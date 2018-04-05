Main picView gallery

The Draught House Bar & Grill

42 West Boylston Street

West Boylston, MA 01583

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD
10OZ BONELESS WINGS
CHICKEN & BACON SPINACHI

Additional Sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES BASKET

$5.99

ONION RINGS BASKET

$5.99

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.99

HOMEMADE CHIPS BASKET

$5.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.79

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$4.99

12oz Dressing

$5.99

8oz Dressing

$4.75

SM. SIDE ONION RINGS

$2.99

SM SIDE SWEET FRIES

$2.99

Appetizers

10OZ BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

Tossed in your choice of Mild, Hot, Extra Hot, Honey BBQ or Fever sauce. Served with our homemade bleu cheese. Try them plain with Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour sauce.

TRADITIONAL POTATO SKINS

$10.99

5 skins Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon

CHEESE STEAK SPRING ROLLS

$11.99

5 philly cheesesteak rolls with chipotle sauce

TRI-COLOR NACHOS

$10.99

Baked tri-colored chips layered with cheddar cheese, jalapenos,black olives,diced tomatoes, Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Chicken +4.99

GREEK SAMPLER

$14.99

A combination of 4 spanakopitas, 4 dolmades, hummus and pita with feta, cucumber and tomatoes

HUMMUS & PITA BREAD

$9.99

DOLMADES

$12.99

8 grape leaves filled with our seasoned ground beef and rice served with avgolemono sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.99

8 hand-battered coconut shrimp served with asian sauce

PRETZELS

$8.99

Pretzel bites served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$6.99

Served with chipotle sauce

HOMEMADE FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

Served with chipotle sauce

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.99

Served with pita bread

CAULIFLOWER “WINGS”

$9.99

Deep fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of Mild, Hot, Extra Hot, Honey BBQ or Fever sauce. Served with our homemade bleu cheese. Try them plain with Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.99

Crispy outside with a melted mozzarella inside. Served with marinara sauce

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.99

Burgers

CALIFORNIA BURGER*

$13.49

Topped with bacon, avocado & onion slices

COWBOY BURGER*

$13.99

Topped with crispy bacon, mushrooms, red onions, and Swiss cheese

SLIDERS

$11.99

Three mini cheeseburgers

Bleu Cheeseburger*

$13.99

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Hamburger*

$10.99

Classic Cheeseburger*

$11.99

American, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese

Bourbon Burger*

$14.99

Topped with Jack Daniels Sauce, sautéed onions & cheddar cheese

Kimchi Burger*

$14.99

With garlic aioli, garlic teriyaki & kimchi

Jameson Burger*

$14.99

Jameson Whiskey bleu cheese, with Guinness cheese sauce topped with fresh onion rings

Cajun Burger*

$12.99

Cajun spices & topped with cheddar cheese

Chipotle Burger*

$13.99

Avocado, Swiss cheese & Chipotle Sauce

Desserts

Baklava

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Cheesecake

$5.99

Cheesecake w/Strawberry

$6.25

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Decadence

$6.99

Decadence w/Ice Cream

$7.99

Lava Cake

$6.99

Lava w/Ice Cream

$7.99

Ice Cream

$3.25

Lemon Berry

$6.99

Assorted Cheesecake

$6.99

Ala Mode

$1.50

SMORE

$5.50Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.99

Seasonal Dessert

$7.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Meringue

$5.99

Cookies & Cream Cake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

From the Land

YANKEE POT ROAST

$17.99

Topped with jardiniere sauce

HALF RACK - BABY BACK RIBS

$18.99

"Best town secret" fall of the bone pork ribs

FULL RACK - BABY BACK RIBS

$23.99Out of stock

"Best town secret" fall of the bone pork ribs

CHICKEN TENDER DINNER

$15.99

Our homemade chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauces

GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.99

Have it Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard or marinated

CHICKEN ALA MANOR

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed diced tomatoes, spinach & feta cheese

From the Sea

10OZ SALMON

$19.99

Grilled or Baked Try it with Cajun Spices, balsamic glaze, or maple and orange marmalade glaze

6OZ SALMON

$13.99

Grilled or Baked Try it with Cajun Spices, balsamic glaze, or maple and orange marmalade glaze

FRIED SCALLOP DINNER

$24.99

10OZ FISH & CHIPS

$16.99

6OZ FISH & CHIPS

$12.99

BAKED SCALLOPS

$24.99

Baked in butter, white wine & a hint of lemon. Topped with lightly seasoned bread crumbs

GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS

$16.99

8 Shrimp served with cocktail sauce

CAULIFLOWER & SALMON GRAIN SALAD

$15.99

Grilled salmon on a bed of blended grains & cauliflower in a mayo herb aioli finished with a blood orange vinaigrette

10OZ BAKED HADDOCK

$16.99

Filet of Haddock baked in butter, white wine, seasoned crumb topping and a hint of lemon

6OZ BAKED HADDOCK

$12.99

Filet of Haddock baked in butter, white wine, seasoned crumb topping and a hint of lemon

WHOLE FRIED CLAMS (MP)

