Dragon Warrior Noodle on 29th DWN 29th

review star

No reviews yet

2825 Pecan Boulevard

Suite A

McAllen, TX 78501

Popular Items

Spicy Warrior
Good Ol' Chicken
Dragon Warrior

Drinks

Berry Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

(T) Blueberry Pomegranate Tea

$3.50

(S) Coke

$3.00

(S) Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Mango Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.50

(S) Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Watermelon Tea

$3.50

Beer, Wine And Sake

Asahi Super Dry

$4.00

Corona

$3.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Karbach Love Street

$4.00

Kawaba Pale Ale

$9.00

Kirin Ichiban

$4.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Orion

$12.00

Saporro

$4.00

Hana Pineapple 750ml

$24.00

Large Hot Sake

$12.00

Small Hot Sake

$8.00

Ty Ku Cucumber

$14.00+

Specialty Drinks

Crouching Tiger Old Fashion

$12.00

Enenra (Smoked Old Fashion)

$14.00

Kappa (Cucumber Martini)

$8.00

Warriorita

$8.00

Matcha Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Okami(Penicillin)

$12.00

Skrew It

$8.00

Japanese Melon Drop

$8.00

Ashimagari (Japanese Slipper)

$7.00

Shoga Mule

$8.00

Tokyo Mule

$9.00

Uma-No-Ashi

$8.00

Asahi Red Eye

$8.00

Tokyo Mary

$9.00

Hiyoribô (Painkiller)

$12.00

Hinode (Tequila Sunrise)

$12.00

Kameosa (Sake Cocktail)

$12.00

Small Bites

Edamame w/Salt

$6.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Steamed edamame tossed in our house infused Black Sesame & Black Garlic Hot Oil

Fried Dragons

Fried Dragons

$8.00

(Brussel Sprouts w/ Sweet & Spicy Fuji Apple/Asian Pear warrior sauce

Hand-Made Pork Gyoza (6)

Hand-Made Pork Gyoza (6)

$9.00

Fresh handmade pork dumpling, Steam or Pan fried

Japanese Tacos

$7.00

Our signature, house made pork belly, chopped and served in a crispy Gyoza skin, topped with our house spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeño stick, and micro cilantro served with our exclusive green Thai chili salsa Verde.

Bao Buns

Pork Belly, Hoisin, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Jalapeño, Cucumber, Micro Cilantro
Steamed Buns

Steamed Buns

$2.00+

Specialty Dishes

Japanese Fried Chicken Bowl

Japanese Fried Chicken Bowl

$11.00+

Deep fried boneless chicken thighs, Noodles Tossed in Dragon Sauce, Fried Dragons, Roasted Corn, & Green Onion

Delicious Ramen

A bowl inspired by different Asian cuisines. A broth made with beef and anis Vietnamese style combined with a Hondashi style broth. Topped with baby octopus marinated in sesame oil and mirin, the bowl is finished with enoki mushrooms, beni shòga, nori, kimchi, green onions and ajitama. Limited time only, until sold out.
Chef's Special

Chef's Special

$15.00

beef broth with hints of ginger, garlic and mushrooms, with our delicious Korean marinated beef tenderloin. Complemented with menma, shiitake mushrooms, marinated ajitama, benni shoga, green onions and finished with our aromatic black sesame oil. Available until sold out.

Dragon Warrior

Dragon Warrior

$13.00

Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken ,Shiitake, Ajitama*, Menma, Fried Bacon & Garlic, Green Onion(ADD Gyoza for OG DRAGON WARRIOR)

Good Ol' Chicken

Good Ol' Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Green Onion

Hot Ching-Gao Pork

Hot Ching-Gao Pork

$12.00

18 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Spicy Ground Sesame Pork, Ajitama*, Beni Shoga, Kimchi (shellfish allergy), Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil

Kids Ramen

$5.00

Chicken broth with noodles

Mi-So Spicy

Mi-So Spicy

$10.00Out of stock

(Vegan) Vegetable Stock, Miso Blend, Spicy Tofu, Beni Shoga, Nori, Enoki, Thai Red Chili, Black Sesame Hot Oil, Green Onion

Pluckin' OG

Pluckin' OG

$13.00

Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Fried Chicken Thigh, Ajitama*, Shiitake, Roasted Corn, Kimchi (shellfish allergy), Green Onion

Spicy Warrior

Spicy Warrior

$14.00

18 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Hon Shimenji, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Bean Sprouts, Thai Red Chili, Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil

Tonkotsu

$11.00
Tonkotsu Miso

Tonkotsu Miso

$13.00

18 hour Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Chashu Pork Belly, Ajitama*, Kikurage, Naruto Maki, Green Onion, Black Garlic Oil

