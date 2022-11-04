- Home
Drake's Barrel House
1933 Davis Street, Ste 177
San Leandro, CA 94577
Popular Items
Limited Time
Lucky Dog - Chrome Hot Sauce
6 months and 25 prototype batches later a sauce was born. The citrus & pine notes of 1500 Dry Hopped Pale Ale seemed like the perfect complement to the Red Savina habanero. Mandarin orange, roasted garlic, a savory spice blend & just a stitch of horseradish lends balance to the subtle overtones of pale ale and habenero, resulting in an incredible versatile sauce.
Lucky Dog - Denog Hot Sauce
Sometimes it's good to be crazy, and making hot sauce out of beer is just crazy enough to work. Combining the bold, dank, and double-hopped Denogginizer with Alderwood smoke, scotch bonnet chiles, roasted garlic, fresh habanero, dates, and Szechuan peppercorns made a truly bonkers hot sauce that is hot, savory, slightly sweet and entirely unique.
House Beer
Michiedawg - Michelada
Michelada made with Michiedawg Michelada Mix and our Flyway Pilsner / 4% / 16oz * CONTAINS SHELLFISH *
Flyway - Pilsner
Dry Hopped German Pilsner | 4.5% | 16oz Pour | A classic German-style Pilsner, with a dry-hopping that helps bring out subtle herbal and spice aromatics from Vanguard hops. Crisp, light, effervescent, and only gently bitter.
Super Becky - Blonde Ale
Blonde | 4.5% | 10oz - 16oz Pour | The most delicious, easy drinking Blonde Ale around. Delicate hop additions play well with the honey and biscuit forward malt flavor. So basic, it's Super.
Hefe - Bavarian Hefeweizen
Bavarian Style Hefeweizen | 4.5% | 10oz - 16oz Pour | Our interpretation of a German classic, with malted wheat and malted barley. It is an opaque, fluffy, and gently sweet wheat ale, with a defining yeast character of banana sweetness and clove spice that makes it distinctly German.
Kick Back - Session IPA
Sessionable India Pale Ale | 4.3% | A light malt bodied, crisp, and refreshing IPA with low ABV and high aroma. Perfect for a warm summer day in the beer garden, or cuddling under a heat lamp in the winter, this Mosaic dry-hopped sessionable beer is the perfect companion for Kicking Back and enjoying the day,
1500 - Pale Ale
Dry-Hopped American Pale Ale | 5.5% 1500 is our flagship Pale Ale. Dry-hopped to bring out classic pine/citrus hop aromas, but not as heavily bittered as a standard IPA. A great pairing beer for many types of foods. An effervescent and easy drinking American Pale Ale.
Cutty - West Coast IPA
West Coast India Pale Ale / 7% Citrus and pine notes are cut by a dank dose of potent hops. Old school meets New school in this light bodied, crisp, West Coast IPA. Crack a can and enjoy a cutty adventure.
Overalls - West Coast IPA
West Coast IPA / 7.3% A simple easy crushable West Coast IPA Dry-Hopped with Citra predominantly along with Simcoe, Motueka, and Mosaic to help round out the flavors of citrus, sweet fruits, stone fruit.
Pimp My Rye'd - West Coast IPA
West Coast IPA / 7.15% "Yo dawg, I heard you like rye. So we put rye.."
Nick Haze - Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA / 7.5% Who is Nick Haze (Hayes) ? He's a recent addition to the Drake's cellar team that thoroughly enjoys in-your-face juicy IPAs. A huge dry-hop of Citra, Experimental HBC 586, and Idaho #7 really give it that juice punch. Boatloads of mango, passion fruit and citrus aromas pop, while a pleasant mouthfeel helps this thing go down smoothly. Pairs well with long walks in the cellar, bottle shares, and DBH's Dirty Tots.
Milton The Mallard - Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA / 7% Milton, our resident hazy IPA connoisseur thinks this is the beer you're looking for. Mellow, opaque, and citrusy. Enjoy this approachable juicy IPA before Milton heads south for the winter.
