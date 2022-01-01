Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando

4,858 Reviews

$$

7972 Via Dellagio Way

Orlando, FL 32819

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments on Sandlake Road, Orlando.

Website

Location

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