$25.99

FRIED SHRIMP

$17.99

Greek Delights

SPANAKOPITA

$14.99

A platter of 8 spinach pies, served with rice, feta cheese, tomatoes & cucumbers

MOUSSAKA (Moo/sah/kah)

$15.99

Layers of eggplant, potato & seasoned ground beef topped with a rich béchamel sauce. Garnished with a side of marinara, served with potato and vegetables

STUFFED PEPPERS

$15.99

2 Fresh green peppers filled with spices, rice & beef, topped with marinara and cheese. Served with potato and vegetable

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$15.99

2 marinated chicken skewers, rice, sliced feta, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, kalamata olives and olive oil over spring mix. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce

ACROPOLIS CHICKEN

$19.99

Chicken sautéed with black olives, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, spinach & a touch of Ouzo. Served over rice

Greens/Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

Fresh field green spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, sliced cucumber, kalamata olives & onions

ATHENIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast on top of spring mix with diced tomatoes, onions, olives & feta cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99

A house salad topped with mild boneless buffalo wings, served with bleu cheese dressing

BLACK & BLEU AVOCADO SALAD

$16.99

Blackened grilled steak tips top field green spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, avocado, crispy bacon & bleu cheese crumbles, Served with bleu cheese dressing

MANOR SALAD

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, candies walnuts & bleu cheese. Served with sesame dressing

MEDITERRANEAN GRAIN BOWL

$12.99

Tri-colored quinoa topped with cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, feta cheese and a roasted red pepper puree

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Our house salad topped with banana peppers & feta cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

8OZ SALAD DRESSING

$4.00

12OZ SALAD DRESSING

$4.00

8OZ FETA DIP

$5.50

12OZ FETA DIP

$5.50

Italian

BRAISED BEEF RAGU

$18.99

Beef Ragu is Italian comfort food at its best. This mouth watering delicious slow-cooked beef ragu is not your typical meat sauce

CHICKEN & BACON SPINACHI

$18.99

Sautéed Spinach, bacon and chicken tenders in a creamy Alfredo sauce

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI PENNE

$17.99

With wine garlic butter OR Alfredo

CHICKEN BAMBINO

$17.99

Breaded & deep fried chicken breast served over cheese ravioli, sautéed with wine, spinach, tomatoes & roasted garlic

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$17.99

Lightly breaded fried chicken breast, topped with melted cheese & marinara sauce

CHICKEN PICCATTA

$17.99

Sautéed chicken with wine, capers & a hint of lemon

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.99

Sliced eggplant lightly breaded & baked in marinara sauce. Topped with melted cheese

MEAT LASAGNA

$15.99

Seasoned beef layered between sheets of pasta, a blend of cheeses & tomato sauce

PASTA WITH MEATBALL

$13.99

PASTA WITH SAUCE

$10.99

SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER PESTO PASTA

$14.99

Crispy sautéed cauliflower with creamy pesto pasta

SEAFOOD ARRABBIATA*

$26.99

Shrimp, scallops & mussels with tomatoes, capers, red onions and roasted red peppers in a spicy marinara and topped with feta cheese

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp in our scampi sauce, white wine, spinach & tomatoes

TUSCAN SCALLOPS

$21.99

Sun dried tomatoes, spinach, fresh basil, pan sautéed sea scallops with white wine & garlic Aglio-Olio Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Burger + Fries

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger + Fries

$6.45

Kids Mac + Cheese

$4.95

Kids Fingers + Fries

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Penne

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Ravioli + Sauce

$5.95

Kids Ravioli + Butter

$5.95

Pizzas

10" CHEESE

$10.99

10" PEPPERONI

$11.99

10" MEATBALL

$11.99

10" CHICKEN CAESAR

$13.99

10" MARGHERITA

$13.99

10" BBQ CHICKEN

$13.99

10" CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

10" MEDITERRANEAN

$13.99

10" PICKLE AND BACON

$13.99

10" BIG MAC

$13.99

10" BUFFALO

$13.99

10" CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$13.99

10" NUTELLA

$13.99

10" Hawaiian

$13.99

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

16" BIG MAC

$18.99

16" BUFFALO

$18.99

16" CHEESE

$14.99

16" CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$18.99

16" CHICKEN CAESAR

$18.99

16" CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

16" MEATBALL

$16.99

16" MEDITERRANEAN

$18.99

16" NUTELLA

$18.99

16" PEPPERONI

$16.99

16" PICKLE AND BACON

$18.99

BYOP

$18.99

16" Margherita

$18.99

16" Hawaiian

$18.99

Sandwiches

8 OZ OPEN FACED STEAK SANDWICH

$14.99

HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders coated in honey BBQ in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese dressing

TURKEY CLUB

$11.99

Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

CALIFORNIA TURKEY WRAP

$11.99

Thinly sliced Turkey, rolled in a spinach wrap with avocado, lettuce, tomato and bacon

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.99

A spinach wrap filled with sautéed veggies & melted cheese

CLAM ROLL (MP)

