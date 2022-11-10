Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dr. BBQ

No reviews yet

1101 1ST AVE S.

St Petesburg, FL 33701

Shareables

Q The Nachos

Q The Nachos

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef® brisket, crispy house-made pork rinds, Sweet Lee BBQ sauce, rattlesnake queso, pico de gallo, lime crema and pickled onions.

10 Smoked Wings

10 Smoked Wings

$19.00

Smoked and fried jumbo wings, served with creamy herb ranch. Choice of Ray’s Original, PeaChipotle, White BBQ, Peri-Peri or naked.

20 Smoked Wings

20 Smoked Wings

$36.00

Smoked and fried jumbo wings, served with creamy herb ranch. Choice of Ray’s Original, PeaChipotle, White BBQ, Peri-Peri or naked.

Go-Chu-Jang Sticky Ribs

Go-Chu-Jang Sticky Ribs

$15.00

Four slow-smoked ribs, drenched in our house-made Korean BBQ sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

Polynesian Pineapple

Polynesian Pineapple

$10.00

Half-pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze.

What's Caulilini?

What's Caulilini?

$8.00

A unique hybrid of cauliflower, flash fried and lightly coated in garlic oil.

Not Your Nana's Frito Pie

Not Your Nana's Frito Pie

$9.00

Fritos® covered in three-bean chili, rattlesnake queso and jalapeños.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Hatch chile mac-and-cheese.

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries topped with house-made caramelized kimchi, Korean BBQ sauce, lime crema, rattlesnake queso and green onions.

Tai Pei Street Corn

Tai Pei Street Corn

$9.00

Two whole ears of farm-fresh corn, fire-roasted and basted in honey-Sriracha aioli. Garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro.

Brussels In Tallow

$10.00

Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow with sweet red onion and cabbage.

Fried Avocado Wedges

$10.00

Crispy breaded avocado wedges served with house-made BBQ mustard ranch.

Cornbread Madeleines

Cornbread Madeleines

$9.00

Sweet and savory cornbread madeleines served with prickly pear butter.

Cowboy Caviar Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

Smokehouse

Texas Two Step

Texas Two Step

$21.00

Two specialty meats, 4 ounces. of each. Two house sides.

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy

$75.00

Four specialty meats, 8 ounces. of each. Four house sides.

Sliced Brisket Plate

Sliced Brisket Plate

$19.00

Certified Angus Beef®. 8ounces.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

8 ounces.

Pork Belly Plate

$17.00

8 ounces.

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$16.00

24-hour brined and smoked chicken.

Ray's Stuffed Meatloaf

$20.00

Bacon-and-jalapeño mac-n'-cheese-stuffed meatloaf, topped with Ray's Original BBQ sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

Half Rack St. Louis Ribs

$20.00
Burnt Ends Plate

Burnt Ends Plate

$19.00

Certified Angus Beef®. 8 ounces.

Grilled Salmon Plate

Grilled Salmon Plate

$21.00Out of stock

Topped with Sweet Lee’s and green onion. 8 ounces.

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$36.00
# Sliced Brisket

# Sliced Brisket

$26.00

Certified Angus Beef®.

# Pulled Pork

# Pulled Pork

$23.00
# Pork Belly

# Pork Belly

$26.00
# Pulled Chicken

# Pulled Chicken

$23.00

24-hour brined and smoked chicken.

St Louis Ribs (1 Rack)

St Louis Ribs (1 Rack)

$36.00

Handhelds

Stunt Pig

Stunt Pig

$18.00

Smoked pulled pork, Southside smoked sausage, house-smoked bacon, roasted poblanos, tobacco onions, purple slaw, melted pepper-jack and Ray’s Original BBQ sauce. Served on two buttery slices of Texas Toast.

Smokin' Chick

Smokin' Chick

$16.00

Smoked chicken, brined for 24 hours, topped with pickled jalapeños and caramelized onions, smothered with PeaChipotle sauce and rattlesnake queso. Served on an artisan challah bun.

Sexy Pig

Sexy Pig

$16.00

Slow-smoked pulled pork, Sweet Lee’s BBQ sauce and purple slaw. Served on an artisan challah bun.

The Dr. BBQ Burger

$16.00

Two 4 oz. beef patties, American cheese, pickles and Ray's Original BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00
The Jasper

The Jasper

$15.00

Chopped USDA Choice Beef brisket, piled high and topped with rattlesnake queso. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

Ray's Famous Italian Beef

$16.00

Slow-cooked, juicy Italian-rubbed roast beef and melted pepper-jack cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a side of giardiniera relish and au jus.

Burnt Ends Tacos

$15.00

USDA Choice Beef burnt ends, house-pickled onions, pico de Gallo and lime cream on griddled flour tortillas.

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork, grilled pineapple, purple slaw, guajillo red sauce, Cotija cheese and cilantro on grilled corn tortillas.

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

Smoked pork belly, cilantro, purple slaw, house-made Korean BBQ sauce and sesame seeds on grilled flour tortillas.

