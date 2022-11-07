Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

Dragon Pho

review star

No reviews yet

6268 West Sample Road

Suite 408

Coral Springs, FL 33067

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak & Brisket (Tai, Chin)
Chicken Pho (Ga)
Steak (Tai)

Appetizers (Mon Khai Vi)

Egg Rolls (Cha Gio)

Egg Rolls (Cha Gio)

$6.95
Fresh Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)

Fresh Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)

$6.95
Calamari (Muc Chien Gion)

Calamari (Muc Chien Gion)

$9.95

Grilled Lemongrass Shrimp (Tom Nuong Xa)

$8.95
Grilled Tofu (Dau Hu Nuong)

Grilled Tofu (Dau Hu Nuong)

$7.95

Fried Tofu (Dau Hu Chien)

$7.95
Jumbo Popcorn Shrimp (Tom Chien)

Jumbo Popcorn Shrimp (Tom Chien)

$9.95
Special BBQ Rolls (Goi Cuon Nuong)

Special BBQ Rolls (Goi Cuon Nuong)

$9.95
Crispy Wings (Canh Ga Nuong)

Crispy Wings (Canh Ga Nuong)

$7.95

Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Korean Appetizers

Korean Wings (KFC)

Korean Wings (KFC)

$7.95
Kimchi (Radish)

Kimchi (Radish)

$8.95Out of stock
Kimchi (Nappa Cabbage)

Kimchi (Nappa Cabbage)

$8.95

Korean Dumplings

$9.95

Edamame

$6.95

Dragon Bowl Special

3 TIMES THE LARGE SIZE! (IN STORE ONLY)

Steak (Tai)

$29.95

3 TIMES THE LARGE SIZE! (IN STORE ONLY)

Steak & Brisket (Tai. Chin)

$29.95

3 TIMES THE LARGE SIZE! (IN STORE ONLY)

Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)

$29.95

3 TIMES THE LARGE SIZE! (IN STORE ONLY)

House Special (Dac Biet)

$34.95

3 TIMES THE LARGE SIZE! (IN STORE ONLY)

Fresh & Healthy Pho (Pho Nong Va Ngon)

Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)

Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)

$11.95+

Customize up to 4 meat cuts

Popular Beef Pho Choices (Pho Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Steak (Tai)

Steak (Tai)

$11.95+
Steak & Brisket (Tai, Chin)

Steak & Brisket (Tai, Chin)

$11.95+
Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)

Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)

$11.95+
House Special (Dac Biet)

House Special (Dac Biet)

$13.95+

Consists of steak, brisket, flank, fatty flank, meatball, tripe, tendon.

Chicken Pho & Other Fan Favorites (Pho Ga & Cac Loai Pho Khac)

Vegetarian Pho (Chay)

Vegetarian Pho (Chay)

$13.95+

Consist of broccoli, cauliflower, tofu, carrot, daikon, and mushroom.

Chicken Pho (Ga)

Chicken Pho (Ga)

$11.95+
Seafood Pho (Hai San)

Seafood Pho (Hai San)

$14.95+

Consist of shrimp, scallop, squid, & imitation crab.

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Fusion Noodle Soup

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Fusion Noodle Soup

$13.95+

Include Flank, Beef Shank, Vietnamese Ham & Meatball

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Traditional Noodle Soup

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Traditional Noodle Soup

$13.95+

Include Flank, Beef Shank, Vietnamese Ham, Marrow Cake & Pork Hoch

Boba Tea (Tra Sua)

Build Your Own Boba Tea (Tra Sua Tu Chon)

Build Your Own Boba Tea (Tra Sua Tu Chon)

$4.95+

Fan Favorites Boba Smoothie (Sinh To Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Taro Smoothie (Sinh To Khoai Mon)

Taro Smoothie (Sinh To Khoai Mon)

$5.95+
Mango Smoothie (Sinh To Xoai)

Mango Smoothie (Sinh To Xoai)

$5.95+
Strawberry Smoothie (Sinh To Dau)

Strawberry Smoothie (Sinh To Dau)

$5.95+

Dragon Fruit Smoothie (Sinh To Thanh Long)

$5.95+Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Sinh To Dau & Chuoi)

$5.95+

Pina Colada

$6.95+

Avocado

$6.95+

Fan Favorites Boba Milk Tea (Tra Sua Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Passion Fruit Milk Tea (Tra Sua Chanh Day)

Passion Fruit Milk Tea (Tra Sua Chanh Day)

$4.95+
Strawberry Milk Tea (Tra Sua Dau)

Strawberry Milk Tea (Tra Sua Dau)

$4.95+

Thai Tea

$4.95+

Taro Milk Tea (Khoai Mon)

