Dragon Tiger Noodle Co

750 S. Rampart Blvd. Ste 11

Las Vegas, NV 89145

FOOD

NOODLES- BUILD YOUR OWN

REGULAR

$11.88

SUMO

$15.88

TIGER RICE BOWLS

PORK BELLY RICE

$12.98+

Tonkotsu (Pork) infused rice, Braised pork belly, Mixed veggies, Furikake, Gochu gochu sauce, Scallions

BEEF RICE

$12.98+

Beef pho infused rice, Thin sliced rare beef, Mixed veggies, Furikake, Gochu gochu sauce, Scallions

CHICKEN RICE

$12.98+

Chicken Chinese infused rice, Charbroiled chicken, Mixed veggies, Furikake, Gochu gochu sauce, Scallions

TOFU RICE

$12.98+

Thai Yum infused rice, Tofu, Furikake, Gochu gochu sauce, Scallions

Late Night bolws

$28.88

8.88 Rice bowl (Take Home )

$8.88

DRAGON WINGS

5 PIECE

$8.88

10 PIECE

$14.88

20 PIECE

$24.88

ALA CARTE ADD ON

PORK BELLY

$2.88

GRILLED CHICKEN

$2.88

RARE BEEF

$2.88

TERIYAKI BEEF

$2.88

GRILLED TOFU

$2.88

RAMEN EGG

$2.18

KAEDAMA RAMEN

$2.88

KAEDAMA FIRE NOODLE

$2.88

KAEDAMA UDON

$2.88

KAEDAMA RICE NOODLE

$2.88

KAEDAMA SHIRATAKI

$2.88

STEAMED RICE

$2.08

PORK BROTH

$2.08

BEEF BROTH

$2.08

CHICKEN BROTH

$2.08

THAI YUM BROTH

$2.08

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.18

BLACK GARLIC OIL

$2.18

BOK CHOY

$1.28

CORN

$1.28

MUSHROOM

$1.28

BAMBOO SHOOTS

$1.28

BEAN SPROUTS

$1.28

GRILLED VEGGIES

$1.18

CHEF JET NOODLES

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$14.68+

House-made ramen noodles, rich pork broth, braised pork belly, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori, ramen egg, chili pepper.

HOKKAIDO BEEF

HOKKAIDO BEEF

$14.68+

Rice noodles, beef broth, thin-sliced beef, scallions, cilantro, red onion, with bean sprouts, hot peppers, basil and lime on the side.

CHICKEN NOODLE

CHICKEN NOODLE

$14.68+

House-made udon noodles, char-broiled chicken, bok choy, carrots, mushroom, scallion

THAI YUM

$14.68+

Shirataki noodle, Thai Yum broth, grilled tofu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, carrots, scallion, nori

MISC

TOKIDOKI

Tokidoki Redemption In Store Only 1000 pts

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

750 S. Rampart Blvd. Ste 11, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Directions

