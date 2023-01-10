Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dread River Distilling Company

284 Reviews

$$

2400 7th Ave S

Birmingham, AL 35233

Order Again

Cocktails

Aged Agave New Fashioned

$22.00

Blue Agave Old Fash

$13.00

Bourbon Old Fashioned

$14.00

Lavender Old Fashioned

$14.00

Maple Pecan Old Fash

$14.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$14.00

Aged Agave Drink

$22.00

Blue Agave Drink

$11.00

Gin Drink

$10.00

Whiskey Drink

$13.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Bavarian Basket

$13.00

Berry Me

$12.00

Chai Me

$12.00

Equinox

$12.00

Everything Nice

$15.00

Fresh Start

$13.00

Gentleman Driver

$14.00Out of stock

Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mele Kalikimaka

$13.00

M.V.P

$15.00

New Year, New Me

$13.00

Peachy Paloma

$12.00

Pear Shaped

$13.00

Jim & Tonya

$13.00

Tropical marg

$13.00

Beer

Hefeweizen

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Light Lager

$7.00

Mango Tangerine Sour

$7.00

Peach Plum Sour

$7.00

Dessert Drinks

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Whiskey Hot Cider

$13.00

Whiskey Coco

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mock-Tail

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

n/a Hot Cider

$6.00

Hot Coco

$6.00

Shots

Aged Agave Shot

$18.00

Blue Agave Shot

$10.00

Bourbon Shot

$11.00

Gin Shot

$8.00

Rum Shot

$9.00

Single Barrel Bourbon Shot

$18.00

Vodka Shot

$6.00

Whiskies Shot

$10.00

Master Series Shot

$15.00

Candles

Kentucky Bourbon

$30.00

Rum Raisin

$30.00

Tobacco Bay Leaf

$30.00

Glassware

Etched Glencairn Whiskey Glass

$18.00

Etched Glencairn Mixer

$18.00

Etched Glencairn Small Batch Taster

$18.00

Etched Glencairn Square Neat Glass

$12.00

Shot Glass - DR Logo

$7.00

Etched Double Old-Fashioned 13.5 oz.

$22.00

Etched Barrel Glass

$14.00

Shot Glass - 2 for $12

$12.00

Barrel Glass - 2 for $25

$25.00

Hats

Black Beanie

$25.00

White Beanie

$25.00

Dread Arch Patch Hat - Black

$25.00

Hooded T-Shirts

Navy/White Hoodie

$40.00

Jackets

Black Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00

Off White Rain Jacket

$40.00

Black Rain Jacket

$40.00

Black Thick Soft Shell Jacket

$80.00Out of stock

Graphite Thick Soft Shell Jacket

$80.00

Blue Athletic Hoodie

$45.00

Miscellaneous

Dread River Car Tags

$15.00

Wine Key

$6.00

Stainless Flask

$12.00

Dread River Car Tag Frame

$25.00

Dread River Bottle Opener

$6.00

Large Bar Mat

$30.00

Rail Bar Mat

$20.00

Racing Lanyard

$3.00

Dread River Stickers

$1.00

DaySol Coffee Beans

$25.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

Alabama Whiskey Crewneck

$35.00

Sweet Home Spirits

SHS T-shirts

$25.00

SHS Flask

$20.00

SHS Vodka

$34.99

SHS Whiskey

$43.99

SHS Campfire Whiskey 1L

$48.99

SHS Limoncello

$41.99

FA Poole & Co. Spirits

Mersey Rye

$63.99

Box 1 - Agave & Bourbon

Aged Agave & Bourbon Box -split

$142.98

Retail Charge Box 1 - split

$32.02

Custom Label

$7.50

Box 2 - Single Barrel & Rye

Single Barrel & Sherried Rye Box - split

$117.98

Retail Charge Box 1 - split

$32.02

Custom Label

$7.50

Box 3 - Single Barrel

Activate Gift Card

Single Barrel Box - split

$64.99

Retail Charge Box 3 - split

$30.01

Custom Label

$7.50

Box 4 - Aged Agave Box

Activate Gift Card

Aged Agave Box - split

$89.99

Retail Charge Box 4 - split

$20.01

Custom Label

$7.50

Box 5 - Straight Bourbon

Activate Gift Card

Straight Bourbon Box - split

$52.99

Retail Charge Box 5 - split

$22.01

Custom Label

$7.50

Box 6 - Sherried Rye

Activate Gift Card

Sherried Rye Box - split

$52.99

Retail Charge Box 6 - split

$22.01

Custom Label

$7.50

Cocktails

New Summe

$12.00

M.V.P

$14.00

Tropical marg

$13.00

Pom-ade Punch (n/a)

$6.00
check markTourists
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Dread River spirits are created for those inspired by the journey. We take great pride in crafting each spirit we pour. We are currently distilling small batches of Bourbon, Whiskey, Rye, Vodka, Gin, Rum and Agave Spirit. Our Tasting Room bar area features our one of a kind craft cocktails, engineered to enhance every unique feature our spirits have to offer. Our Tasting Room is a combination of Bold and Elegant, and provides the perfect vibe to enjoy the fruits of our labors. Our new Veranda is the perfect place to relax and unwind, with your favorite cocktail. Don't forget to pair your favorite cocktail with one of our top-grade food menu choices!

Website

Location

2400 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