$4.95+

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea

$4.95+Out of stock

Pina Colada Milk Tea

$5.95+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.95+

Fan Favorite Boba Brewed Tea (Tra Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Green Tea Mango (Tra Xanh Xoai)

Green Tea Mango (Tra Xanh Xoai)

$5.95+
Jasmine Tea Lychee (Tra Jasmine Vai)

Jasmine Tea Lychee (Tra Jasmine Vai)

$5.95+

Oolong Tea Dragon Fruit

$5.95+Out of stock

Black Tea Strawberry

$5.95+

Vietnamese BBQ - Build Your Own

Build Your Own BBQ Rice Platter (Com Nuong Tu Chon)

Build Your Own BBQ Rice Platter (Com Nuong Tu Chon)

$13.95
Build Your Own Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Tu Chon)

Build Your Own Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Tu Chon)

$13.95

Vietnamese BBQ - Fan Favorites

Short Ribs Platter (Com Suong Dai Han)

Short Ribs Platter (Com Suong Dai Han)

$16.95
Rib-Eye Steak Platter (Com Bo Bit Tet)

Rib-Eye Steak Platter (Com Bo Bit Tet)

$19.95
House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)

House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)

$17.95

Consist of 1 eggroll, 1 piece of Korean short-rib, 1 porkchop, and 2 pieces of grilled lemongrass chicken.

Pork Tenderloin & Egg Roll Salad Bowl (Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio)

Pork Tenderloin & Egg Roll Salad Bowl (Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio)

$16.95
Freshly Grilled Shrimp Salad Bowl (Bun Tom Nuong)

Freshly Grilled Shrimp Salad Bowl (Bun Tom Nuong)

$15.95
House Special Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Dac Biet)

House Special Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Dac Biet)

$17.95

Consist of 1 eggroll, shrimps, chicken, and pork.

Korean BBQ

Korean Short-Ribs

Korean Short-Ribs

$19.95

Korean BBQ- Ribeye Steak

$23.95
Korean BBQ- Porkchop

Korean BBQ- Porkchop

$17.95

Korean BBQ- Pork Tenderloin

$17.95
Korean BBQ- Chicken

Korean BBQ- Chicken

$17.95

Korean BBQ- Shrimp

$19.95

Korean BBQ- Tofu

$17.95

Vegan Lovers

Vegetarian Pho (Chay)

Vegetarian Pho (Chay)

$12.95+

Consist of broccoli, cauliflower, tofu, carrot, daikon, and mushroom.

Fresh Tofu Rice Platter (Com Dau Hu)

Fresh Tofu Rice Platter (Com Dau Hu)

$13.95
Fresh Tofu Salad Bowl (Bun Dau Hu)

Fresh Tofu Salad Bowl (Bun Dau Hu)

$13.95
Fried Tofu (Dau Hu Chien)

Fried Tofu (Dau Hu Chien)

$7.95
Grilled Tofu (Dau Hu Nuong

Grilled Tofu (Dau Hu Nuong

$7.95

Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.95

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$6.95

Wings - Boneless - Tenders - Seasoned Fries

Wings

$10.95

Boneless Wings

$8.95

Crispy Tenders

$7.95

Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Fan Favorites Beverages (Giai Khat Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Lemonade

$4.95+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95+

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.95
Thai Iced Tea (Tra Thai)

Thai Iced Tea (Tra Thai)

$4.95+
Vietnamese Ice Coffee (Cafe Sua Da)

Vietnamese Ice Coffee (Cafe Sua Da)

$5.95+

Soda, Spring Water & Specialties Drinks

Soda

$1.95

Spring Water

$1.95

Milkis

$3.95

Freshly Brewed Tea (Tra)

Build Your Own Freshly Brewed Tea

$5.95

Freshly Brewed Hot Tea

$4.95

Fan Favorite Beers

Bud Light

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Fan Favorite Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.95+

Merlot

$8.95+Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.95+

Chardonnay

$8.95+

Rose Wine

$8.95+

Vietnamese Sauces & Sides

Pho Side Dishes

Fresh BBQ Side Dishes

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dragon Pho Coral Springs is one of the most authentic, fresh & healthy Vietnamese cuisine in South Florida. We strive to provide the best experience to our customers. The Freshness of our product is the key to our success. We offer a variety of delectable fresh dishes and friendly customer services. Our food is gluten free and we also have a nice selection of flavorful vegan dishes. We are shaping the way people experience life through the ability for you to build your own dishes. We have the courage to create experiences that go beyond our guests’ expectations. Come see us and find out about all the delicious treats we have for you!

Gallery
Dragon Pho - Coral Springs image
Dragon Pho - Coral Springs image
Dragon Pho - Coral Springs image
Dragon Pho - Coral Springs image

