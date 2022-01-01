Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dream Bakery PREP ATX

1300 E Anderson Ln Bldg D Ste 1314

Austin, TX 78752

GF Ham & Cheese Croissant

GLUTEN FREE PASTRIES

GF Chocolate Croissant

GF Chocolate Croissant

$6.25Out of stock

Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate!Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.

GF Plain Croissant

GF Plain Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter. Freezes well so stock up - reheat at 350 or in the toaster oven. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.

GF Ham & Cheese Croissant

GF Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.25

Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with Black Forest Ham and sharp cheddar cheese. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, ham, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.

GF Sausage & Cheese Pig in a Blanket

$5.95Out of stock

Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with sausage and cheddar cheese. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, ham, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.

GF Cherry Hand Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Buttery, flaky hand pie with peach filling. Allergens: Milk, eggs.

GF Apple Hand Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Buttery, flaky hand pie with peach filling. Allergens: Milk, eggs.

GF Peach Hand Pie

GF Peach Hand Pie

$5.95Out of stock

24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Buttery, flaky hand pie with peach filling. Allergens: Milk, eggs.

GF Blueberry Hand Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Buttery, flaky hand pie with blueberry filling. Allergens: Milk, eggs.

GF/DF Cookies & Cream Cupcake 4 Pack

GF/DF Cookies & Cream Cupcake 4 Pack

$18.00

Four pack of gluten free, dairy free chocolate cupcake topped with a swirl of dairy free cookies and cream icing and a gluten free Oreo. Allergen info: Eggs, soy.

GF Assorted Cupcake 4 Pack (Baker's Choice)

$16.00

Four pack of gluten free cupcakes topped with a swirl of buttercream icing. Assortment will be baker's choice and may include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, red velvet, carrot or spice. No special requests. Allergen info: Eggs, soy, milk.

Auntie's All Purpose Gluten Free Flour (24 oz)

Auntie's All Purpose Gluten Free Flour (24 oz)

$8.95Out of stock

Brownie recipe included! This is the flour we use for many of our recipes, including our brownies (our recipe is included with purchase) and cookies. Ingredients: Whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca flour, corn starch, and xanthan gum. This product is 100% gluten free. Processed in a dedicated gluten free facility

Steve's Gluten Free Cake Flour (24 oz)

$8.95Out of stock

Lemon bar recipe included with purchase! This is the flour we use for many of our recipes, including our lemon bars (our recipe is included with purchase) and cakes. More recipes available at www.authenticsfoods.com. Authentic Foods Steve’s Cake Flour ingredients: rice flour, potato, tapioca flour, plant fiber (psyllium, cellulose) emulsifier (polyglycerol esters of fatty acids from vegetable fat, mono and diglycerides from plant origin),

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$10.00Out of stock

6" gluten free cookie cake

Auntie's Flour 25 lbs

$66.00
GF Ready to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

GF Ready to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.95Out of stock

6 big ready to bake gluten free chocolate chip cookies. Each cookie weighs approximately 2.5 oz. Individually portioned so you can bake just what you need! Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), brown sugar, sugar, butter, dark choc chips (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), milk choc chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), eggs, milk, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Allergens: milk, eggs, soy.

GF Pie Dough

GF Pie Dough

$5.50Out of stock

One pound of ready to use pie dough. Enough for a single crust pie or 6 poptarts. Ingredients: Authentic Foods Steve's Cake Flour (rice flour, potato, tapioca flour, plant fiber (psyllium, cellulose) emulsifier (polyglycerol esters of fatty acids from vegetable fat, mono and diglycerides from plant origin), butter, eggs, milk, water, sugar, salt.Allergens: Eggs, milk.

GF Ready to Bake Poptart 6 Pack

GF Ready to Bake Poptart 6 Pack

$22.00Out of stock

Six pack of ready to bake poptarts (2 each strawberry, cinnamon sugar and blueberry) plus frosting and baking instructions. Allergens: Eggs, milk.

Dream Bakery Mug

Dream Bakery Mug

$12.00

Dream Team mug with a "four finger" handle holds 15 oz of your favorite beverage!

GF Ready to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (Copy)

GF Ready to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (Copy)

$9.95

5 big ready to bake gluten free chocolate chip cookies. Each cookie weighs approximately 2.5 oz. Individually portioned so you can bake just what you need! Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), brown sugar, sugar, butter, dark choc chips (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), milk choc chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), eggs, milk, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Allergens: milk, eggs, soy.

GF/DF Ready to Bake Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.95

6 big ready to bake gluten free dairy free double chocolate chip cookies. Each cookie weighs approximately 2.5 oz. Individually portioned so you can bake just what you need! Allergens: eggs, soy.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally owned bakery featuring gluten free pastries and desserts.

1300 E Anderson Ln Bldg D Ste 1314, Austin, TX 78752