Hopocalypse Hazy - Hazy Double IPA
8.4% | This hazy Double IPA has a rich mouthfeel courtesy of adjunct grain, and a lush aroma profile featuring notes of blood orange, pineapple, and passion fruit.
Hopocalypse Double IPA
West Coast Double India Pale Ale | 9.3% | 12oz Pour | Overwhelm your senses with a devastating quantity of hops. This year's Hopoc Green contains Chinook, Simcoe, and an experimental hop, HBC 692. Aromas of ripe guava, lemon blossom, and caviar lime dominate this DIPA. So drown your taste buds with this very limited release. The End is Beer!
Denogginizer - Double IPA
West Coast Double IPA | 9.75% | 12oz Pour | The ABV is a result of a heavy malt usage that helps hold up such an irresponsible amount of hops. The result is a dank, chewy, and piney hop blast with subtle lingering bitterness that fades into the background, beckoning for an additional sip.
La Quack Lemon & Lime - Hard Seltzer
Lemon & Lime Hard Seltzer / 5.3%
Barrel Aged and Sours
Cult Of The Sun - Yuzu Sour Blond
Blonde American Sour Ale Aged in Zin Barrels, with Yuzu, Bergamont, and Buddha's Hand / 5.4% A batch of our Blonde sour ale, fermented in stainless with Brett yeast and Lacto for a month and a half. The batch was then split into Zinfandel barrels and conditioned for a minimum of 8 months. We then blend the beer back into a stainless tank and add Japanese Yuzu lemons and Buddha's Hand Citron and Mandarinquats. The combination is brightly citrus with notes of bitter grapefruit, mandarin orange, and a grassy, herbal flavor, rounded by a subtle brett funk.
Brette Davis Prickly Pear - Sour Blond
Sour Blond with Prickly Pear / 5.7 This bright vibrant variant of Brette Davis Eyes spent three years aging in a Puncheon, larger format barrel. Than was conditioned on 168 pounds of Prickly Pear for three months, giving it a Rose/salmon hue. with notes of honeydew/melon, stone fruit, and berries. This beer was naturally carbonated giving it small bubbles on the mouthfeel and palate.
Boats & Bridges - Saison w/Apricots
Saison with Apricots / 5.4% This beer is a homage to rustic breweries on the coast of California. Starting off as a Brett forward saison that has been sleeping in oak for 3 years, blended with young sour blonde base. With the addition of 168 Pounds of Apricots to this single barrel, 48 pounds per keg, brings a bright acidity and fresh stone fruit.
Upward & Onward - Imperial Stout
Barrel-aged Imperial Stout / 13% "Upward and Onward has everything you need for an extended voyage to the bottom of the bottle to the height of the stars. This Imperial Stout is super chocolatey, with notes of bourbon spice and vanilla from its 12 month mission in barrels. Sharing is caring, buy one for a comrade. Tasting: This beer is just super chocolate and toffee forward that finishes with a lingering bittersweet coffee notes. The barrels add a nice marshmallow and oaky fullness mid pallet with some more spicy barrel notes and heat at the finish.
Canadian Breakfast - Bourbon Imperial Stout
Bourbon Imperial Stout with Coconut and Maple / 12.5% Breakfast in a glass, this big imperial stout is 12.5% and aged in Bourbon barrels. We then added Coconut and Natural Maple extract to give all those pastry-heads the kick they crave.