Vegan Miso

Vegan Miso

$10.00Out of stock

Vegetable Stock, Miso Blend, Tofu, Enoki, menma, Nori, Beni Shoga, Green Onion, Black Sesame Oi

Shredded Duck Shoyu

$14.00

Umami Bombs

Spicy Bomb

$1.50

Fried Bacon and Garlic Bomb

$1.50

Sriracha

$0.75Out of stock

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Hot Oil

$0.75

Desserts

Ube Ice Cream

$9.00

Japanese Cotton Cheesecake

$8.00

Frozen Mochi

$6.00

Please choose only one flavor per mochi order.

Sticky Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Red Bean Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Ajitama

$2.50

Bean Sprouts

$0.50

Beni Shoga

$1.50

Brussels

$4.50

Chashu Chicken

$3.50

Chashu Pork Belly Roll

$4.50

Chasu Chopped Pork Belly

$4.50

Ching Gao Pork

$4.50

Green Onion

$0.50

Fried Chicken

$3.50

Gyoza(3)

$4.50

Honshimenji

$2.50

Kae-Dama

$3.00

Kikurage

$1.50

Kimchi

$2.50

Korean Beef Tenderloin

$4.50

Menma

$1.50

Nori

$1.50

Naruto Maki

$2.05

Roasted Corn

$1.50

Spicy Tofu

$3.50

Sub Udon

$4.00

Tofu

$2.50

Extra Broths

Chicken Broth

$5.00

Tonkotsu Broth

$5.00

Tonkotsu Miso Broth

$5.00

Veggie Miso Broth

$5.00

Spicy Tonkotsu Broth

$5.00

Miso Spicy

$5.00

Beef Broth

$5.00

Gear

Baseball 3/4 sleeve

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck L BLK

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck L PRPL

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck M BLK

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck M PRPL

$24.00Out of stock

Keep Calm V Neck S BLK

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck S PRPL

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck XL BLK

$24.00Out of stock

Keep Calm V Neck XL PRPL

$24.00Out of stock

Keep Calm V Neck XS BLK

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck XS PRPL

$24.00

Keep Calm V Neck XXL BLK

$28.00

Kids gray shirt 3/4 sleeve

$18.00

Killer Ramen 3/4 sleeve L

$28.00

Killer Ramen 3/4 sleeve M

$28.00

Killer Ramen 3/4 sleeve S

$28.00

Killer Ramen 3/4 sleeve XL

$28.00

Killer Ramen 3/4 sleeve XS

$28.00

Killer Ramen 3/4 sleeve XXL

$28.00

Snap Back Trucker's Hat

$23.00

Women tank tops

$22.00

Flex fit Dragon Cap

$25.00

GOSHIKKU SIN NIGHT

Ikuchi

$10.00

Calamari sauteed in Black Garlic Oil topped with Truffle salt

Ikiryo

$12.00

New Zealand clams in dashi broth with soba noodles, torched candied lemon wheels and micro cilantro.

Koromodako (Octopus Tacos)

$14.00Out of stock

3 blue corn miso tortillas filled with diced octopus, pickled strawberry yuzu salsa, japanese cole slaw and black mexican rice.

Hyakki Yako

$14.00

Fried black rice with smokin hot chingao pork, green onion, egg, garlic soy ponzu, kimchi and furukake.

Akabeko (Ramen Burger)

$16.00

100% Japanese Wagyu Beef Patty, ramen noodle bun, kimchi, pickled carrot, daikon and cucumber served with Truffle fries and sriracha ketchup.

Yosuzume

$20.00

Smoked Bone Marrow served with blue corn miso tortillas, pickled onion, pickled strawberries and Black Garlic Spread.

Koromodako Ramen

$14.00

Noodles in dashi broth with diced octopus, ajitama, straw mushrooms, bean sprouts, naruto maki, green onion and chili threads.

Basan Ramen

$14.00

Noodles in extra spicy chicken broth, shoyu, spicy chashu chicken, fried brussel sprouts, ajitama, kimchi, roasted corn and green onion.

Mononoke

$14.00

Soba Noodle in a red curry chicken broth, lemongrass, coconut milk, chicken, straw mushrooms and kimchi.

Kosenjôbi

$14.00

Spicy Tonkotsu broth, Ajitama, Straw Mushrooms, Roasted Corn and a Chasu Pork Roll.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2825 Pecan Boulevard, Suite A, McAllen, TX 78501

Directions

Gallery
Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point image
Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point image
Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point image