Beyond Tacos

Beyond Tacos

$14.00

Plant-based protein, house-pickled onions, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and lime crema on grilled corn tortillas.

Smoked Pulled Chicken Tacos

Smoked Pulled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

24-hour brined and smoked chicken, pepper-jack cheese, roasted poblanos, fries and lime crema on grilled flour tortillas.

Just the Basics

$10.00

Your choice of Certified Angus Beef® brisket, pulled pork, sliced turkey or pulled chicken on an artisan challah bun. Served a la carte.

Soup & Salad

Colonel Cobb's Salad

$16.00

Artisan iceburg lettuce, chopped chicken, roasted corn, grilled red onion, grape tomatoes, watermelon and red raddish, and eggs. Served with house-made BBQ-mustard ranch.

Big Wedgie Salad

Big Wedgie Salad

$16.00

Fresh iceburg halves, crispy pork belly croutons, tobacco onions and a tangy balsamic reduction. Served with chunky blue cheese dressing.

We Got The Beet Salad

We Got The Beet Salad

$14.00

Arcadian mix, sous vide sweet red and yellow beets, tangy red onion, crumbled goat cheese and five-spice toasted pepitas.

Mama's Meatless Chili

$10.00

Three-bean plant-based chili with corn, topped with pumpkin seed salsa.

Sides & Kid's

Fries

Fries

$6.00

French-fried potato dippers, Kosher salt and pepper.

Jack Daniels BBQ Beans

Jack Daniels BBQ Beans

$6.00

Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce

Purple Slaw

$6.00

Purple cabbage, carrots, maple syrup, cilantro, vinegar and pepitas.

Sandi's Bacon Blue Cheese Slaw

Sandi's Bacon Blue Cheese Slaw

$6.00

Cabbage, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles with bits of house-smoked bacon.

Aunt Tootsie's Potato Salad

Aunt Tootsie's Potato Salad

$6.00

Fingerling potatoes, hardboiled egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, yellow mustard, sweet relish, and green and red onion.

Cowboy Caviar

$6.00

Roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime juice, and jalapeños.

Cucumber Tomato Onion Salad

Cucumber Tomato Onion Salad

$6.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, oil, tangy vinegar and sweet red onion.

Hatch Chile Mac N' Cheese

Hatch Chile Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Hatch chile mac-and-cheese.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00

Southern-style collard greens with house-smoked bacon.

Texas Toast

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Freshly grilled.

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Freshly grilled.

House-Made Kimchi

$6.00

Brussels In Tallow

$8.00

Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow, with sweet red onion and cabbage.

Loaded Spud

$9.00

Giant baked potato topped with rattlesnake queso, butter, sour cream, green onion.

Leave Me Alone

$8.00

I don't want that

$8.00

I'm gonna Scream

$4.00

I wanna go home

$4.00

I Didn't Do It

$8.00

I Don't Care

$5.00

Kid Avocado Dippers

$8.00

Sweets

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Light fluffy, creamy peanut butter filling, with Heath bar and candied banana chips in a homemade Oreo crust.

Polynesian Pineapple

Polynesian Pineapple

$10.00

Half-pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze.

Banana Pudding Parfait

$10.00

Creamy banana pudding, layered with vanilla wafers, bananas and whipped cream

Horse Soldier Chocolate Cake

Horse Soldier Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate cake drenched with Horse Soldier® Bourbon and chocolate frosting.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh pineapple and moist yellow cake, finished with a rich caramel glaze.

Add-On's

Brisket Side

$7.00

Pulled Pork Side

$5.00

Burnt Ends Side

$6.00

Beef Sausage Side

$5.00

Pork Belly Side

$5.00

Pulled Chicken Side

$5.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Sauces

Ray's Original

$8.00

Sweet Lee

$8.00

Peach Chipotle

$8.00

Catering Sides

Catering Sides

Sandi' Bacon Blue Cheese Slaw - Large

$65.00

Feeds 16-20. Cabbage, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles with bits of house-smoked bacon.-

Sandi's Bacon Blue Cheese Slaw - Small

$35.00

Feeds 8-10. Cabbage, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles with bits of house-smoked bacon.

Cucumber Salad - Large

$45.00

Feeds 16-20. Tomatoes, cucumbers, oil, tangy vinegar and sweet red onion.

Cucumber Salad - Small

$25.00

Feeds 8-10. Tomatoes, cucumbers, oil, tangy vinegar and sweet red onion.

Jack Daniel's Baked Beans - Large

$75.00

Feeds 16-20. Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce.

Jack Daniel's Baked Beans - Small

$40.00

Feeds 8-10. Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce.

Aunt Tootsie's Potato Salad - Large

$65.00

Feeds 16-20. Fingerling potatoes, hardboiled egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, yellow mustard, sweet relish, and green and red onion.

Aunt Tootsie's Potato Salad - Small

$35.00

Feeds 8-10. Fingerling potatoes, hardboiled egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, yellow mustard, sweet relish, and green and red onion.

