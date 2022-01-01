Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dragon Thai and Vegetarian Cuisine

No reviews yet

613 N Austin Ave

Denison, TX 75020

Popular Items

Basil Fried Rice
Pad Thai Dinner

Curries

Red Curry Dinner

$10.95

Red curry paste with coconutmilk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and sweet Thai basil

Green Curry Dinner

$10.95

Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and Thai basil

Yellow Curry Dinner

$10.95

Yellow curry paste with coconut milk,onions, bell peppers, carrots, and potatoes

Massaman Curry Dinner

$10.95

curry paste with coconut milk, carrots, onions, peanuts and potatoes

Panang Curry Dinner

$10.95

Panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, and basil.

Pineapple Curry Dinner

$10.95

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, pineapple and basil

Roast Duck with Red Curry

$17.95

tomatoes, basil, jalapeño peppers, and bell peppers

Grilled Salmon Curry

$13.95

basil, bell peppers, and broccoli

Noodles

Pad Thai Dinner

$10.95

Egg, bean sprouts and red onion, topped with crushed peanuts

Pad See Ew Dinner

$10.95

flat noodle with eggs, broccoli, bok choy, and snow peas

Pad Kee Mow Dinner

$10.95

flat noodle with eggs, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and basil

Pad Woon Sen Dinner

$10.95

glass noodles with eggs, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and bell peppers

Rad Naa Dinner

$10.95

fresh flat noodles stir-fried topped with choice of meat. Includes bok choy and broccoli and straw mushrooms in homemade brown gravy sauce

Lo Mein Dinner

$10.95

eggs, cabbage, carrots, celery, broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, white onions, green onions, and bean sprouts with brown sauce

Eight Angels Dinner

$10.95

glass noodles with eggs, snow peas, onions, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage and bok choy in light brown sauce

Thai Five Stars Noodle Dinner

$10.95

Flat noodle with egg, choice of meat, has a five stars spicy taste with onions, bean sprouts, broccoli, snow peas and bok choy

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$10.95

egg, tomato and onion

Curry Fried Rice

$10.95

egg, red and green onion

Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

egg, onion, bell peppers, carrots, and basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95

egg, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, raisins, and cashew nuts

Crab Fried Rice

$13.95

egg, onions, carrots, and tomatoes

Herb Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

egg, tomatoes, white onion, green onion, deep fried herb chicken and crispy basil

Combination Fried Rice

$13.95

Casual Favorites

Lemongrass Chicken

$10.95

Broccoli and lemongrass in brown sauce. Topped with crispy Basil leaves.

Garlic Chicken

$10.95

Garlic, broccoli and onions with chicken in brown sauce

Jalapeño Chicken

$10.95

Jalapeños, Carrots, Cabbage, Bamboo Shoots, Onions, Bell Peppers and Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$10.95

Broccoli, White Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Carrots

Thai Pepper Beef

$11.95

Marinade of Beef, stir-fried with Garlic, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mushrooms

Beef Broccoli

$11.95

Broccoli, White Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Carrots

Thai Basil

$10.95

(Ka Pow) Your choice of sliced meat with Thai basil, bamboo shoots, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, onions and fresh garlic chili sauce

Taste of Basil

$10.95

(fried egg +$2) (original Thai Ka Paw) Your choice of ground beef or chicken with garlic, Thai chili, sweet Thai basil, jalapeños, bell peppers, and white onion

Hot and Spicy

$10.95

your choice of meat, stir-fried with Thai homemade spicy red curry, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans and white onion

Healthy Ginger Plate

$10.95

stir-fried with ginger, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots and shiitake mushroom in light brown sauce

Cashew Nuts

$10.95

stir-fried with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, onions and mushrooms in light brown sauce

Thai Combination Vegetable

$10.95

stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, water chestnut, onion, broccoli, cabbage, and zucchini in light brown sauce

Peanut Special

$10.95

steamed carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and bean sprouts topped with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts

Stir-Fried Dishes

Appetizers

Crab Wontons

$6.95

(6pcs) Served with Sweet Sauce

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

$6.95

(5pcs) Served with Sweet Sauce

Fried Dumplings

$5.95

(6pcs)Served with Dumpling Sauce

Steamed Dumplings

$5.95

(6pcs) Served with Dumpling Sauce

Thai Fresh Salad Rolls

$6.25

(3pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing

Edamame

$5.25

Lightly salted boiled soybean

Chicken Satay

$6.99

(4pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing

Tofu Satay

$6.99

(4pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Soft tofu on the inside

Fried Calamari

$7.75

Served with Sweet Sauce

Fried Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.95

(6pcs) Served with Sweet Sauce

Chicken Basil Wraps

$6.95

(3pcs) Served with Peanut Dressing

Soups

Shrimp Wonton

$4.95

Shrimp covered with wonton. Bok choy inside broth.

