- Home
- /
- West Boylston
- /
- The Draught House Bar & Grill
The Draught House Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
42 West Boylston Street
West Boylston, MA 01583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Additional Sides
Appetizers
10OZ BONELESS WINGS
Tossed in your choice of Mild, Hot, Extra Hot, Honey BBQ or Fever sauce. Served with our homemade bleu cheese. Try them plain with Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour sauce.
TRADITIONAL POTATO SKINS
5 skins Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon
CHEESE STEAK SPRING ROLLS
5 philly cheesesteak rolls with chipotle sauce
TRI-COLOR NACHOS
Baked tri-colored chips layered with cheddar cheese, jalapenos,black olives,diced tomatoes, Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Chicken +4.99
GREEK SAMPLER
A combination of 4 spanakopitas, 4 dolmades, hummus and pita with feta, cucumber and tomatoes
HUMMUS & PITA BREAD
DOLMADES
8 grape leaves filled with our seasoned ground beef and rice served with avgolemono sauce
COCONUT SHRIMP
8 hand-battered coconut shrimp served with asian sauce
PRETZELS
Pretzel bites served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce
HOMEMADE CHIPS
Served with chipotle sauce
HOMEMADE FRIED PICKLES
Served with chipotle sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Served with pita bread
CAULIFLOWER “WINGS”
Deep fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of Mild, Hot, Extra Hot, Honey BBQ or Fever sauce. Served with our homemade bleu cheese. Try them plain with Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Crispy outside with a melted mozzarella inside. Served with marinara sauce
CHIPS & SALSA
Burgers
CALIFORNIA BURGER*
Topped with bacon, avocado & onion slices
COWBOY BURGER*
Topped with crispy bacon, mushrooms, red onions, and Swiss cheese
SLIDERS
Three mini cheeseburgers
Bleu Cheeseburger*
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Hamburger*
Classic Cheeseburger*
American, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese
Bourbon Burger*
Topped with Jack Daniels Sauce, sautéed onions & cheddar cheese
Kimchi Burger*
With garlic aioli, garlic teriyaki & kimchi
Jameson Burger*
Jameson Whiskey bleu cheese, with Guinness cheese sauce topped with fresh onion rings
Cajun Burger*
Cajun spices & topped with cheddar cheese
Chipotle Burger*
Avocado, Swiss cheese & Chipotle Sauce
Desserts
Baklava
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Cheesecake w/Strawberry
Chocolate Cake
Decadence
Decadence w/Ice Cream
Lava Cake
Lava w/Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Lemon Berry
Assorted Cheesecake
Ala Mode
SMORE
Turtle Cheesecake
Seasonal Dessert
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Lemon Meringue
Cookies & Cream Cake
Key Lime Pie
From the Land
YANKEE POT ROAST
Topped with jardiniere sauce
HALF RACK - BABY BACK RIBS
"Best town secret" fall of the bone pork ribs
FULL RACK - BABY BACK RIBS
"Best town secret" fall of the bone pork ribs
CHICKEN TENDER DINNER
Our homemade chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauces
GRILLED CHICKEN
Have it Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard or marinated
CHICKEN ALA MANOR
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed diced tomatoes, spinach & feta cheese
From the Sea
10OZ SALMON
Grilled or Baked Try it with Cajun Spices, balsamic glaze, or maple and orange marmalade glaze
6OZ SALMON
Grilled or Baked Try it with Cajun Spices, balsamic glaze, or maple and orange marmalade glaze
FRIED SCALLOP DINNER
10OZ FISH & CHIPS
6OZ FISH & CHIPS
BAKED SCALLOPS
Baked in butter, white wine & a hint of lemon. Topped with lightly seasoned bread crumbs
GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS
8 Shrimp served with cocktail sauce
CAULIFLOWER & SALMON GRAIN SALAD
Grilled salmon on a bed of blended grains & cauliflower in a mayo herb aioli finished with a blood orange vinaigrette
10OZ BAKED HADDOCK
Filet of Haddock baked in butter, white wine, seasoned crumb topping and a hint of lemon
6OZ BAKED HADDOCK
Filet of Haddock baked in butter, white wine, seasoned crumb topping and a hint of lemon
WHOLE FRIED CLAMS (MP)
FRIED SHRIMP
Greek Delights
SPANAKOPITA
A platter of 8 spinach pies, served with rice, feta cheese, tomatoes & cucumbers
MOUSSAKA (Moo/sah/kah)
Layers of eggplant, potato & seasoned ground beef topped with a rich béchamel sauce. Garnished with a side of marinara, served with potato and vegetables
STUFFED PEPPERS
2 Fresh green peppers filled with spices, rice & beef, topped with marinara and cheese. Served with potato and vegetable
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
2 marinated chicken skewers, rice, sliced feta, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, kalamata olives and olive oil over spring mix. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce
ACROPOLIS CHICKEN
Chicken sautéed with black olives, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, spinach & a touch of Ouzo. Served over rice
Greens/Salads
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh field green spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, sliced cucumber, kalamata olives & onions
ATHENIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast on top of spring mix with diced tomatoes, onions, olives & feta cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
A house salad topped with mild boneless buffalo wings, served with bleu cheese dressing
BLACK & BLEU AVOCADO SALAD
Blackened grilled steak tips top field green spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, avocado, crispy bacon & bleu cheese crumbles, Served with bleu cheese dressing