Purple Slaw - Large

$45.00

Feeds 16-20. Purple cabbage, carrots, maple syrup, cilantro, vinegar and pepitas.

Purple Slaw - Small

$25.00

Feeds 8-10. Purple cabbage, carrots, maple syrup, cilantro, vinegar and pepitas.

Street Corn - Large

$45.00

Feeds 16-20. Two ears of farm-fresh corn, fire-roasted and basted in a honey-Sriracha aioli. Garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro

Street Corn - Small

$25.00

Feeds 8-10. Two ears of farm-fresh corn, fire-roasted and basted in a honey-Sriracha aioli. Garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro

Cornbread - Large

$65.00

Feeds 16-20. Sweet and savory cornbread served with prickly pear butter.

Cornbread - Small

$35.00

Feeds 8-10. Sweet and savory cornbread served with prickly pear butter.

Hatch Mac N' Cheese - Large

$85.00

Feeds 16-20. Hatch Chile mac-and-cheese.

Hatch Mac N' Cheese - Small

$45.00

Feeds 8-10. Hatch Chile mac-and-cheese.

Polynesian Pineapple - Large

$45.00

Feeds 16-20. Pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze

Polynesian Pineapple - Small

$25.00

Feeds 8-10. Pineapple roasted with a brown sugar cinnamon-rum glaze

Brussels Spouts - Large

$75.00

Feeds 16-20. Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow with sweet red onion and cabbage.

Brussels Sprouts - Small

$40.00

Feeds 8-10. Brussels sprouts sautéed in beef tallow with sweet red onion and cabbage.

House Salad - Large

$55.00

Feeds 16-20. Served with house dressing BBQ Mustard Ranch.

House Salad - Small

$30.00

Feeds 8-10. Served with house dressing BBQ Mustard Ranch.

Collard Greens - Small

$35.00

Collard Greens - Large

$65.00

Catering Smokehouse

Catering Entree

Brisket - Large

$190.00

Serves 16-20. 8lbs of USDA Choice Beef.

Brisket - Small

$100.00

Serves 8-10. 4lbs of USDA Choice Beef.

Pulled Chicken - Large

$110.00

Serves 16-20. 8lbs of 24-hour brined and smoked chicken.

Pulled Chicken - Small

$60.00

Serves 8-10. 4lbs of 24-hour brined and smoked chicken.

Grilled Salmon - Large

$225.00

Serves 16-20. 8lbs of grilled salmon topped with Sweet Lee’s and green onion

Grilled Salmon - Small

$130.00

Serves 8-10. 4lbs of grilled salmon topped with Sweet Lee’s and green onion

Pulled Pork - Large

$120.00

Serves 16-20. 8lbs.

Pulled Pork - Small

$70.00

Serves 8-10. 4lbs.

Ribs (1.5 Racks)

$65.00

Serves 8-10. St. Louis Ribs.

Ribs (3 Racks)

$120.00

Serves 16-20. St. Louis Ribs

Smoked Turkey - Large

$150.00

Serves 16-20. 8lbs 24-hour brine and gochujang glaze.

Smoked Turkey - Small

$80.00

Serves 8-10. 4lbs 24-hour brine and gochujang glaze.

Sausage - Large

$130.00

Serves 16-20. 8lbs from Southside Market, Elgin, TX

Sausage - Small

$75.00

Serves 8-10. 4lbs from Southside Market, Elgin, TX

Half Chicken - Large

$130.00

Serves 16-20. Smoked half chicken dunked in Alabama White BBQ sauce.

Half Chicken - Small

$70.00

Serves 8-10. Smoked half chicken dunked in Alabama White BBQ sauce.

Smoked Chicken Wings - Large

$95.00

Serves 16-20. Choice of Hot Rub or BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Chicken Wings - Small

$50.00

Serves 8-10. Choice of Hot Rub or BBQ Sauce.

Burnt Ends - Small

$90.00

Serves 8-10. 4lbs USDA Choice Beef.

Beyond Tacos - Small

$149.00

30 Tacos. Beyond Meat® patty, smoked paprika, vegan roastedgarlic aioli, bread and butter zucchini pickles, Harissa carrot “bacon,” lettuce and tomato. Served on an artisan challah bun.

Frito Pie

$98.00

24 Pack. Fritos® covered in three-bean chili, rattlesnake queso and jalapeños.

Catering Desserts

Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Large

$75.00

48 Slices. Moist spiced angel food cake, baked with fresh pineapples and cherries. Finished with a cinnamon-sugar rum glaze

Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Small

$40.00

24 Slices. Moist spiced angel food cake, baked with fresh pineapples and cherries. Finished with a cinnamon-sugar rum glaze

Peanut Butter Pie - Large

$115.00

24 slices. Light, fluffy, creamy peanut butter filling with pieces of Heath® bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.

Peanut Butter Pie - Small

$60.00

12 slices. Light, fluffy, creamy peanut butter filling with pieces of Heath® bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1101 1ST AVE S., St Petesburg, FL 33701

