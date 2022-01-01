  • Home
  Bend
  Drake - 801 Northwest Wall Street
Drake 801 Northwest Wall Street

No reviews yet

801 Northwest Wall Street

Bend, OR 97701

Order Again

Starting Point

Local Lettuces

$14.00

Blackberries, Pickled Onion, Spiced Walnuts, Champaign Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$15.00

Grand padano, Croutons, lemon, Anchovy Dressing

Chickpea Salad

$14.00

Red Wine Shallots, Arugala, Farro, Whipped Goat Cheese

Fancy Toast

$15.00

Soft Poached Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan, Charred Spring Onion Vinaigrette

Baked Ricotta

$17.00

Crostini, Cochella Dates, Seasonal Preserves, Almonds

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

Market inspired creation

The Classic

$16.00

Radish, Jalapeño, Avocado, Castelveltrano Olives

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Romesco, Charred Onion, Almond

Drake Fries

$6.00

Oysters

$3.00

Beet Salad

$17.00

Daily Crudo

$15.00

Ribs

$20.00Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Burgers

Drake Cheese Burger

$20.00

High Desert Grass Fed Beef, Beer Cheese, Local Lettuces, Shaved Onion & 801 Sauce

Bendie Goes to Nashville

$20.00

High Desert Grass Fed Beef, Gruyere, Dijon Aioli, Carmelized Onions, Grilled Miche, Au Jus

Sides

Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Mac

$8.00

Sauteed Greens

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Fried Chicken

$8.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

The Main Ingredients

Strip Loin Steak

$44.00

Cedar River Steak, Blistered french Beans, Potato Pavé, Bordelaise

Gemelli Pasta

$19.00

Chef Selection of Fresh Seafood, Fennel, Tomato Broth, Grilled Bread

Drake Mac

$22.00

Winter Greens, Applewood Bacon, Parmesan, Bachemel, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Smoked Olive Oil

Fried Chicken

$28.00

Hot Honey, Whiskey Pickles, Buttermilk Biscuit

Pork Chop

$34.00

Yellow Corn Polenta, Charred Broccolini, Grilled Pear, Red Wine Gastrique

Swordfish

$32.00

Cowboy Steak

$65.00

Duck Confit

$34.00

Oregon Rockfish

$24.00

Clams

$20.00

Kiddo Menu

KIDS Grilled Chicken Breast & Fries

$10.00

KIDS Fried Chicken & Fries

$10.00

KIDS Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

KIDS Hamburger

$10.00

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Ricotta Donuts

$10.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$10.00

Salted Caramel Panna Cotta

$12.00

Brown Butta

$12.00

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$10.00Out of stock

Liquor

Lewis&Clark

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Wild Roots

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Wild Roots Marionberry

$12.00

Crater Lake Hazlenut Vodka

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Timberline Vodka

$12.00

Crater Lake

$10.00

DBL Titos

$19.00

Lewis&Clark

$9.00

Aria

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Crater Lake Gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

St. George Rye

$15.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Gunpowder

$15.00

Tanquery

$12.00

The Walter Collective

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Nolets

$12.00

Castillo

$8.00

Plantation

$11.00

Novo Fogo

$12.00

Meyers

$9.00

Smith and Cross

$14.00

Flor de Cana

$14.00

Zaya 16 Year

$16.00

Sailor Jerrys

$10.00

Appleton Estate

$10.00

Luna Azul

$9.00

Batanga Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Corralejo Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$20.00

Corzo Anejo

$17.00

Mezcal Union

$13.00

400 Conejos

$12.00

Montelobos Espadin

$16.00

Bozal Tobasiche

$18.00

Cazadores Reposado

$13.00

Herradura reposado

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Henry McKenna

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$14.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$15.00

Woodinville

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Basil Hayden's

$17.00

Angels Envy Port Barrel

$16.00

Oregon Straight American

$16.00

Blantons

$20.00

George Dickel Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crater Lake Rye

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 Rye

$20.00

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Jameson

$12.00

Red Breast 12

$18.00

Pendelton

$13.00

Russles 13

$20.00

Weller full proof

$15.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$13.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$22.00

