  • Home
  • /
  • Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. - Gainesville
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. - Gainesville

review star

No reviews yet

201 SE 2nd Ave Suite 104

Gainesville, FL 32632

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bomb
Spicy Roll
Volcano

Salads and Vegetables

Ginger Salad

$8.00

Wakame Salad

$7.00

Warm Spinach Salad

$11.00

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Veggie Dumplings

$7.00

Wild Mushroom Ragout

$14.00
Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy

Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy

$10.00

garlic, sake, ponzu, sesame oil

Vegetarian Steamed Buns (2 per order)

Vegetarian Steamed Buns (2 per order)

$11.00

choice of protein: tofu karaage, grilled king oyster mushroom, or red bean tempeh—topped with pickled veggies, red chili sauce, scallion

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Sauteed Butter Edamame

$8.00

Traditional Edamame

$7.00

Tofu Karaage

$8.00

King Oyster Mushroom Ramen

$14.00

Fried Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Soups and Noodles

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Rib Miso Ramen

$17.00
King Oyster Mushroom Ramen

King Oyster Mushroom Ramen

$14.00

kale noodles, bok choy, white soy mushroom kombu broth, scallion, nori, bean sprouts, beni shoga, mayu

Miso Soup

$5.00

Side Noodles

$6.00

Ginger Salad

$8.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Seafood and Meats

Miso Cod

$27.00

Crispy Ebi

$15.00

Shiso Pretty

$14.00

Tuna Flat Bread

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

Beef Tataki

$18.00

Braised Ribs

$19.00

Pork Belly Buns

$13.00

Braised Rib Buns

$13.00

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Pork Spring Rolls

$7.00

Calamari

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$18.00

Japanese Blue Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Fried Rice

$9.00

Wontons

$7.00

Sides

White Rice - Bowl

$3.00

Sushi Rice - Bowl

$3.00

Rice Paper

$1.00

side Avo

$1.00

side sauce

$0.75

Side Of Ginger

$1.00

Bowl Of Ginger

$3.00

Grilled

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Chicken Dark Spear

$8.00

Hamachi Kama

$23.00

Chicken White Spear

$8.00

Beef Spear

$13.00

SRF American Wagyu 4oz

$40.00

SRF American Wagyu 6oz

$55.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Off Menu Hot Food

Hotate Carpaccio

$21.00

Tako Carpaccio

$20.00

NY Brown Butter

$18.00

Wagyu Brown Butter

$29.00

Waygu Tataki

$29.00

Sushi Rolls

Smokey Dragon

$17.00

Katsura Fresh

$16.00

California

$10.00

Black n Bleu

$14.00

Cobra Kai

$15.00

Spicy Roll

$11.00

Black Dragon

$17.00

Big Boss

$17.00

Slammin Salmon

$14.00

Volcano

$16.00

Bomb

$15.00

Mango Tango

$13.00

O-renji

$14.00

Classic

$19.00

Fresh Garden

$11.00

Negi-toro Hosomaki

$20.00

Ultimate California

$10.00

Big Veggie Boss Roll

$15.00

grilled king oyster and maitake mushroom, grilled shishito pepper, grilled red bell pepper, shiso, scallion, romesco, topped with avocado

