicine

$2.00

Q-tips

$1.00

ToothBrush

$1.00

Razors

$1.00

Dramamine

$5.00

Sunscreen

$4.00

Deodorant

$3.00

Lotion

$3.00

Playing Cards

$3.00

First aid kit

$7.00

Knives

6 Function Knife

$5.00

Knives and Lighters

$20.00

Headwear

Bandana

$10.00

Hats

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

skull caps

$15.00

Clothing

Dragon City Shirts

$30.00

Hoodies

$50.00

Kids Shirts

$25.00

Mens Jacket

$125.00

Short Sleeve Picture Shirts

$25.00

Sweat Shirt

$50.00

Womens Jacket

$125.00

Zipper Hoodie

$65.00

$20 shirt

$20.00

Souvenirs

Coffee Mugs

$15.00

Dragon ducks

$3.00

Key Chains

$3.00

Koozies

$5.00

Magnets

$3.00

ornaments

$7.00

Patches

$5.00

Pins

$5.00

Poker Chips

$4.00

Shot Glasses

$12.00

Stickers

$3.00

Maps

$25.00

Microfiber towel

$10.00

Dragon statues

$30.00

Harry's merch

$15.00

Finger puppet

$2.00

Dragon Eggs

$4.00

Events

Darts

Side Cars

SC 5 Grain Rice

$4.00

SC Baked Beans

$4.00

SC Chips

$3.00

SC Cole Slaw

$4.00

SC Fries

$4.00

SC Mac & Cheese

$4.00

SC Potato Salad

$4.00

SC Side Salad

$4.00

Special Event

Pulled pork combo

$12.00

Walking Taco

$7.00

Chips

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Maryville Christian Academy

Steak Sandwich

$3.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Counter service restaurant with Great food and entertainment.

Location

4407 Calderwood Hwy, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Panchos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,478
2715 US-411 Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Windy City Grille - Maryville
orange starNo Reviews
2641 US Hwy 411 S. Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Diamond Jack Maryville
orange starNo Reviews
211 Broadway Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill - 4263 US 411, Suite 3
orange star4.4 • 580
4263 US 411, Suite 3 Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurantnext
Subs and Such
orange starNo Reviews
248 S Calderwood St Alcoa, TN 37701
View restaurantnext
The Patio Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
107 College St S Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Maryville

Panchos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,478
2715 US-411 Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
orange star4.7 • 916
2024 E Hunt Rd Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
The Walnut Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 738
606 High St Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Diamondjack Wine Bar
orange star4.9 • 231
298 Highland Ave Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maryville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston