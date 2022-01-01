  • Home
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market - Doral

1,895 Reviews

$$

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101

Doral, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

(w) Smoky Dragon Roll
(w) Tonkotsu (Pork) Ramen
(w) Mango Tango Roll

(w) Veggies, Noodles & Rice

(w) Sauteed Edamame

(w) Sauteed Edamame

$8.00

butter, togarashi salt, bonito flakes

(w) Classic Edamame

$8.00

sea salt

(w) Maitake Mushroom Fritters

(w) Maitake Mushroom Fritters

$14.00

truffle salt, tentsuyu sauce

(w) Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Grilled Shishito Peppers

(w) Shishito Peppers - Fried

(w) Shishito Peppers - Fried

$8.00

garlic ponzu, bonito

(w) Asparagus

(w) Asparagus

$10.00

yuzu-butter

(w) Sweet Corn

(w) Sweet Corn

$9.00

yuzu-togarashi butter, parmesan, shiso

(w) Japanese Yuca Fries

(w) Japanese Yuca Fries

$8.00

JPN pink sauce, JPN worcestershire, aonori, bonito flakes

(w) Veggie Gyoza

$11.00

5 pieces - Fried or Pan-seared Layu soy vinegar sauce

(w) Ginger Salad

(w) Ginger Salad

$8.00

artisanal local blend, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomato, ginger dressing

(w) Wakame Salad

$7.00

seaweed salad

(w) Octopus Clay Pot

(w) Octopus Clay Pot

$24.00

braised octopus with squid ink—tossed in premium tamaki mai rice with bacon & asparagus

(w) Tonkotsu (Pork) Ramen

(w) Tonkotsu (Pork) Ramen

$22.00

pork belly in pork broth, tare, soft boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallion, mayu, togarashi, nori, bok choy, bean sprouts

(w) Crab Fried Rice (Chahan)

(w) Crab Fried Rice (Chahan)

$27.00

lump blue crab, garlic, shiso, nori

(w) Plain Fried Rice

$12.00

garlic, shiso, nori

(w) Steak Yakisoba

(w) Steak Yakisoba

$19.00

skirt steak and vegetable stir-fried noodles, nori flakes, beni-shoga

(w) Veggie Yakisoba

$14.00

vegetable stir-fried noodles, beni-shoga

(w) Meats

(w) Steak Skewer

(w) Steak Skewer

$18.00

shio koji (salt rice-malt), chimichurri, JPN potato salad

(w) Braised Short Rib

(w) Braised Short Rib

$38.00

shiitake, enoki, shemiji mushrooms, tare, soft-boiled egg, seasonal vegetables

(w) Chicken Karaage

(w) Chicken Karaage

$11.00

springer farms organic chicken, japanese mayo, citric salt, sansho pepper

(w) Crispy Pig Ears

$13.00

heritage farms cheshire pork, citric salt, nori, bonito flakes

(w) Snapper Karaage

$45.00

Whole fish, fries, cabbage, lemons, pickled veg, togarashi, aji amarillo, tartare sauce.

(w) Crispy Chicken Steam Bun

$14.00

2pcs fluffy white asian bun, crispy chicken, gochujang, pickled cucumber & carrot, wakame

(w) Chicken Thigh

(w) Chicken Thigh

$12.00

with tare, scallion

(w) Pork Gyoza

$12.00

5 pieces - Fried or Pan-seared Layu-soy vinegar sauce

(w) Pork Steam Bun

$16.00

2pcs fluffy white asian bun, pork shoulder, gochujang, pickled cucumber & carrot, wakame

(w) A5 Robata 4oz

$75.00

(w) A5 Robata 8oz

$140.00

(w) Seafood

(w) Octopus Sunomono

(w) Octopus Sunomono

$19.00

pickled cucumber, chimichurri, heirloom cherry tomato, shiso, tosazu vinaigrette

(w) Shrimp Gyoza

$14.00

Shrimp dumplings, shaved bonito, layu soy vinegar sauce

(w) Shrimp Tempura

(w) Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

6pcs, matcha salt, tentsuyu, daikon oroshi

(w) Yellowtail Collar

(w) Yellowtail Collar

$24.00

grated daikon, ponzu sauce

(w) Wontons

$8.00
(w) Miso Salmon

(w) Miso Salmon

$22.00

salmon, miso glaze

(w) Crispy Shrimp Bun

$14.00

2pcs fluffy white asian bun, panko shrimp, JPN tartar sauce, togarashi, cabbage

(w) Makisushi Rolls

(w) Big Boss Roll

(w) Big Boss Roll

$22.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, spicy sauce

(w) Doralzuela

(w) Doralzuela

$19.00

skirt steak, red onions, spinach, mascarpone, jalapeño, honey wasabi, garlic shiso chimichurri

