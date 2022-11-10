- Home
Dr. BBQ
1101 1ST AVE S.
St Petesburg, FL 33701
Shareables
Q The Nachos
Certified Angus Beef® brisket, crispy house-made pork rinds, Sweet Lee BBQ sauce, rattlesnake queso, pico de gallo, lime crema and pickled onions.
10 Smoked Wings
Smoked and fried jumbo wings, served with creamy herb ranch. Choice of Ray’s Original, PeaChipotle, White BBQ, Peri-Peri or naked.
20 Smoked Wings
Smoked and fried jumbo wings, served with creamy herb ranch. Choice of Ray’s Original, PeaChipotle, White BBQ, Peri-Peri or naked.
Go-Chu-Jang Sticky Ribs
Four slow-smoked ribs, drenched in our house-made Korean BBQ sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion.
Polynesian Pineapple
Half-pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze.
What's Caulilini?
A unique hybrid of cauliflower, flash fried and lightly coated in garlic oil.
Not Your Nana's Frito Pie
Fritos® covered in three-bean chili, rattlesnake queso and jalapeños.
Mac N' Cheese
Hatch chile mac-and-cheese.
Kimchi Fries
Crispy fries topped with house-made caramelized kimchi, Korean BBQ sauce, lime crema, rattlesnake queso and green onions.
Tai Pei Street Corn
Two whole ears of farm-fresh corn, fire-roasted and basted in honey-Sriracha aioli. Garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro.
Brussels In Tallow
Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow with sweet red onion and cabbage.
Fried Avocado Wedges
Crispy breaded avocado wedges served with house-made BBQ mustard ranch.
Cornbread Madeleines
Sweet and savory cornbread madeleines served with prickly pear butter.
Cowboy Caviar Chicken Eggrolls
Smokehouse
Texas Two Step
Two specialty meats, 4 ounces. of each. Two house sides.
Feeding Frenzy
Four specialty meats, 8 ounces. of each. Four house sides.
Sliced Brisket Plate
Certified Angus Beef®. 8ounces.
Pulled Pork Plate
8 ounces.
Pork Belly Plate
8 ounces.
Pulled Chicken Plate
24-hour brined and smoked chicken.
Ray's Stuffed Meatloaf
Bacon-and-jalapeño mac-n'-cheese-stuffed meatloaf, topped with Ray's Original BBQ sauce and served with your choice of two sides.
Half Rack St. Louis Ribs
Burnt Ends Plate
Certified Angus Beef®. 8 ounces.
Grilled Salmon Plate
Topped with Sweet Lee’s and green onion. 8 ounces.
Full Rack St. Louis Ribs
# Sliced Brisket
Certified Angus Beef®.
# Pulled Pork
# Pork Belly
# Pulled Chicken
24-hour brined and smoked chicken.
St Louis Ribs (1 Rack)
Handhelds
Stunt Pig
Smoked pulled pork, Southside smoked sausage, house-smoked bacon, roasted poblanos, tobacco onions, purple slaw, melted pepper-jack and Ray’s Original BBQ sauce. Served on two buttery slices of Texas Toast.
Smokin' Chick
Smoked chicken, brined for 24 hours, topped with pickled jalapeños and caramelized onions, smothered with PeaChipotle sauce and rattlesnake queso. Served on an artisan challah bun.
Sexy Pig
Slow-smoked pulled pork, Sweet Lee’s BBQ sauce and purple slaw. Served on an artisan challah bun.
The Dr. BBQ Burger
Two 4 oz. beef patties, American cheese, pickles and Ray's Original BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
Beyond Burger
The Jasper
Chopped USDA Choice Beef brisket, piled high and topped with rattlesnake queso. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
Ray's Famous Italian Beef
Slow-cooked, juicy Italian-rubbed roast beef and melted pepper-jack cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a side of giardiniera relish and au jus.
Burnt Ends Tacos
USDA Choice Beef burnt ends, house-pickled onions, pico de Gallo and lime cream on griddled flour tortillas.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Smoked pulled pork, grilled pineapple, purple slaw, guajillo red sauce, Cotija cheese and cilantro on grilled corn tortillas.