Chicken Tom Kha

$4.95

Coconut soup with mushrooms and onions

Shrimp Tom Kha

$6.25

Coconut soup with mushrooms and onions

Chicken Tom Yum

$4.95

Soup with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms

Shrimp Tom Yum

$6.25

Soup with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms

Beef Pho

$10.95

Noodle soup with sliced eye round steak. Topped with cilantro, fried garlic, and green and red onion.

Chicken Pho

$9.95

Noodle soup with sliced chicken. Topped with cilantro, fried garlic, and red and green onion.

Ba Mee Noodle Soup

$9.95

Noodle soup with BBQ pork, bok choy, shrimp wonton. Topped with green onion and cilantro.

Soft Tofu with Vegetables Soup

$4.95

Mixed vegetable and soft tofu with clear broth.

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95

Chicken Vegetable Noodle Soup

$9.95

Dragon Thai Entrees

Pad Prik King

$12.99

Crispy chicken with spicy red chili sauce, green beans, bell pepper and lime leaves

Thai Basil Duck

$16.95

Bell pepper, white onion, carrots, basil, and ka pow sauce

Seafood Phuket Style

$14.95

Chili-rich nam prik phao sauce with mixed seafood (shrimp, squid, mussel and fish) red/green bell pepper, carrots, basil, celery, onion, and broccoli

Bangkok Fish

$12.75

Deep fried tilapia filet, mixed vegetables with sweet chili sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.95

Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots

Teriyaki Mixed Vegetable

$8.95

Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots

Teriyaki Beef

$9.75

Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots

Teriyaki Shrimp

$10.75

Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots

Teriyaki Salmon

$11.95

Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots

Sesame Chicken

$9.95

with broccoli

Sesame Tofu

$9.95

with broccoli

Sesame Beef

$10.25

with broccoli

Crispy Beef

$10.25

Green beans, onions, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and water chestnuts.

Orange Chicken

$9.95

Onions, carrots, bell peppers, and sweet orange sauce

General Tso Chicken

$9.95

with broccoli

Fried Red Snapper

$28.00

Hibachi Entrees

Hibachi Steak

$17.95

Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms

Hibachi Chicken

$11.95

Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.95

Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms

Hibachi Salmon

$13.95

Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms

Grilled Thai Tiger Steak

$16.75

Grilled steak served with Thai hot sauce, broccoli, carrots, lettuce

Vegetarian/ Vegan Menu

Soy Salmon Curry

$12.99

Pineapple, carrots, bell pepper, and basil with red curry sauce

Soy Duck

$10.99

Eggplants, onions, bell, peppers, with spicy Thai basil sauce

Crispy Soy Beef

$10.25

Green beans, carrots, water chestnuts, shiitake mushrooms and sesame seeds

Pineapple Fried Rice with Soy Ham

$12.95

Pineapple, white onions, tomatoes, garlic, cashew nuts and raisins

Salads

Dragon Thai Salad with Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, And Carrots. Served with Peanut Dressing

Papaya Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, Carrots, Tomato, And Crushed Peanuts

Fish Cake Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Red Onions, Carrots, And Cilantro. Served with Peanut and Yum Sauce

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Squid Salad

$5.25

House Salad

$2.00

Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Carrots

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Lo Mein

$5.95

Kids Beef Lo Mein

$7.95

Kids Shrimp Lo Mein

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.95

Chicken Nuggets only

$4.95

Fries only

$1.79

Sides

Peanut Dressing

$0.25

Yum Yum Dressing

$0.25

Sweet Sauce

$0.25

Dumpling Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha Sauce

$0.25

Chili Oil

Chili Paste

$0.25

Side Jalapeños

$0.15

Side Thai Hot

$0.50

Soy Sauce Packet

Hoisin Sauce Packet

Hot Mustard Packet

Duck Sauce Packet

$0.10

Side Fried Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$1.00

Steamed Lo Mein Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Pad Thai Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Glass Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Flat Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Pho Noodles

$3.00

Side Lo Mein Noodles w/Sauce

$4.00

Side Pad Thai Noodles w/Sauce

$4.00

Side Glass Noodles w/Sauce

$4.00

Side Flat Noodles w/Sauce

$4.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Side Sesame Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.00

Beverages

Thai Tea

$3.00

Glass Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.25

Coffee

$1.35

Hot Tea

$1.20

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

$1.66
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thai food in Denison, TX!

613 N Austin Ave, Denison, TX 75020

