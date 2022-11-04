Drake's Barrel House

Upward & Onward - Imperial Stout

$5.25 +

Barrel-aged Imperial Stout / 13% "Upward and Onward has everything you need for an extended voyage to the bottom of the bottle to the height of the stars. This Imperial Stout is super chocolatey, with notes of bourbon spice and vanilla from its 12 month mission in barrels. Sharing is caring, buy one for a comrade. Tasting: This beer is just super chocolate and toffee forward that finishes with a lingering bittersweet coffee notes. The barrels add a nice marshmallow and oaky fullness mid pallet with some more spicy barrel notes and heat at the finish.