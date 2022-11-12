Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dragonfly Restaurant 14701 Padre Island Dr

14701 Padre Island Dr

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Order Again

Popular Items

6x Puff Potatoes
chicken alfredo
Side Dinner Salad

APPETIZERS

Chicken Wings

$5.00

8 flavorful wings tossed in our weekly sauce. always hot!!! [yes, with 3 exclamation marks!!!]

Calamari & Shrimp Basket

$5.00

fried calamari fries, rings, and shrimp served with marinara sauce

PINT MINT BASIL

$2.50

PINT FRENCH GARLIC

$2.50

QUESADILLA

$5.00

FRIED OKRA BASKET

$3.00

FROZEN DINNER PROMO

$12.00

MAINS

Baja Fish Tacos [2]

$10.00Out of stock

tempura battered fish, orange poppyseed slaw, sriracha miso mayo, and coconut peanut rice & chimichurri wrapped in a soft, fluffy flour tortilla

Cheeseburger

$8.00

traditional 8 ounce patty, slaw, tomato, cheese and pickles served with fries, of course!

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

delicious grilled shrimp topped with spicy sambal sauce. served with sweet potato plantain cake, coconut peanut rice & chimichurri, and a soy honey salad

chicken alfredo

$12.00

CURRY SHRIMP

$12.00

SANGRIA GALLON

$24.00

DAIKIRI

$6.00

blue cosmo

$6.00

pissaladiere

$7.00

SHOT

$3.00

$3 BEER

$3.00

FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$12.00

PORK BELLY KOREAN BBQ

$10.00

SALADS

Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00

fresh romaine lettuce paired with juicy red tomatoes, mint basil, and topped off with a goat cheese toast

Side Dinner Salad

$4.00

SIDES

Famous Side Mash

$2.25

Rice with Chimichurri

$1.75

Garlic Sautéed Vegetables

$3.50

6x Puff Potatoes

$3.50

9x Sea Salt Potato Wedges

$3.50

Sweet Potato Plantain Cakes

$2.75

Side Escargot Bread

$2.00

4oz Broiled Lobster Tail

$12.00

5 Shrimp Skewer

$5.50

Bacon wrapped Shrimp

$6.50

Side Goat Cheese Toast

$5.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Escargot Bread

$1.25

Side Fries

$3.25

KID'S CORNER

Fish and Chips, and Lemon Tartare

$4.50

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$5.75

Chicken Strip with Fries

$5.00

KIDS Cheeseburger with Fries

$5.75

DESSERTS

Carl's Dessert

$8.25

Crème Brûlée topped with a hot chocolate cake berry sauce.

Hot Chocolate Cake w/Caramel

$4.00

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$4.00

ALMOND BLUEBERRY PIE

$5.25

ALMOND STRAWBERRY PIE

$5.25

RUM CAKE

$10.00

almond blueberry

$5.00

duo

$6.00

BREAD PUDDING

$3.00

EXTRA CHARGES

SPLIT PLATE

$2.00

SUB CHARGE

$2.00

SIDE SAUCE

$0.75

MARKET

TOMATO BASIL

$8.25

POBLANO SOUP

$9.00

GELATO

$9.00

DEVIL KISS

$9.00

1 ITEM FROZEN

$8.00

2 ITEM FROZEN

$15.00

3 ITEM FROZEN

$21.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Eclectic, fancy-casual, dining with inventive French-inspired eats & cocktails served in a vibrant, colorful space.

14701 Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