MANOR SALAD
Mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, candies walnuts & bleu cheese. Served with sesame dressing
MEDITERRANEAN GRAIN BOWL
Tri-colored quinoa topped with cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, feta cheese and a roasted red pepper puree
GREEK SALAD
Our house salad topped with banana peppers & feta cheese
CAESAR SALAD
8OZ SALAD DRESSING
12OZ SALAD DRESSING
8OZ FETA DIP
12OZ FETA DIP
Italian
BRAISED BEEF RAGU
Beef Ragu is Italian comfort food at its best. This mouth watering delicious slow-cooked beef ragu is not your typical meat sauce
CHICKEN & BACON SPINACHI
Sautéed Spinach, bacon and chicken tenders in a creamy Alfredo sauce
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI PENNE
With wine garlic butter OR Alfredo
CHICKEN BAMBINO
Breaded & deep fried chicken breast served over cheese ravioli, sautéed with wine, spinach, tomatoes & roasted garlic
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast, topped with melted cheese & marinara sauce
CHICKEN PICCATTA
Sautéed chicken with wine, capers & a hint of lemon
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Sliced eggplant lightly breaded & baked in marinara sauce. Topped with melted cheese
MEAT LASAGNA
Seasoned beef layered between sheets of pasta, a blend of cheeses & tomato sauce
PASTA WITH MEATBALL
PASTA WITH SAUCE
SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER PESTO PASTA
Crispy sautéed cauliflower with creamy pesto pasta
SEAFOOD ARRABBIATA*
Shrimp, scallops & mussels with tomatoes, capers, red onions and roasted red peppers in a spicy marinara and topped with feta cheese
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sautéed shrimp in our scampi sauce, white wine, spinach & tomatoes
TUSCAN SCALLOPS
Sun dried tomatoes, spinach, fresh basil, pan sautéed sea scallops with white wine & garlic Aglio-Olio Sauce
Kids Menu
Pizzas
10" CHEESE
10" PEPPERONI
10" MEATBALL
10" CHICKEN CAESAR
10" MARGHERITA
10" BBQ CHICKEN
10" CHICKEN PIZZA
10" MEDITERRANEAN
10" PICKLE AND BACON
10" BIG MAC
10" BUFFALO
10" CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO
10" NUTELLA
10" Hawaiian
16" BBQ CHICKEN
16" BIG MAC
16" BUFFALO
16" CHEESE
16" CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO
16" CHICKEN CAESAR
16" CHICKEN PIZZA
16" MEATBALL
16" MEDITERRANEAN
16" NUTELLA
16" PEPPERONI
16" PICKLE AND BACON
BYOP
16" Margherita
16" Hawaiian
Sandwiches
8 OZ OPEN FACED STEAK SANDWICH
HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken tenders coated in honey BBQ in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese dressing
TURKEY CLUB
Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
CALIFORNIA TURKEY WRAP
Thinly sliced Turkey, rolled in a spinach wrap with avocado, lettuce, tomato and bacon
VEGGIE WRAP
A spinach wrap filled with sautéed veggies & melted cheese
CLAM ROLL (MP)
Served with coleslaw
SCALLOP ROLL
Served with coleslaw
MOZZARELLA MEATBALL SUB
BEEF GYRO SANDWICH
Seasoned beef wrapped in a thick slice of pita bread with lettuce, tomato, feta, onions & tzatziki sauce
CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a thick slice of pita bread with lettuce, tomato, feta, onions & tzatziki sauce
STEAK & CHEESE
With onions, peppers, mushrooms, American & Cheddar Cheese
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Sautéed onions and peppers on a sub roll
FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread
CHICKEN AND BACON RANCH
Fried Chicken, buttermilk ranch, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with our homemade bleu cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread
PASTRAMI SANDWICH
Pastrami sautéed with onions and Swiss cheese, served on ciabatta bread
BRAISED BEEF SANDWICH
Slow roasted braised beed, dijon horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, baby spinach and Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread
CAJUN CAESAR WRAP
KIMCHI FISH TACOS
3 soft shell tacos stuffed with fried haddock & topped with kimchi, avocado crema & fresh pico de Gallo served with fresh made tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream
Sides
HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES
Add to your meal With or without gravy
FRENCH FRIES
Add to your meal
ROASTED RED BLISS POTATOES
Add to your meal
CHEF’S CHOICE OF VEGETABLE
Add to your meal
COLESLAW
Add to your meal
RICE
Add to your meal
FRESH BROCCOLI
Add to your meal
MACARONI SALAD
Add to your meal
POTATO SALAD
Add to your meal
*BAKED POTATO (After 4pm, all day Sunday)
Add to your meal
Cajun Fries
Side Pasta
Small Olive Bread
Large Olive Bread
Pita Bread
Soups
Specials
$6.00 MARGARITA (Not Available For Takeout)
BEEF TACO
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
PORK TACO
Shrimp Quesadilla
Simple Bloody Mary (Not Available For Takeout)
Sunday Bloody Mary( Not Available For Takeout)
VEGGIE TACO
Beef Souvlaki
Chicken Souvlaki Special
Shrimp Souvlaki
Bone-in-Wings
Souvlaki Trio
Football Bone In Wings
Footballs- Buffalo Dip
Football- 2 Hot Dogs
Football- Patriots Platter
Stk Quesadilla
Turkey Dinner
CHICKEN TACO
Paradelle Bolognese
Hot Honey Chicken Bowl
Cajun Garlic Butter Haddock
Steaks
$10 Lunch Menu
Lunch Beef Gyro
Lunch Chicken Gyro
Lunch Classic Cheeseburger
Lunch Athenian Chicken Salad
Lunch Mediterranean Grain Bowl
Lunch Honey BBQ Wrap
Lunch Turkey Club
Lunch Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lunch 6oz Salmon
Lunch 6oz Haddock
Lunch 6oz Fish and Chip
$9 Lunch Menu
$8 Lunch Menu
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston, MA 01583