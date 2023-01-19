Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dragonfly Cafe 165 Thorndike St

review star

No reviews yet

165 Thorndike St

Lowell, MA 01852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Joyful
Sunshine
Awakened

Smoothies

Bee-utiful

$9.50

Strawberry, banana, honey, bee pollen, and almond milk

Revitalized

$9.00

Kale, pineapple, apple, banana, and coconut water

Empowered

$9.00

Banana, cinnamon, dates, granola, peanut butter, and almond milk

Renewed

$9.50

Banana, cacao, cold brew, almond butter, and almond milk

Sunshine

$9.00

Pineapple, mango, orange, turmeric, and almond milk

Smoothie Bowls

Joyful

$12.95

Acai, banana, guarana base. Topped with blueberry and granola

The Dragonfly

$12.95

Banana, pineapple, almond milk base. Topped with blueberry, granola, shredded coconut, and chia

Illuminated

$12.95

Dragon fruit, banana, and elderberry base. Topped with banana and granola

Lively

$12.95

Cold brew, banana, maca, and cacao base. Topped with banana and granola

Coffee

Hot Light roast

$3.00+

Hot Dark roast

$3.00+

Cold brew

$4.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

Capuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Teas

Hot tea Selection

$4.45

Butterfly Pea Flower Herbal Iced Tea

$4.00+

Served with a lemon slice as this herbal iced tea has citrus activated color-changing properties. We recommend it with our house sweetener.

Luzianne Black Iced Tea

$4.00+

Merch fridge

Just Water

$2.50

Spindrift

$2.50

Canned Nitro Cold Brew (Dark roast)

$4.25

Health-Aid Kombucha Pomegranate

$4.00

Breakfast Bowls

Awakened

$14.95

Mixed greens, basmati rice, sunny egg, avocado roasted sweet potato, bacon, and avocado apple cider dressing.

Toasts

Signature Avocado Toast

$10.00

Smashed avocado, garlic, micro greens, chili crunch, and tahini drizzle

Labneh Toast

$10.00

Lemon, labneh goat cheese whip, za'atar, and roasted chickpeas

Hummus Toast

$12.00

Beet hummus, kalamata olive tapenade, feta, tomato, and cucumber

Sweet Potato Toast

$12.00

Smashed spiced sweet potato, avocado, sunny egg, and spicy aioli

Banana Toast

$10.00

Peanut butter, banana, cinnamon, and honey drizzle

Oatmeal

Organic Oatmeal

$4.50

Organic oats, almond milk, brown sugar, and cinnamon base. Choose your own toppings!

Grain Bowls

Habibi

$14.95

Basmati rice, marinated kale, herbed falafel, beet hummus, feta cheese, cucumber, and tahini sauce.

Inspired

$14.95

Basmati rice, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, kale, mushroom mix, cilantro, and spicy miso dressing

Grateful

$14.95

Basmati rice, marinated kale, roasted sweet potato, crispy lentils, avocado, beet hummus, house pesto, & tahini sauce

Pura Vida

$14.95

Basmati rice, marinated kale, avocado, grass-fed beef carnitas, pico de gallo, black beans, spicy chipotle aioli, and cilantro crema

Salads

Nourished

$14.95

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, roasted sweet potato, beets, apple, goat cheese, and avocado apple cider dressing.

Vitality

$14.95

Marinated kale, roasted chicken, crispy chickpeas, parmesan crisps, tomato, and white bean caesar dressing

Generosity

$14.95

Mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, feta cheese, pickled red onion, and green goddess ranch

Create your own bowl

Create your own bowl

$5.00

Choose your base, premiums, toppings, and dressing.

Soups

Herbed Chicken & Rice Soup

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dragonfly Cafe is an organic cafe located in Lowell Massachusetts serving an array of food and coffee

Website

Location

165 Thorndike St, Lowell, MA 01852

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Espresso Pizza of Lowell - 220 Central Street
orange starNo Reviews
220 Central Street Lowell, MA 01852
View restaurantnext
Fuse Bistro Lowell
orange star4.1 • 720
45 Palmer Street Lowell, MA 01852
View restaurantnext
Suppa's Pizza and Subs - Lowell
orange star4.1 • 249
94 University Ave Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
orange star4.8 • 619
110 University Ave Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
FORK Included
orange starNo Reviews
176 University Avenue Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Craft Food Hall Project - Lowell
orange starNo Reviews
900 Chelmsford St Lowell, MA 01851
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lowell

Little Delights -
orange star4.7 • 1,219
138 Merrimack Street Lowell, MA 01852
View restaurantnext
Fuse Bistro Lowell
orange star4.1 • 720
45 Palmer Street Lowell, MA 01852
View restaurantnext
Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
orange star4.8 • 619
110 University Ave Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Suppa's Pizza and Subs - Lowell
orange star4.1 • 249
94 University Ave Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lowell
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston