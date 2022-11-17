Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dream Maker Bakers

5501 US-4

Killington, VT 05751

Breakfast Menu

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Choose from eggs, cheese, meat, and bread to build you dream breakfast sandwich.

Mountain Man

Mountain Man

$10.95

Crisp bacon, ham, potato hash, Vermont cheddar, two eggs, with herb cream cheese. On house made English toasting bread.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.95

Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of meat, potato hash, and fresh salsa.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$4.95

2 eggs scrambled or fried, choice of meat, cheese, toast and potato hash.

Breakfast Lox

Breakfast Lox

$10.95

Smoked salmon, fresh herb cream cheese, red onion, and capers on a plain bagel.

Kitchen Bagel

Kitchen Bagel

$2.50

The Beast

The Beast

$8.95

Steak and Eggs

$8.95

Scrambled eggs, steak, peppers and onions, American cheese on an everything bagel.

Coffee

Coffee Hot

$2.00+

Coffee Hot Refill

$1.75

Coffee Cold Brew

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$3.45

Chai Tea Latte Dirty

$3.45

Cappaccino

$2.50

Latte

$3.50

Americano

$2.50

Tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Apple Cider

Café Au Lait

$2.75

Machiato

$3.50

Espresso

$2.25

Breakfast sides

Side Potato Hash

$3.00

Plain Cream Cheese 4oz

$1.00+

Herb Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Salmon Dill Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Side Bacon

$3.00

Parfait

$5.99

Oui yogurt

$1.99

Yoplia smoothie

$1.79

Watermelon cup

$3.99

Waffle

$1.99

Smoothie

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

Frozen strawberries, fresh banana and whole milk

Very Berry

Very Berry

$6.99

Frozen Strawberry, raspberry and blueberry with fresh banana and milk

Orange Sunrise

Orange Sunrise

$5.99

Frozen peach and strawberry, fresh banana, and orange juice

Go go greens

Go go greens

$6.99

Frozen granny smith apple, spinach and avocado, fresh banana, and pineapple juice.

Thanksgiving

Apple Pie

$25.00

Apple Pie Dutch

$30.00

Pumpkin

$25.00

Key Lime

$25.00

Blueberry

$30.00

Mixed Berry

$30.00

Lemon Merinque

$30.00

Maple Oatmeal

$30.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$35.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$35.00

Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

$35.00

Maple Walnut Cream Pie

$35.00

Maple Pecan

$35.00

Cheesecake NY 8"

$35.00

Cheesecake Pumpkin 8"

$40.00

Chocolate Lovers

$45.00

Cookie 1 pound bag

$11.99

Cookie 3 pound platter

$45.99

Cookie 5 pound platter

$69.99

Cookie 8 pound platter

$105.99

Cocoa Bomb single bag

$7.99

Cocoa Bomb 4 pack

$29.99

Cocoa Bomb 6 pack

$44.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service all butter bakery with cafe style breakfast, pastry, coffee and lunch. We specializing in special order cakes and event dessert buffets.

Website

Location

5501 US-4, Killington, VT 05751

Directions