Specials
Tots
Salt & Pepper Tots
Salt & Pepper
Garlic Tots
fresh garlic and green onions
Totchos
pico, avocado crema, cotija, choice of avocado, chicken, carne asada, or pulled pork
Dirty Tots
Bacon, Pulled Pork, Cherry Peppers, Green Onions and drizzled with Bacon Fat
Ballpark Tots
jalapenos, nacho cheese, carne asada
Loaded Tots
bacon, sour cream, green onion, shredded cheddar
Elote Tots
mexican crema, cotija cheese, pasilla & corn mix, cilantro, spicy powder
Snacks
Sandwiches
Guava BBQ Pulled Pork Sando
Adobado Spiced Pulled Pork, Cilantro Slaw, Guava BBQ Sauce and Pickles
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Panko Crusted Fried Chicken, Cilantro Cole Slaw, and Pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Basil Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Arugula, and Tomato
Turkey Sandwich
Fresh Sliced Turkey, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, and Chipotle Mayo on a French Roll
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto Aioli, Fresh Basil and Arugula on Sourdough Bread
Burgers
Barrelhouse Burger
6oz beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, pickles, black pepper mayo
Impossibarrel Burger
5oz impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, pickle, chipotle mayo
Caili Burger
6oz beef patty, swiss, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo
Pork Adobada Burger
Adobada Pork Patty topped with Grilled Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Arugula, Cilantro and pickled onion on a Brioche Bun.
Salad
Barrel Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Corn and Pasilla Pepper Mix, Pickled Onions Tossed in a Shallot Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Autumn Salad
Arugula, Roasted Butternut Squash, Red Grapes, Apples, Pepitas and Parmesan Cheese tossed in our House Made Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
Sides and Extras
Drake's Beer
Zuper Pilz - 4 Pack
Zuper Pilz - Pilsner. Collab w/ Ol Factory Brewery & Blendery
Cutty IPA - 4 Pack
Flyway - 6PK Bottles
Dry-Hopped German Style Pilsner | 4.5% | 6 Pack of 12 oz Bottles
Flyway - 6PK Cans
Flyway - 19.2 oz Can
German Style Pilsner | 4.5% | 19.2 oz Can
Kick Back Session IPA - 6 Pack
Sessionable India Pale Ale | 6 Pack of 12oz Cans | 4.3%
1500 - 6 Pack
Dry-Hopped American Pale Ale | 5.5% | 6 Pack of 12 oz. Bottles
1500 - 6PK Cans
Best Coast - 6 Pack Bottles
West Coast India Pale Ale | 7.0% | 6 Pack of 12 oz Bottles
Best Coast - 6 Pack Cans
West Coast IPA | 7% | 6 pack 12 oz cans
Denogginizer Double IPA - 6 Pack
West Coast Double India Pale Ale | 9.75% | 6 Pack of 12 oz Bottles
Denogginizer - 19.2 oz Can
Hopocalypse Double IPA - 4 Pack
West Coast IIPA / 9.3% / 4 Pack cans Overwhelm your senses with a devastating quantity of hops, evoking notes of ripe guava, lemon blossom, and caviar lime. Drown your taste buds with this very limited release, released in bottles on Hopocalypse Day each year.
Hopocalypse Hazy - 6 Pack
Hazy Double India Pale Ale | 8.4% | 6 Pack of 12 oz Cans
Barrel Aged + Sour Beer
Cult Of The Sun 2021 - 500ml Bottle
A batch of our Blonde sour ale, fermented in stainless with Brett yeast and Lacto for a month and a half. The batch was then split into Zinfandel barrels and conditioned for a minimum of 8 months. We then blend the beer back into a stainless tank and add Japanese Yuzu lemons and Buddha's Hand Citron and Mandarinquats. The combination is brightly citrus with notes of bitter grapefruit, mandarin orange, and a grassy, herbal flavor, rounded by a subtle brett funk.
Scarlett O'Bretta - 500ml Bottle
Sour Red Ale aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels | 7.3% | 500ml Bottle | Don't let the name fool you, Scarlett O'Bretta is no lady. Rye spice and vanilla from the whiskey barrel blends perfectly with the dark fruit and caramel toasty-ness in the base beer. Sip and savor this delightfully bold and tart beer before it's gone with the wind.
Cherryland - 500ml Bottle
Zinfandel Barrel Aged Red Sour w/ Cherries | 7% | 500ml Corked and Caged Bottle| Intensely tart, with hints of almond and tons of cherry characteristics. Cherryland is our homage to San Leandro. While there are no more cherry orchards in our home city, this American Sour Red is a pretty good reason to visit, or at least a decent excuse.
