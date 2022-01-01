Dragon Thai and Vegetarian Cuisine
613 N Austin Ave
Denison, TX 75020
Popular Items
Curries
Red Curry Dinner
Red curry paste with coconutmilk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and sweet Thai basil
Green Curry Dinner
Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and Thai basil
Yellow Curry Dinner
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk,onions, bell peppers, carrots, and potatoes
Massaman Curry Dinner
curry paste with coconut milk, carrots, onions, peanuts and potatoes
Panang Curry Dinner
Panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, and basil.
Pineapple Curry Dinner
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, pineapple and basil
Roast Duck with Red Curry
tomatoes, basil, jalapeño peppers, and bell peppers
Grilled Salmon Curry
basil, bell peppers, and broccoli
Noodles
Pad Thai Dinner
Egg, bean sprouts and red onion, topped with crushed peanuts
Pad See Ew Dinner
flat noodle with eggs, broccoli, bok choy, and snow peas
Pad Kee Mow Dinner
flat noodle with eggs, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and basil
Pad Woon Sen Dinner
glass noodles with eggs, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and bell peppers
Rad Naa Dinner
fresh flat noodles stir-fried topped with choice of meat. Includes bok choy and broccoli and straw mushrooms in homemade brown gravy sauce
Lo Mein Dinner
eggs, cabbage, carrots, celery, broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, white onions, green onions, and bean sprouts with brown sauce
Eight Angels Dinner
glass noodles with eggs, snow peas, onions, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage and bok choy in light brown sauce
Thai Five Stars Noodle Dinner
Flat noodle with egg, choice of meat, has a five stars spicy taste with onions, bean sprouts, broccoli, snow peas and bok choy
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
egg, tomato and onion
Curry Fried Rice
egg, red and green onion
Basil Fried Rice
egg, onion, bell peppers, carrots, and basil
Pineapple Fried Rice
egg, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, raisins, and cashew nuts
Crab Fried Rice
egg, onions, carrots, and tomatoes
Herb Chicken Fried Rice
egg, tomatoes, white onion, green onion, deep fried herb chicken and crispy basil
Combination Fried Rice
Casual Favorites
Lemongrass Chicken
Broccoli and lemongrass in brown sauce. Topped with crispy Basil leaves.
Garlic Chicken
Garlic, broccoli and onions with chicken in brown sauce
Jalapeño Chicken
Jalapeños, Carrots, Cabbage, Bamboo Shoots, Onions, Bell Peppers and Broccoli
Chicken Broccoli
Broccoli, White Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Carrots
Thai Pepper Beef
Marinade of Beef, stir-fried with Garlic, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mushrooms
Beef Broccoli
Broccoli, White Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Carrots
Stir-Fried Dishes
Thai Basil
(Ka Pow) Your choice of sliced meat with Thai basil, bamboo shoots, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, onions and fresh garlic chili sauce
Taste of Basil
(fried egg +$2) (original Thai Ka Paw) Your choice of ground beef or chicken with garlic, Thai chili, sweet Thai basil, jalapeños, bell peppers, and white onion
Hot and Spicy
your choice of meat, stir-fried with Thai homemade spicy red curry, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans and white onion
Thai Combination Vegetable
stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, water chestnut, onion, broccoli, cabbage, and zucchini in light brown sauce
Healthy Ginger Plate
stir-fried with ginger, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots and shiitake mushroom in light brown sauce
Cashew Nuts
stir-fried with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, onions and mushrooms in light brown sauce
Peanut Special
steamed carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and bean sprouts topped with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts
Appetizers
Crab Wontons
(6pcs) Served with Sweet Sauce
Crispy Shrimp Rolls
(5pcs) Served with Sweet Sauce
Fried Dumplings
(6pcs)Served with Dumpling Sauce
Steamed Dumplings
(6pcs) Served with Dumpling Sauce
Thai Fresh Salad Rolls
(3pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing
Edamame
Lightly salted boiled soybean
Chicken Satay
(4pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing
Tofu Satay
(4pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing
Fried Tofu
Soft tofu on the inside
Fried Calamari
Served with Sweet Sauce
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls
(6pcs) Served with Sweet Sauce
Chicken Basil Wraps
(3pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing
Soups
Shrimp Wonton
Shrimp covered with wonton. Bok choy inside broth.
