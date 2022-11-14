Dream Earth Bowls 1058 North Tamiami Trail
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality Acai and healthy menu options. We guarantee freshness for every item on our menu! Dream Earth Bowls is a health conscious cafe on a mission to connect people to healthy food, thoughts, and ways of living one bowl at a time! Come in, enjoy a delicious acai bowl, and interact with our inspiring Dream Wall.
1058 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236