Magic Matt Roll

$14.00

tempura kabocha, spinach, avocado, sautéed japanese mushroom

Composed Sashimi

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

Tuna Kobachi

$19.00

Uni Shooters

$24.00

JPN Scallop Shooters

$15.00

7pc Sashimi

$21.00

21pc Sashimi

$52.00

7pc Omakase Nigiri

$29.00

Chirashi Bowl

$37.00

Tonbo

$89.00

Yellowtail Hako Sushi

$18.00

NY Strip Hako Sushi

$18.00

SRF American Wagyu Hako Sushi

$28.00

Yellow Tail Pesto

$16.00

Wagyu Carpaccio

$24.00

Octopus Kobachi

$16.00

Chefs Special 7pc Vegetable Omakase

$21.00

Japanese Uni Shooters

$32.00Out of stock

A la Carte

Ama Ebi

Asparagus Hosomaki

$6.00

Avocado

Chu-toro

Out of stock

Conch

Cucumber Hosomaki

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

Hamachi Toro

Japanese Scallop

Japanese Uni

Out of stock

Kaiware Hosomaki

$6.00

Kanpachi

Krab

Krab Delight

Mackerel

O-Toro

Octopus

Quail Egg

Sake Toro

Salmon

Salmon Roe

Salmon Skin

Scallop Delight

Shrimp

Smoked Eel

Smoked Salmon

Soft Shell Crab

Soy Shitake Hosomaki

$6.00

Spicy Conch

Spicy Tuna

Squid

SRF Wagyu Beef

Surf Clam

Tamago

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Sweet Potato Hosomaki

$6.00

Tuna

Uni

Wakame Hosomaki

$6.00

Wasabi Tobiko

Yellowtail

(w) Saké

(w) S Hananomai Dance of the Flowers

(w) S Hananomai Dance of the Flowers

$25.00
(w) M Hananomai Dance of the Flowers

(w) M Hananomai Dance of the Flowers

$50.00
(w) S Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist

(w) S Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist

$29.00
(w) M Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist

(w) M Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist

$65.00
(w) M Wakatake Onikorshi Demon Slayer

(w) M Wakatake Onikorshi Demon Slayer

$95.00
(w) M Tozai Plum Sake

(w) M Tozai Plum Sake

$36.00
S Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

S Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$15.00
S Rihaku Dreamy Cloud

S Rihaku Dreamy Cloud

$33.00
M Rihaku Dreamy Clouds

M Rihaku Dreamy Clouds

$66.00
(w) Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

(w) Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$19.00Out of stock
(w) S Hatsmuago The First Grand Child

(w) S Hatsmuago The First Grand Child

$20.00
(w) M Hatsmuago The First Grand Child

(w) M Hatsmuago The First Grand Child

$50.00
(w) L Hatsmuago The First Grand Child

(w) L Hatsmuago The First Grand Child

$95.00
(w) S Zen Tokubetsu

(w) S Zen Tokubetsu

$28.00
(w) M Zen Tokubetsu

(w) M Zen Tokubetsu

$56.00
(w) L Zen Tokubetsu

(w) L Zen Tokubetsu

$112.00
(w) S Jizake Tenzan

(w) S Jizake Tenzan

$40.00
(w) M Jizake Tenzan

(w) M Jizake Tenzan

$80.00
(w) S Tenryo Koshu Imperial Landing

(w) S Tenryo Koshu Imperial Landing

$33.00
(w) M Tenryo Koshu Imperial Landing

(w) M Tenryo Koshu Imperial Landing

$66.00
(w) Onda 48

(w) Onda 48

$75.00
(w) Takasago Ginga Shizuku Divine Droplets

(w) Takasago Ginga Shizuku Divine Droplets

$120.00

(w) Beer

(w) Asahi 'Extra Dry' (12oz)

(w) Asahi 'Extra Dry' (12oz)

$6.00
(w) Coedo Beniaka (Sweet Potato)

(w) Coedo Beniaka (Sweet Potato)

$12.00
(w) Coedo Shiro Hefeweizen

(w) Coedo Shiro Hefeweizen

$12.00
(w) Echigo Red Ale (330ml)

(w) Echigo Red Ale (330ml)

$14.00
(w) Echigo Stout (330ml)

(w) Echigo Stout (330ml)

$14.00
(w) Kirin Ichiban (12oz)

(w) Kirin Ichiban (12oz)

$5.00
(w) Kirin Light (12oz)

(w) Kirin Light (12oz)

$5.00
(w) Orion (650ml)

(w) Orion (650ml)

$13.00
(w) Sapporo (16oz)

(w) Sapporo (16oz)

$6.00
(w) Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

(w) Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

$6.00
(w) Bell's Amber Ale

(w) Bell's Amber Ale

$6.00
(w) Bell's Two Hearted (16oz)

(w) Bell's Two Hearted (16oz)

$6.00
(w) Bud Light

(w) Bud Light

$5.00
(w) Cigar City Frost Proof Belgian White

(w) Cigar City Frost Proof Belgian White

$6.00
(w) Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

(w) Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$6.00
(w) Left Hand Milk Stout

(w) Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00
(w) Rogue Dead Guy Ale

(w) Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$6.00
(w) Stella Artois

(w) Stella Artois

$6.00
(w) Glutenberg American Pale Ale

(w) Glutenberg American Pale Ale

$6.00
(w) Glutenberg White Ale

(w) Glutenberg White Ale

$6.00

(w) Wild Tonic Basil Blueberry

$6.00

(w) Non-alcoholic beverages & syrups

(w) Saratoga Still Water

$5.00

(w) Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

(w) Q Ginger Beer

$4.00
(w) Ice Doctor 2" Ice Cubes- Pack of 6

(w) Ice Doctor 2" Ice Cubes- Pack of 6

$6.00

(w) Desserts

(w) Tempura Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

(w) Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

(w) Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

(w) Red Bean

$6.00

(w) All Three Flavors

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments in Downtown Gainesville.

Website

Location

201 SE 2nd Ave Suite 104, Gainesville, FL 32632

Directions

Gallery
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. image
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. image
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. image
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish- Big Tasty Burgers Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
201 SE 1st St Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
115 SE 1st Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Tinker Latin Food Restaurant - 502 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
502 South Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Flaco's - 200 W University Ave
orange star4.3 • 282
200 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston