Brewpubs & Breweries
Dragon's Landing Saint Clair Shores
No reviews yet
24409 Jefferson Ave
Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
Order Again
16 oz
60 Shilling ale 16 Oz
$6.75
90 Shilling ale 16 Oz
$6.75
American Red 16 Oz
$6.25Out of stock
Ball & Chain 16 Oz
$6.50
Beermosa
$8.00
Belgian Orange Session 16 oz
$6.75
Bills Wit 16 Oz
$6.50
Black Tan
$6.00
Breath of the Dragon 16 Oz
$6.25
Broken Paddle IPA 16 Oz
$6.75
Castlebrite Apricot Wheat 16 Oz
$6.50
Chocolate Strawberry Stout 16 oz
$6.75Out of stock
Clifford Red 16 oz
$6.75Out of stock
Cordial Sin 16 oz
$8.25Out of stock
CranBeerMosa
$8.00
Crown Jewel IPA 16oz
$6.75
Dead Monk Abbey 16 Oz
$7.00
Devil's Knight Pumpkin ale 16 Oz
$7.00
Dragonslayer Altbier 16 Oz
$6.50
Eleberry Raspberry Wit 16 Oz
$6.50
Erik the Red 16 Oz
$6.25
Final Absolution 16 Oz
$7.50
Gingerbread Chocolate Stout 16 oz
$5.00
Honey Pants 16 oz
$7.00
Honey Porter 16 oz
$7.00
Inquistion Pale Ale 16 Oz
$6.75
Iron Maiden Stout 16 Oz
$6.75
Jason's IPA 16oz
$7.00
Juggernaut Double Red 16 Oz
$7.00Out of stock
Killer Bee 16 Oz
$7.50
L'Chaiam Coffee Stout 16 oz
$7.00
Lancelot's Cream Ale 16oz
$6.25
London Brown Ale 16oz
$6.50
Mango Fury 16 oz
$7.50
Mariann's Honey Brown 16 Oz
$6.75
Michelada 16 oz
$6.50
Mulled BeerMosa
$8.00
Nagelweiss Wheat 16 Oz
$6.50
New England IPA 16 Oz
$6.75
Peppermint Chocolate Stout 16 oz
$5.00Out of stock
Pupkin Coffee Stout 16 oz
$6.75
Radler 16 oz
$5.00
Redwing Raspberry 16oz
$6.50
Ring of Fire 16 Oz
$7.00
Russian Imperial Stout 16 oz
$7.00
S'mores Stout 16 oz
$7.00
Sandcastle Lager 16 oz
$5.50
Sin Eater 16 oz
$7.50
Sir Williams ESB 16 Oz
$6.75
SSIPA 16 oz
$6.50