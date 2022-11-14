Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dragon Wok Express

review star

No reviews yet

21275 Nebraska Crossing Dr Suite L101

Gretna, NE 68028

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons (4 Pcs)
#29 - Sesame Chicken
#2 - Chicken Fried Rice

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon (1 Pc)

Crab Rangoon (1 Pc)

$1.50

1 Pc

Crab Rangoons (4 Pcs)

$4.95

4 Pieces

Chicken Egg Roll (1 Pc)

Chicken Egg Roll (1 Pc)

$2.75

1 pc Chicken

Chicken Egg Rolls (4 Pcs)

$8.95

4 Pieces Chicken

Pork Egg Roll (1 Pc)

$2.75

1 Pc, Pork

Pork Egg Rolls (4 Pcs)

$8.95

4 Pieces, Pork

Egg Drop Soup (12 oz)

Egg Drop Soup (12 oz)

$2.75

12 Ounces

Egg Drop Soup (Quart)

$6.95

Quart (32 ounces)

Hot and Sour Soup (12 oz)

Hot and Sour Soup (12 oz)

$2.75

12 Ounces

Hot and Sour Soup (Quart)

$6.95

Quart (32 Ounces)

Wonton Soup (12 oz)

Wonton Soup (12 oz)

$2.75

12 Ounces

Wonton Soup (Quart)

$6.95

Quart (32 Ounces)

Pot Stickers (6)

Pot Stickers (6)

$5.50

6 Pcs, Pork

Hot Sour / Egg Drop Mix (12 oz)

$2.75

12 ounces

Hot Sour / Egg Drop Mix (Quart)

$6.95

Fried Rice

#1 - Vegetable Fried Rice

#1 - Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables, Peas, Green Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Eggs

#2 - Chicken Fried Rice

#2 - Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#3 - Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

#3 - Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, Eggs, and Pineapple

#4 - Shrimp Fried Rice

#4 - Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.75

Shrimp with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#5 - Char Siu Fried Rice

$11.25

Chinese BBQ Pork with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#6 - Beef Fried Rice

$11.25

Beef with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#8 - Combination Fried Rice

#8 - Combination Fried Rice

$11.75

Sliced Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

Egg Fried Rice

$9.50

Lo Mein

#9 - Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables, Green Onion, and Napa Cabbage

#10 - Chicken Lo Mein

#10 - Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#11 - Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.75

Shrimp with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#12 - Pork Lo Mein

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#13 - Beef Lo Mein

#13 - Beef Lo Mein

$11.25

Beef with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#14 - Combination Lo Mein

#14 - Combination Lo Mein

$11.75

Sliced Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

Chow Mein

#15 - Vegetable Chow Mein

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables and Napa Cabbage

#16 - Chicken Chow Mein

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#17 - Shrimp Chow Mein

$11.75

Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#18 - Pork Chow Mein

#18 - Pork Chow Mein

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#19- Beef Chow Mein

$11.25

Beef with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#20- Combination Chow Mein

$11.75

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

Chicken

#21 - General Tso's Chicken*

#21 - General Tso's Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Green Onion, Red Bell Peppers in a Spicy/Sweet Brown Sauce

#22 - Kung Pao Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#23 - Cashew Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Cashews in a Reddish Brown Sauce

#24 - Almond Chicken

#24 - Almond Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Celery, and Almonds in a Brown Sauce

#25 - Ta Chin Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Green Bell Peppers and Pineapple in a Spicy Sweet & Sour Brown Sauce

#26 - Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Green Peppers, and Pineapple

#27 - Honey Walnut Chicken

#27 - Honey Walnut Chicken

$11.50

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Walnuts in a Sweet Honey Walnut Sauce

#28 - Orange Chicken*

#28 - Orange Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Orange Peels and Chili Peppers

#29 - Sesame Chicken

#29 - Sesame Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Sesame Seeds

#30 - Peanut Butter Chicken

#30 - Peanut Butter Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken in a Peanut Butter Sauce

#31 - Fire Cracker Chicken*

#31 - Fire Cracker Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Red Bell Peppers in a Spicy Garlic Sauce

#33 - Yum Yum Chicken

#33 - Yum Yum Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers in a Sweet Brown Sauce

#34 - Hot Braised Chicken*

#34 - Hot Braised Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Celery, and Chili Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#35 - Asparagus Chicken

$11.50

Sliced Chicken with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce

#36 - Black Pepper Chicken*

#36 - Black Pepper Chicken*

$11.50

Sliced Chicken with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green Bell Peppers in a Black Pepper Sauce

#37 - Jalapeno Chicken*

#37 - Jalapeno Chicken*

$11.50

Sliced Chicken with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos

#38 - Broccoli Chicken

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Broccoli and Carrots in a Brown Sauce

