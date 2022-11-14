Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dream Earth Bowls 1058 North Tamiami Trail

review star

No reviews yet

1058 North Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Dream Earth Açai
Million Dollar Bowl
Earth Bowl

Smoothie Bowls

Dream Earth Açai

Dream Earth Açai

$10.25+

BASE: Pure Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Organic Apple Juice. TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

Blossom Bowl

Blossom Bowl

$10.25+

BASE: Dragon Fruit, Mango, Strawberry, Almond Milk. TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Goji Berries, Coconut Shreds, Honey

Element Bowl

Element Bowl

$10.25+

BASE: Acai, Banana, Cocoa, Almond Butter, Almond Milk. TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Almond Silvers, Hazelnut Spread

Earth Bowl

Earth Bowl

$10.25+

BASE: Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk. TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Blueberry, Banana, Chia, Coconut Shreds, Almond Butter

Ocean Bowl

Ocean Bowl

$11.00+

BASE: Blue Majik Spirulina, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, MCT oil. TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut Shreds, Bee Pollen, Honey

Natures Bowl

Natures Bowl

$10.25+

BASE: Fresh Coconut, Pineapple, Spinach, Banana, Coconut Milk. TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Strawberry, Mango, Kiwi, Coconut Shreds, Honey

Flower Power

Flower Power

$11.00+

BASE: Mango, Banana, Grass-Fed Pea Protein, Coconut Milk TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Shreds, Dragon Fruit Drizzle

Coffee Crunch

Coffee Crunch

$11.00+

BASE: Coconut, Banana, Cold Brew Agave, Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Banana, Walnuts, Coconut Shreds, Peanut Butter, Honey

Million Dollar Bowl

Million Dollar Bowl

$19.99

BASE: Pure Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Protein, Collagen Peptides, MCT, Agave, Macadamia Milk TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Fresh Banana, Blackberry, Strawberry, Hemp Hearts, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Peanut Butter, Honey

Matcha Chia Pudding

$9.00+

BASE: Matcha Chia Pudding with Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Raspberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shreds, Honey

Spirulina Chia Pudding

$9.00+

BASE: Spirulina Chia Pudding with Coconut Shreds TOPPINGS: Organic Granola, Strawberry, Kiwi, Cacao Nibs, Honey ​

Smoothies

Aloha Açaí

$9.25

Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Organic Apple Juice. TOPPINGS: Coconut Shreds, Honey Drizzle

Total Wellness

$9.25

Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Sea Salt, Coconut Milk. TOPPINGS: Hemp Hearts, Honey Drizzle

I Lava U

$9.75

Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Mango, Mct-Oil, Coconut Milk. TOPPINGS: Coconut Shreds, Honey Drizzle

Cacao Lovers

$9.25

Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Almond Milk, Cacao Nibs. TOPPINGS: Cocoa Nibs

Summer Sunshine

$9.25

Pineapple, Mango, Turmeric, Lemon, Orange Juice, Dragon Fruit. TOPPINGS: Bee Pollen

Seas The Day

$9.75

Pineapple, Blue Spirulina, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey. TOPPINGS: Bee pollen, Honey Drizzle

Classics

Vegetation Creation

$10.00

Whole Grain Bread, Hummus, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Mixed Peppers, Cucumber, Avocado

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Whole Grain Bread, Avocado, Hemp Seeds, Himalayan Salt, Peppercorn Spice, Turmeric, EVOO

Power Toast

$6.50

Whole Grain Bread, Almond Butter, Banana, Bee Pollen, Cocoa Nibs, Honey Drizzle

Coconut & Almond Salted Dark Chocolate Toast

$6.29

Whole Grain Bread, Vegan Hazelnut Spread, Coconut Shreds, Salt, Almonds

Beverages

Celcius Kiwi

$3.05

Celcius Berry

$3.05

Celcius Orange

$3.05

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coconut Items

Coconut Bowl

$10.00

Coconut Spoon

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality Acai and healthy menu options. We guarantee freshness for every item on our menu! Dream Earth Bowls is a health conscious cafe on a mission to connect people to healthy food, thoughts, and ways of living one bowl at a time! Come in, enjoy a delicious acai bowl, and interact with our inspiring Dream Wall.

Website

Location

1058 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Cocoanut Avenue Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
orange starNo Reviews
1603 N Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Cuban Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3232 North Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34234
View restaurantnext
1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails - 1592 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1592 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
The Mandeville Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
428 N Lemon Ave Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Pastry Art Cafe - 1512 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1512 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sarasota

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
orange star4.6 • 6,599
1435 Main St Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gabbiano
orange star4.7 • 4,250
5104 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Downtown Sarasota
orange star4.5 • 1,880
14 N Lemon Ave Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Tony's Chicago Beef - Sarasota
orange star4.6 • 1,065
6569 Superior Ave Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sarasota
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston