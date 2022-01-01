Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drake's Place

review star

No reviews yet

520 Federal Street

Bluefield, WV 24701

Order Again

Popular Items

"The Drake Burger Meal
"The Drake" Burger
Mac and Cheese Burger

Meals

"The Drake Burger Meal

$7.99

A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.

1 lb “Meat Mountain” Meal

$16.99

A 1lb angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.

Southwest Burger Meal

$8.49

A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.

Mac and cheese burger Meal

$8.49

Grilled Cheese Burger Meal

$8.49

Two Hot Dog Meal

$6.99

Create your own Dog Meal

$4.86

All beef hotdog with your choice of toppings: ketchup, mustard, and red onions

"The WV" Slaw Dog Meal

$4.99

All beef hotdog featuring our in-house coleslaw, and red onions.

Chilli and Cheese dog Meal

$5.19

All beef hotdog featuring our in-house made chili , and shredded cheese.

Mac and Cheese dog Meal

$5.19

All beef hotdog featuring macaroni and cheese topped with bacon bits.

Nacho Dog Meal

$5.49

All beef hotdog featuring Nacho cheese, chili, Pico de Gallo, and tortilla chip topping.

Mac and Cheese "Federal" Bowl Meal

$5.99

Southwest Mac and Cheese "Federal" Bowl Meal

$6.49

Pulled Pork Mac Bowl Meal

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast featuring lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Club Meal

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast featuring Colby Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Spicy BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$9.49

Chopped spicy BBQ chicken featuring Colby Jack Cheese, coleslaw, and our original in-house Buffalo, BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich Meal

$9.49

Chicken Alfredo "Workman" sandwich

$9.49

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.49Out of stock

Taco Salad Meal

$9.49

"Ridge Runner" BBQ Chicken Garden Salad Meal

$9.49

Entrees

"The Drake" Burger

$5.49

A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.

1 lb “meat mountain”

$14.49

A 1 lb angus beef burger featuring four pieces of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.

Southwest Burger

$5.99

A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.

Mac and Cheese Burger

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Burger

$5.99

Create your own Dog

$2.39

All beef hotdog with your choice of toppings: ketchup, mustard, and red onions

Slaw Dog

$2.69

All beef hotdog featuring our in-house coleslaw, and red onions.

Chilli and Cheese dog

$2.69

All beef hotdog featuring our in-house made chili , and shredded cheese.

Mac and Cheese dog

$2.69

All beef hotdog featuring macaroni and cheese topped with bacon bits.

Nacho Dog

$2.99

All beef hotdog featuring Nacho cheese, chili, Pico de Gallo, and tortilla chip topping.

"The Federal" Mac and Cheese Bowl

$4.49

Southwest Mac and Cheese Bowl

$4.99

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Bowl

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled chicken breast featuring lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Club

$6.99

Grilled chicken breast featuring Colby Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Spicy BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chopped spicy BBQ chicken featuring Colby Jack Cheese, coleslaw, and our original in-house Buffalo, BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Ranch Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Alfredo "Workman" sandwich

$6.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Taco Garden Salad

$6.99

"The Ridge Runner" BBQ Chicken Garden Salad

$6.99

Loaded BLT

$2.39

Burger Patty

$2.66

Chicken Breast

$2.66

Sides

Fried Pickles

$2.49

Wedge Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.79

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Bacon BBQ & Ranch fries

$3.49

Chili & cheese fries

$3.49

Large Fry

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Desserts

Dirt Cake

$1.99

Drinks

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.39

Dr Pepper

$2.39

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

MUG Root Beer

$2.39

Fruit Punch

$2.39

Water Bottle

$1.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Drake’s Place is a carryout only quick-service restaurant serving downtown Bluefield, WV and the surrounding areas.

Location

520 Federal Street, Bluefield, WV 24701

Directions

Gallery
Drake's Place image
Drake's Place image
Drake's Place image

Map