Chicken Tom Kha
Coconut soup with mushrooms and onions
Shrimp Tom Kha
Coconut soup with mushrooms and onions
Chicken Tom Yum
Soup with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms
Shrimp Tom Yum
Soup with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms
Beef Pho
Noodle soup with sliced eye round steak. Topped with cilantro, fried garlic, and green and red onion.
Chicken Pho
Noodle soup with sliced chicken. Topped with cilantro, fried garlic, and red and green onion.
Ba Mee Noodle Soup
Noodle soup with BBQ pork, bok choy, shrimp wonton. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
Soft Tofu with Vegetables Soup
Mixed vegetable and soft tofu with clear broth.
Egg Drop Soup
Chicken Vegetable Noodle Soup
Dragon Thai Entrees
Pad Prik King
Crispy chicken with spicy red chili sauce, green beans, bell pepper and lime leaves
Thai Basil Duck
Bell pepper, white onion, carrots, basil, and ka pow sauce
Seafood Phuket Style
Chili-rich nam prik phao sauce with mixed seafood (shrimp, squid, mussel and fish) red/green bell pepper, carrots, basil, celery, onion, and broccoli
Bangkok Fish
Deep fried tilapia filet, mixed vegetables with sweet chili sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots
Teriyaki Mixed Vegetable
Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots
Teriyaki Beef
Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots
Teriyaki Shrimp
Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots
Teriyaki Salmon
Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots
Sesame Chicken
with broccoli
Sesame Tofu
with broccoli
Sesame Beef
with broccoli
Crispy Beef
Green beans, onions, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and water chestnuts.
Orange Chicken
Onions, carrots, bell peppers, and sweet orange sauce
General Tso Chicken
with broccoli
Fried Red Snapper
Hibachi Entrees
Hibachi Steak
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms
Hibachi Chicken
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms
Hibachi Shrimp
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms
Hibachi Salmon
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms
Grilled Thai Tiger Steak
Grilled steak served with Thai hot sauce, broccoli, carrots, lettuce
Vegetarian/ Vegan Menu
Soy Salmon Curry
Pineapple, carrots, bell pepper, and basil with red curry sauce
Soy Duck
Eggplants, onions, bell, peppers, with spicy Thai basil sauce
Crispy Soy Beef
Green beans, carrots, water chestnuts, shiitake mushrooms and sesame seeds
Pineapple Fried Rice with Soy Ham
Pineapple, white onions, tomatoes, garlic, cashew nuts and raisins
Salads
Dragon Thai Salad with Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, And Carrots. Served with Peanut Dressing
Papaya Salad
Lettuce, Carrots, Tomato, And Crushed Peanuts
Fish Cake Salad
Lettuce, Red Onions, Carrots, And Cilantro. Served with Peanut and Yum Sauce
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
House Salad
Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Carrots
Kids Menu
Sides
Peanut Dressing
Yum Yum Dressing
Sweet Sauce
Dumpling Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Chili Oil
Chili Paste
Side Jalapeños
Side Thai Hot
Soy Sauce Packet
Hoisin Sauce Packet
Hot Mustard Packet
Duck Sauce Packet
Side Fried Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Jasmine Rice
Steamed Lo Mein Noodles
Steamed Pad Thai Noodles
Steamed Glass Noodles
Steamed Flat Noodles
Steamed Pho Noodles
Side Lo Mein Noodles w/Sauce
Side Pad Thai Noodles w/Sauce
Side Glass Noodles w/Sauce
Side Flat Noodles w/Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Sesame Sauce