(w) Black Dragon Roll

(w) Black Dragon Roll

$21.00

soft shell tempura, krab delight, mascarpone, cucumber, scallion—topped with avocado, smoked eel, eel sauce, spicy mayo

(w) Bomb Roll

(w) Bomb Roll

$21.00

tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado— topped with krab delight, red tobiko roe, tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo

(w) California Roll LG

(w) California Roll LG

$16.00

krab delight, roe, cucumber, avocado

(w) Classic Roll

(w) Classic Roll

$20.00

tuna, yellowtail, wrapped with seasonal white fish, scallion, baked, spicy sauce, eel sauce

(w) Krispy Krunch Roll

(w) Krispy Krunch Roll

$17.00

salmon, krab delite, avocado, cream cheese, katsu fried with eel sauce

(w) Mango Tango Roll

(w) Mango Tango Roll

$19.00

salmon, mango, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, red onion, tempura flakes, garlic-jalapeno sauce, taijin, wonton crisp

(w) Smoky Dragon Roll

(w) Smoky Dragon Roll

$23.00

salmon, krab delight, red onion, cucumber, tempura flakes— topped with avocado, torched tuna, togarashi, eel sauce, kobachi sauce

(w) A La Carte Sushi

Big Eye Tuna (Maguro)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Eel (Unagi)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

European SeaBass (Branzino)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Flyingfish Roe (Masago)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (2pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Japanese Scallop (Hokkaido Hotate)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Mackerel (Saba)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Salmon (Sake)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Salmon Belly (Sake Toro)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (2pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Sea Urchin (Uni)

Out of stock

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (2pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Sweet Shrimp (Ama-Ebi)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc), Fried heads, ponzu

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Yellowtail Belly (Hamachi Toro)

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

A5 Miyazaki Wagyu

Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (2pc), Hosomaki (6pc)

Aspragus Hoso

$7.00

Hosomaki - 6pcs

Avocado Hoso

$7.00

Hosomaki - 6pcs

Cucumber Hoso

$7.00

Hosomaki - 6pcs

(w) Composed

(w) 7 pc Nigiri Omakase

(w) 7 pc Nigiri Omakase

$35.00

chef's selection of fish with special toppings

(w) Sashimi - 7pc

(w) Sashimi - 7pc

$21.00

chef's selection of fish

(w) Sashimi - 20pc

(w) Sashimi - 20pc

$52.00

chef's selection of fish

(w) Dragonfly Ceviche

$19.00

corvina, spicy leche de tigre, pico de gallo, sweet potato, pickled red onion, micro cilantro

(w) Hamachi Crudo

(w) Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

heirloom cherry tomato, avocado, ponzu, citrus oil, shiso

(w) Tuna Tataki

(w) Tuna Tataki

$18.00

daikon oroshi, ponzu, purple shiso

(w) Bluefin Tuna Akami Crudo

$26.00Out of stock

onion jalapeno garlic aioli, candy walnuts, lime zest, shiso oil, micro cilantro

(w) Chirashi bowl

$48.00Out of stock

18 pieces - assorted seasonal fish chef selection, flavored sushi rice

(w) Kid's Bento Choices

(K) JPN Fried Chicken Thigh

$9.00

(K) Skirt Steak

$11.00

(K) Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

(w) Sides

(w) White Rice - Bowl

$5.00

(w) Sushi Rice - Bowl

$5.00

(w) Brown Rice - Bowl

$5.00

(w) Butter Noodles

$5.00

(w) Side of Avocado (1/2)

$3.00

Special

Stone Crab 5pc

$45.00Out of stock

Tacos 3pc

$15.00

Tombo

$180.00

STARTER

(MS) Miso Soup

$45.00

(MS) Ginger Salad

$45.00

FIRST COURSE

(MS) Maitake Fritters

(MS) Kushiyaki Skewers

(MS) Bao Buns

(MS) Tuna Tataki

(MS) Ceviche

SECOND COURSE

(MS) Acevichado Roll

(MS) Smoky Dragon Roll

(MS) Spicy Tuna Roll

(MS) Big Boss Roll

(MS) 7pc Sashimi

(MS) 5pc Omakase nigiri

(MS) Braised Short Rib

(MS) Octopus Clay pot

(MS) Snapper Karaage

DESSERT

(MS) Yuzu Lime Pie

(MS) Fried Cheesecake

(MS) Ice Cream ala mode

(MS) Mochi 4

ADD ON

A5 Wagyu Nigiri

$15.00

Blue fin o-toro Nigiri

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments in Downtown Doral.