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Tacos
Smoked pork belly, cilantro, purple slaw, house-made Korean BBQ sauce and sesame seeds on grilled flour tortillas.
Beyond Tacos
Plant-based protein, house-pickled onions, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and lime crema on grilled corn tortillas.
Smoked Pulled Chicken Tacos
24-hour brined and smoked chicken, pepper-jack cheese, roasted poblanos, fries and lime crema on grilled flour tortillas.
Just the Basics
Your choice of Certified Angus Beef® brisket, pulled pork, sliced turkey or pulled chicken on an artisan challah bun. Served a la carte.
Soup & Salad
Colonel Cobb's Salad
Artisan iceburg lettuce, chopped chicken, roasted corn, grilled red onion, grape tomatoes, watermelon and red raddish, and eggs. Served with house-made BBQ-mustard ranch.
Big Wedgie Salad
Fresh iceburg halves, crispy pork belly croutons, tobacco onions and a tangy balsamic reduction. Served with chunky blue cheese dressing.
We Got The Beet Salad
Arcadian mix, sous vide sweet red and yellow beets, tangy red onion, crumbled goat cheese and five-spice toasted pepitas.
Mama's Meatless Chili
Three-bean plant-based chili with corn, topped with pumpkin seed salsa.
Sides & Kid's
Fries
French-fried potato dippers, Kosher salt and pepper.
Jack Daniels BBQ Beans
Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce
Purple Slaw
Purple cabbage, carrots, maple syrup, cilantro, vinegar and pepitas.
Sandi's Bacon Blue Cheese Slaw
Cabbage, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles with bits of house-smoked bacon.
Aunt Tootsie's Potato Salad
Fingerling potatoes, hardboiled egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, yellow mustard, sweet relish, and green and red onion.
Cowboy Caviar
Roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime juice, and jalapeños.
Cucumber Tomato Onion Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, oil, tangy vinegar and sweet red onion.
Hatch Chile Mac N' Cheese
Hatch chile mac-and-cheese.
Collard Greens
Southern-style collard greens with house-smoked bacon.
Texas Toast
Corn Tortillas
Freshly grilled.
Flour Tortillas
Freshly grilled.
House-Made Kimchi
Brussels In Tallow
Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow, with sweet red onion and cabbage.
Loaded Spud
Giant baked potato topped with rattlesnake queso, butter, sour cream, green onion.
Leave Me Alone
I don't want that
I'm gonna Scream
I wanna go home
I Didn't Do It
I Don't Care
Kid Avocado Dippers
Sweets
Peanut Butter Pie
Light fluffy, creamy peanut butter filling, with Heath bar and candied banana chips in a homemade Oreo crust.
Polynesian Pineapple
Half-pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze.
Banana Pudding Parfait
Creamy banana pudding, layered with vanilla wafers, bananas and whipped cream
Horse Soldier Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake drenched with Horse Soldier® Bourbon and chocolate frosting.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Fresh pineapple and moist yellow cake, finished with a rich caramel glaze.
Add-On's
Catering Sides
Sandi' Bacon Blue Cheese Slaw - Large
Feeds 16-20. Cabbage, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles with bits of house-smoked bacon.-
Sandi's Bacon Blue Cheese Slaw - Small
Feeds 8-10. Cabbage, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles with bits of house-smoked bacon.
Cucumber Salad - Large
Feeds 16-20. Tomatoes, cucumbers, oil, tangy vinegar and sweet red onion.
Cucumber Salad - Small
Feeds 8-10. Tomatoes, cucumbers, oil, tangy vinegar and sweet red onion.
Jack Daniel's Baked Beans - Large
Feeds 16-20. Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce.
Jack Daniel's Baked Beans - Small
Feeds 8-10. Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce.
Aunt Tootsie's Potato Salad - Large
Feeds 16-20. Fingerling potatoes, hardboiled egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, yellow mustard, sweet relish, and green and red onion.
Aunt Tootsie's Potato Salad - Small
Feeds 8-10. Fingerling potatoes, hardboiled egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, yellow mustard, sweet relish, and green and red onion.
Purple Slaw - Large
Feeds 16-20. Purple cabbage, carrots, maple syrup, cilantro, vinegar and pepitas.