Peerless Single Barrel

$32.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Ardbeg 10

$18.00

Laphroiag 10

$17.00

Glenlivet 12

$17.00

Balvenie 12

$19.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 18

$45.00Out of stock

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Glenmorangie X

$14.00

Hennesy

$12.00

Clear Creek Pear Brandy

$13.00

Macchu Pisco

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Amaro Montenegro

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Disaronno

$15.00

Fernet

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Tawny Port

$12.00

Amaro Averna

$14.00

Cocktails

Stalk Exchange

$13.00

The Bohemian

$13.00

Saint Fiacre

$13.00

Mezcal Tamarind Sour

$16.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$14.00

El Diabno

$8.00

Happy Meal

$10.00

JD & B

$13.00

Spanish Moon

$15.00

Spirit in the Night

$15.00

The Reviver

$12.00

Daylight Savings

$15.00

Sassy Local

$12.00

Lovelace

$14.00

Indefinite Hiatus

$15.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Drink Special

$15.00

Velvet Sheets

$14.00

Monkey Wrench

$15.00

Mr. Jones

$16.00

I Should Get Moving

$15.00

Bittersweet Dreams

$14.00

Heart Shaped Box

$17.00

Beer

CAN Cider

$8.00

CAN Montucky

$4.00

Boneyard Pils

$7.00

Kobold Hazelnut Porter

$7.00

Handtruck Pale

$7.00

Pfriem Chocolate Stout 10oz

$7.00

Wine

GLS Adami Prosecco

$12.00+

GLS Argyle Brut

$16.00+

BTL Adami Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Argyle Brut

$56.00

BTL Vueve Cliquot

$82.00

GLS Benzinger Chardonay

$12.00+

GLS Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonay

$14.00+

GLS Far Niente Chardonay

$19.00+

GLS Fillaboa Albarino

$14.00+

GLS L-Ecole Chenin Blanc

$12.00+

GLS Four Graces Pinot Gris

$15.00+

GLS Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc

$13.00+

GLS Rombauer Chardonnay

$18.00+

GLs Txakolina

$15.00+

BTL L-Ecole Chenin Blanc

$44.00

BTL Four Graces Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Fillaboa Albarino

$52.00

BTL Benzinger Chardonay

$36.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonay

$58.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonay

$64.00

BTL txakolina

$60.00

GLS Sokol Blosser Rose

$12.00+

GLS Chemistry Brut Rose

$14.00+

BTL Chemistry Brut Rose

$56.00

BTL Sokol Blosser Rose

$40.00

GLS B.R. Cohn Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

GLS Clos de los Siete Bordeaux Blend

$14.00+

GLS Cooper Hill Pinto Noir

$12.00+

GLS Cote de Rhone

$12.00+

GLS Joepsh Droughin Gamay

$12.00+

GLS Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00+

GLS Maragas Malbec

$15.00+Out of stock

GLS Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

GLS Seghesio Zinfandel

$14.00+

GLS Seven Falls Red Blend

$9.00+

GLS Stoller Pinot Noir

$15.00+

GLS Tre Vigne Vietta Barbera

$13.00+

GLS Lorelle Pinot Noir

$14.00+

GLS Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$18.00+

BTL Joepsh Droughin Gamay

$48.00

BTL Soller Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Cooper Hill Pinto Noir

$48.00

BTL Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL B.R. Cohn Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

BTL Tre Vigne Vietta Barbera

$52.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL Maragas Malbec

$60.00

BTL Cote de Rhone

$48.00

BTL Clos de los Siete Bordeaux Blend

$48.00

BTL Seven Falls Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Dobbes Pinot Noir

$68.00

Lorelle Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Flowers Pinto Noir

$90.00

BTL Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Maragas Zinfandel

$75.00

BTL Orin Swift Zunfandel Blend

$100.00

BTL Penner-Ash Syrah

$78.00Out of stock

BTL Justin Isosceles Bordeaux Blend

$100.00

BTL Whitehall Lane Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cascades Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Copa

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

French Press

$12.00

Fresh Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Huckleberry Kombucha

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Steelhead Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Brunch Cockatils

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa for One

$8.00

Mimosa for Four

$24.00

Champagne Poetry

$11.00

Ristretto

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

The Mimsy

$11.00

El Diabno

$8.00

Manmosa

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bright eatery serving innovative American comfort fare & cocktails in hip, brasserie-like surrounds.

Location

801 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