Mission Kriek - 500ml Bottle
It's a Fruit Based Love 21' - 500ml Bottle
The tannic and dark berry jam flavor from Syrah barrels meshes with the soft sweet and rind flavors of whole, chopped watermelons provided by Imperfect Produce. Our Sour blonde maintains a sharp acidity with a briskly sour sensation, but never overwhelming in flavor. The combination is provides a wonderfully complex and layered flavor that hits all of the notes of its component parts perfectly. 4.7%
Peached Whale - 500ml Bottle
Wine Barrel Aged Blonde Sour w/ Peaches | 500ml Cork and Caged Bottle |
Brette Davis Eyes - 500ml Bottle
French Oak Foudre Aged American Sour Blonde Ale | 5.2% | 500 ml Corked and Caged Bottles | The Flagship of our Mixed Fermentation Sour Program, Brette Davis Eyes is a pale and low ABV American Sour ale that exhibits intense citrus and red wine qualities, with subtle notes of honey, jasmine, and Brett Funk in its aroma. This batch was aged for 18 months in a French Oak Foudre, which allows our team to predict better batch to batch consistency, rather than working with dozens of individual barrels per batch. The mixture of Sacch Trois Yeast, as well as Lacto and Pedio bacteria creates a bright and intense acidity that is bracing at first, yet softly fades on the pallet.
Unholy Alliance - 500ml Bottle
Sour Blonde with Malvasia Bianca Grapes | 6.3% | 500ml Cork and Caged Bottle | Being so close to wine country, it’s easy for us to experiment with different varietals to make bold hybrids of grape and grain. We’ve infused 2,000 lbs of lightly pressed Malvasia Bianca grapes into this batch of blonde sour, for a brightly effervescent sour with notes of Honeysuckle, Jasmine, Apricots, and Grassy Brett Funk.
Headzo - 375ml Bottle
American Ale aged 1 Year in Bourbon Barrels & 1 Year in Port Barrels | 18.5% | 375ml Bottle | The strongest beer in our arsenal of heavy hitting ales. Headzo was brewed in 2018 as an incredibly Malt Heavy ale that then spent one year in Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrels, and then blended back together to be split into Port Barrels for an additional year of aging. This long process allows oxidative reactions to round out the sharper alcohol flavor and bring up beautiful caramel, fortified wine, plum, and vanilla oak flavors. Truly a sipping beer that will make you lose your head....zo?
Death of the Sun - 375ml Bottle
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout | 375ml Bottle |
Island Diaries - 375ml Bottle
French Caribbean Rhum Barrel Aged Belgian Quad | 375ml Bottle |
2017 It's A Fruit Based Love - 500ml Bottle
2017 Bottle / American Sour Blond aged in Syrah barrels with watermelon added
2014 Barrel-Aged Drakonic - 500ml Bottle
2014 Vintage bottle / 11.4% Aged 6 months in fresh bourbon barrels. Flavors of vanilla, spice, and oak from the barrels.
Cases
Growler / Crowlers
32oz Crowler
32oz of Canned Draft beer goodness, filled and sealed at the bar | Take Out Only | Recommended consumption within 1 week of filling.
64oz Growler
64oz of draft beer to go | BUY A NEW ONE or BRING YOUR OWN| We will sanitize your growler behind the bar, but please ensure your growler is rinsed and clean before bringing it in | WE DO NOT FILL DIRTY GROWLERS | Recommended consumption 1 week after filling
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in the gritty environs of industrial San Leandro, behind the West Gate Center, Drake’s Barrel House is an outdoor beer garden and warehouse-style tasting room set amidst hundreds of wooden barrels. Choose from 24 different Drake’s beers on tap, including flagships, one off releases, or sour and barrel-aged brews. Growler fills, kegs, and packaged beer to-go are available. You can also enjoy delicious tots, burgers, and other bites from our Brew! Kitchen.
1933 Davis Street, Ste 177, San Leandro, CA 94577