#39 - Garlic Chicken*

#39 - Garlic Chicken*

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

#41 - Snow Pea Chicken

#41 - Snow Pea Chicken

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Snow Peas, and Water Chestnuts in a White Sauce

#42 - MooGoo Gai Pan

#42 - MooGoo Gai Pan

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Broccoli, Carrots, and Water Chestnuts in a White Sauce

#43 - Hunan Chicken*

#43 - Hunan Chicken*

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#44 - Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

#44 - Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce

Beef

Beef with Mushrooms, Green Onions, Yellow Onions, and Peanuts in a Kung Pao Sauce
#45 - Broccoli Beef

#45 - Broccoli Beef

$11.50

Beef with Broccoli and Carrots in a Brown Sauce

#46 - Mongolian Beef

#46 - Mongolian Beef

$11.50

Beef with Green Onion and Yellow Onion in a Mongolian Sauce

#47 - Black Pepper Beef*

#47 - Black Pepper Beef*

$11.75

Beef with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Peppers in a Black Pepper Sauce

#48 - Pepper Beef

#48 - Pepper Beef

$11.50

Beef with Yellow Onion and Green Peppers in a Brown Sauce

#49 - Asparagus Beef

$11.75

Beef with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce

#50 - Jalapeno Beef*

#50 - Jalapeno Beef*

$11.75

Beef with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos

#51 - Hunan Beef*

#51 - Hunan Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#52 - Beef with Snow Peas

$11.50

Beef with Carrots, Snow Peas, and Water Chestnuts in a Brown Sauce

#53 - Szechuan Beef*

#53 - Szechuan Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Carrots, Green Onion, and Celery

#55 - Kung Pao Beef*

#55 - Kung Pao Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#56 - Garlic Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

#57 - Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$11.50

Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce

Pork

#58 - Sweet and Sour Pork

#58 - Sweet and Sour Pork

$11.25

Breaded Pork with Carrots, Green Peppers and Pineapple

#59 - Hot Braised Pork*

$11.25

Breaded Pork with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Celery, and Chili Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#60 - Hunan Pork*

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#61 - Garlic Pork*

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

Shrimp

#62 - Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp with Carrots, Green Peppers, and Pineapple

#63 - Honey Walnut Shrimp

#63 - Honey Walnut Shrimp

$12.25

Breaded Shrimp with Walnuts in a Sweet Honey Walnut Sauce

#64 - Yum Yum Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Sweet Brown Sauce

#65 - Fire Cracker Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp with Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, and Green Bell Peppers in a Spicy Garlic Sauce

#66 - Asparagus Shrimp

$12.25

Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce

#67 - Black Pepper Shrimp

$12.25

Shrimp with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Black Pepper Sauce

#68 - Black Pepper Combo

#68 - Black Pepper Combo

$12.50

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Black Pepper Sauce

#69 - Cashew Shrimp

#69 - Cashew Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Cashews in a Brown Sauce

#70 - Hunan Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#71 - Kung Pao Shrimp*

#71 - Kung Pao Shrimp*

$11.95

Shrimp with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#72 - Garlic Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

#73 - Jalapeno Shrimp

$12.25

Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Jalapenos

#74 - Jalapeno Combo

$12.50

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Jalapenos

#75 - Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce

#76 - Triple Delight

#76 - Triple Delight

$12.50

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Broccoli, Carrots, and Mushrooms in a Brown Sauce

Vegetarian

#85 - Mixed Vegetables in White Sauce

$10.95

Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Yellow Onions, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Celery in a White Sauce

Drinks

Hot Tea

$0.95

Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Dragon Mist

$4.00

Bottled Water (16 oz)

$0.95

Bottled Coke (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Cherry Coke (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Cherry Coke in the cooler

Bottled Sprite (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Barq's Root Beer (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Root Beer in the coolef

Bottled Mellow Yellow (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Mr. Pibb (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Fanta Orange (20oz)

$2.75

20 oz Fanta Orange in the Cooler

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Body Armor Watermelon

$3.00

Body Armor Orange Mango

$3.00

Duncan Mocha

$3.50

Duncan Caramel Coconut

$3.50

Duncan French Vanilla

$3.50

Fruit Punch Powerade

$3.00

Mixed Berry Powerade Zero

$3.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.00

Aguas Frescas Strawberry

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Extras

Pint of Fried Rice

$2.50

Pint of Steamed Rice

$2.50

Pint of Lo Mein

$2.50

Pint of Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$2.75

Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce

Potsticker Sauce

$0.25

Duck Sauce

Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$2.75

Chili Sauce

House Hot Mustard

Extra Soy Sauce Packets

Chopsticks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chinese Restaurant Serving Take Out and Delivery

Location

21275 Nebraska Crossing Dr Suite L101, Gretna, NE 68028

Directions