$18.99

Served with coleslaw

SCALLOP ROLL

$17.99

Served with coleslaw

MOZZARELLA MEATBALL SUB

$11.99

BEEF GYRO SANDWICH

$12.99

Seasoned beef wrapped in a thick slice of pita bread with lettuce, tomato, feta, onions & tzatziki sauce

CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH

$12.99

Seasoned chicken wrapped in a thick slice of pita bread with lettuce, tomato, feta, onions & tzatziki sauce

STEAK & CHEESE

$13.99

With onions, peppers, mushrooms, American & Cheddar Cheese

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$11.99

Sautéed onions and peppers on a sub roll

FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH

$13.49

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Served with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread

CHICKEN AND BACON RANCH

$13.99

Fried Chicken, buttermilk ranch, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Fried Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with our homemade bleu cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$12.99

Pastrami sautéed with onions and Swiss cheese, served on ciabatta bread

BRAISED BEEF SANDWICH

$13.99

Slow roasted braised beed, dijon horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, baby spinach and Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread

CAJUN CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

KIMCHI FISH TACOS

$14.99

3 soft shell tacos stuffed with fried haddock & topped with kimchi, avocado crema & fresh pico de Gallo served with fresh made tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream

Sides

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES

$2.25

Add to your meal With or without gravy

FRENCH FRIES

$2.25

Add to your meal

ROASTED RED BLISS POTATOES

$2.25

Add to your meal

CHEF’S CHOICE OF VEGETABLE

$2.25

Add to your meal

COLESLAW

$2.25

Add to your meal

RICE

$2.25

Add to your meal

FRESH BROCCOLI

$2.25

Add to your meal

MACARONI SALAD

$2.25

Add to your meal

POTATO SALAD

$2.25

Add to your meal

*BAKED POTATO (After 4pm, all day Sunday)

$2.25

Add to your meal

Cajun Fries

Side Pasta

$3.00

Small Olive Bread

$3.00

Large Olive Bread

$6.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Soups

CUP - AVGOLEMONO

$4.25

CROCK - AVGOLEMONO

$5.50

CUP - N.E. CLAM CHOWDER

$5.25

CROCK - N.E. CLAM CHOWDER

$6.95

CUP - SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$5.25

CROCK - SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$6.95

CROCK - FRENCH ONION SOUP

$6.75

Specials

$6.00 MARGARITA (Not Available For Takeout)

$6.00

BEEF TACO

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.99

PORK TACO

$9.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.99

Simple Bloody Mary (Not Available For Takeout)

$14.99

Sunday Bloody Mary( Not Available For Takeout)

$14.99

VEGGIE TACO

$9.00

Beef Souvlaki

$18.99

Chicken Souvlaki Special

$18.99

Shrimp Souvlaki

$18.99

Bone-in-Wings

$8.99

Souvlaki Trio

$18.99

Football Bone In Wings

$8.99

Footballs- Buffalo Dip

$8.99

Football- 2 Hot Dogs

$8.99

Football- Patriots Platter

$15.99

Stk Quesadilla

$18.99

Turkey Dinner

$16.99

CHICKEN TACO

$9.00

Paradelle Bolognese

$18.99

Hot Honey Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Cajun Garlic Butter Haddock

$17.99

Steaks

BEEF TENDERLOIN TIPS

$19.99

Marinated tips grilled over an open flame

12 OZ. RIBEYE*

$21.99

Seasoned with our house seasoning & grilled to perfection

12 OZ. PRIME RIB (Fri & Sat after 4pm)

$21.99

CAST IRON DELMONICO STEAK

$21.99

Cast iron seared 12 oz. Delmonico Ribeye

CLOTHING

1/4 ZIP PULL OVER

$50.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

TEE SHIRT

$20.00

Employee Hoodie

$20.00

Employee Tee

$10.00

$10 Lunch Menu

Lunch Beef Gyro

$10.00

Lunch Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Lunch Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

Lunch Athenian Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lunch Mediterranean Grain Bowl

$10.00

Lunch Honey BBQ Wrap

$10.00

Lunch Turkey Club

$10.00

Lunch Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch 6oz Salmon

$10.00

Lunch 6oz Haddock

$10.00

Lunch 6oz Fish and Chip

$10.00

$9 Lunch Menu

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$9.00

Lunch Meat Lasagna

$9.00

Lunch Chicken Souvlaki

$9.00

Lunch Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Lunch 10" Meatball Pizza

$9.00

Lunch 10" Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Lunch Pasta & Sauce

$9.00

Lunch 2 Hot Dogs

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

$8 Lunch Menu

Lunch Boneless Wings

$8.00

Lunch Potato Skin

$8.00

Lunch Steak & Cheese Rolls

$8.00

Lunch Dolmades

$8.00

Lunch Stuffed Pepper

$8.00

Lunch 10" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Lunch Spanakopita

$8.00

Lunch Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Express Lunch Menu

Side Salad & Crock of Clam Chowder

$7.00

Side Caesar & Crock of Clam Chowder

$7.00

Side Salad & Crock of Seafood Chowder

$7.00

Side Caesar & Crock of Seafood Chowder

$7.00

Side salad & Crock of Avgolemono

$6.00

Side Caesar & Crock of Avgolemono

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston, MA 01583

Directions

Main pic

