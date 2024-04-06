Restaurant info

Founded in 2023, Dragon's Den Café has been a work of the heart. Originating from Mike and Afton's love of coffee. They have taste-tested countless varieties of coffee to make sure that they are bringing you the best flavors! Each recipe has been hand-crafted and is a staple of their own home. Our hope at Dragon's Den Café is to share some of that passion and maybe even a little comfort of home with everyone.