Purple Slaw - Small
Feeds 8-10. Purple cabbage, carrots, maple syrup, cilantro, vinegar and pepitas.
Street Corn - Large
Feeds 16-20. Two ears of farm-fresh corn, fire-roasted and basted in a honey-Sriracha aioli. Garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro
Street Corn - Small
Feeds 8-10. Two ears of farm-fresh corn, fire-roasted and basted in a honey-Sriracha aioli. Garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro
Cornbread - Large
Feeds 16-20. Sweet and savory cornbread served with prickly pear butter.
Cornbread - Small
Feeds 8-10. Sweet and savory cornbread served with prickly pear butter.
Hatch Mac N' Cheese - Large
Feeds 16-20. Hatch Chile mac-and-cheese.
Hatch Mac N' Cheese - Small
Feeds 8-10. Hatch Chile mac-and-cheese.
Polynesian Pineapple - Large
Feeds 16-20. Pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze
Polynesian Pineapple - Small
Feeds 8-10. Pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze
Brussels Spouts - Large
Feeds 16-20. Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow with sweet red onion and cabbage.
Brussels Sprouts - Small
Feeds 8-10. Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow with sweet red onion and cabbage.
House Salad - Large
Feeds 16-20. Served with house dressing BBQ Mustard Ranch.
House Salad - Small
Feeds 8-10. Served with house dressing BBQ Mustard Ranch.
Collard Greens - Small
Collard Greens - Large
Catering Smokehouse
Brisket - Large
Serves 16-20. 8lbs of USDA Choice Beef.
Brisket - Small
Serves 8-10. 4lbs of USDA Choice Beef.
Pulled Chicken - Large
Serves 16-20. 8lbs of 24-hour brined and smoked chicken.
Pulled Chicken - Small
Serves 8-10. 4lbs of 24-hour brined and smoked chicken.
Grilled Salmon - Large
Serves 16-20. 8lbs of grilled salmon topped with Sweet Lee’s and green onion
Grilled Salmon - Small
Serves 8-10. 4lbs of grilled salmon topped with Sweet Lee’s and green onion
Pulled Pork - Large
Serves 16-20. 8lbs.
Pulled Pork - Small
Serves 8-10. 4lbs.
Ribs (1.5 Racks)
Serves 8-10. St. Louis Ribs.
Ribs (3 Racks)
Serves 16-20. St. Louis Ribs
Smoked Turkey - Large
Serves 16-20. 8lbs 24-hour brine and gochujang glaze.
Smoked Turkey - Small
Serves 8-10. 4lbs 24-hour brine and gochujang glaze.
Sausage - Large
Serves 16-20. 8lbs from Southside Market, Elgin, TX
Sausage - Small
Serves 8-10. 4lbs from Southside Market, Elgin, TX
Half Chicken - Large
Serves 16-20. Smoked half chicken dunked in Alabama White BBQ sauce.
Half Chicken - Small
Serves 8-10. Smoked half chicken dunked in Alabama White BBQ sauce.
Smoked Chicken Wings - Large
Serves 16-20. Choice of Hot Rub or BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Chicken Wings - Small
Serves 8-10. Choice of Hot Rub or BBQ Sauce.
Burnt Ends - Small
Serves 8-10. 4lbs USDA Choice Beef.
Beyond Tacos - Small
30 Tacos. Beyond Meat® patty, smoked paprika, vegan roastedgarlic aioli, bread and butter zucchini pickles, Harissa carrot “bacon,” lettuce and tomato. Served on an artisan challah bun.
Frito Pie
24 Pack. Fritos® covered in three-bean chili, rattlesnake queso and jalapeños.
Catering Desserts
Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Large
48 Slices. Moist spiced angel food cake, baked with fresh pineapples and cherries. Finished with a cinnamon-sugar rum glaze
Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Small
24 Slices. Moist spiced angel food cake, baked with fresh pineapples and cherries. Finished with a cinnamon-sugar rum glaze
Peanut Butter Pie - Large
24 slices. Light, fluffy, creamy peanut butter filling with pieces of Heath® bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.
Peanut Butter Pie - Small
12 slices. Light, fluffy, creamy peanut butter filling with pieces of Heath® bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1101 1ST AVE S., St Petesburg, FL 33701