DreamyourCakes
1530 S INDEPENDENCE PKWY, SUITE#170
MCKINNEY, TX 75072
STORE MENU
Bagel
Bread
Brownie
Bun
Cake Slices
ferrero rocher
Croissant
- Chocolate Croissant$1.99
- Plain Croissant$3.99
- Strawberry Croissant$2.49
- Croissant Crunch$1.99
- Pistachio Cherry Croissant$2.49
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$1.99
- Almond Croissant$1.99
- Almond Chocolate Banana Croissant$2.49
- Guava Croissant$2.49
- Berry Jam Croissant$2.49
- Crookie$5.50
- Nutella New York Roll$4.50
- Pistachio New York Roll$4.50
Muffin
Pastry
- Egg Puff$2.50
- Vegetable Puff$2.49
- Apple Danish$1.99
- Taro Puff Pastry$1.99
- Mango Pineapple Bites$2.49
- Spinach Kale Danish$1.50
- Strawberry Danish$2.49
- Milk Butter Puff Pastry$1.99
- Dilkush$5.99
- Milk Butter Puff Pastry$3.99
- Milk Pudding$3.99
- Vanilla Biscuit$4.99
- Coconut Biscuits$5.99
- Badam Biscuits$4.99
- Pista Biscuits$4.99
- Ragi Biscuits$6.99
- Salt Biscuits$4.99
- Sween N Salt Biscuits$4.99
- Dilpasand$5.50
- Strawberry mango danish
- Paneer Puff$4.50
Custom Cakes
Vegan
CATERING MENU
ONE-BITE HORSD’OEUVRES
- CAULIFLOWER BITES$10.99
- STUFFED MUSHROOMS (ASIAGO-BASIL)$9.99
- BRUSCHETTA (TOMATO BASIL, WHIPPED RICOTTA CROSTINI , CEASAR SALAD CROSTINI$18.99
- VEGGIE POPSICLES$8.99
- FOCACCIA PIZZA BITES$7.99
- ZUCCHINI/ CORN FRITTERS$6.99
- CAPRESE SKEWERS (BITE SIZE MOZERELLA, JUICY TOMATOES, BASIL LEAVES, SPRINKLE OF ASIAN MASALA)$9.99
- SPICY CAULIFLOWER NUGGETS$10.99
- SPINACH DEVILLED EGGS$9.99
- CAULIFLOWER WINGS BAKED WITH BUFFALO YOGURT DIP ( OLIVE OIL, PERI PERI MASALA SPRINKLE )$11.99
- MEATBALL SLIDERS$10.99
- ROASTED WINTER VEGETABLE KABOBS WITH SESAME TAHINI DIPPING SAUCE$10.99
- JALAPENO POPPERS$9.99
- SPINACH- ARTHICHOKE ZUCCHINI BITES$10.99
- CARAMALIZED ONION AND GOAT CHEESE TART BITES$9.99
- CHEESE STRAWS (PUFF PASTRY)$11.99
- FRIED GREEN TAMATILLOS WITH AIOLI$12.99
- SPINACH PUFF PASTRY PINWHEELS$12.99
- SWEET POTATO ROSTI$11.99
- PINEAPPLE SALSA CANAPES ON SALTINE BISCUIT$11.99
- Mango Pico De Galo Bruschetta
Serves 10people$25.00
- Pav Bhaji Bruschetta
• Toasted baguette slices served with Pav Bhaji • Roasted Mushroom Crostini (Serves 10people)$23.00
- Hummus Trio
Pesto hummus, Spicy red pepper hummus, Garlic and herb hummus with pita chips, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper and artisanal crackers. (serves 15people)$100.00
INDIAN VEG
- INDIAN STYLE BRUSCHETTA (DABELI BRUSCHETTA, CURRY MUSHROOM, PAV BHAJI)$18.99
- CHILLI MINI IDLI, COCKTAIL IDLI WITH GUN POWDER$9.99
- MINI PAV BUN$9.99
- SPICY SAMOSA JALAPENO POPPERS$9.99
- PERI PERI TOFU$7.99
- SPICY GARLIC & PARMESAN OVEN ROASTED EGGPLANT SLICES$9.99
- TANDOORI PANEER NAAN PIZZA$12.99
- STUFFED MINI DOSA (PANNER, POTATO)$9.99
- ALOO AND SOOJI CRISPY POCKETS$9.99
- MINI DHOKLA SANDWICH$11.99
- BAKED POTLI SAMOSA$9.99
- PANEER CORN CROQUETTES$9.99
- SOYA SHAMMI KEBAB$11.99
- HARA BARA KEBAB$11.99
- BABY CORN PANEER SATAY$12.99
- HARABARA KEBAB WITH SAUCE (4pcs)$6.00
- SAVORY TART (Aloo Chana / Samosa / Paneer (4pcs)$10.00
- DAHI VADA(6pcs)$10.00
- CONE SAMOSA – POTATO (4pcs)$6.00
- CONE SAMOSA – ONION (4pcs)$6.00
- BATATA WADA (4pcs)$5.00
- MASALA VADA (4pcs)$5.00
- ONION PAKODA (16oz)$5.00
- MIXED VEG PAKODA (16oz)$7.00
- VEG CUTLET (4pcs)$6.00
- MEDU VADA (4pcs)$8.00
- MOONG DAL /ONION KACHORI (4pcs)$6.00
- BREAD PAKODA / BREAD ROLL (4pcs)$6.00
- VADA PAV (1pcs)$3.00
- POTATO CHEESE BALL (5pcs)$5.00
- VEG NOODLES (16oz)$10.00
- VEG FRANKIE$5.00
- PANNER FRANKIE$7.00
- VEG MOMOS (6pcs)$10.00
- GOBI / VEG MANCHURIAN (16oz)$10.00
- PAV BHAJI$8.00
- Puff pastry Veg\Paneer
Serves 10people$30.00
- Soup
Your choice of one of any Home-Made Soup (serves 10people)$40.00
INDIAN NON-VEG
- CHICKEN NOODLES (16oz)$8.00
- CHICKEN FRANKIE$7.00
- EGG NOODLES (16oz)$7.00
- DOUBLE EGG FRANKIE$7.00
- POPCORN CHICKEN (6pcs)$10.00
- JUMBO SHRIMP CUPS$18.99
- MINI CAJUN CHICKEN TENDERS$11.99
- COCONUT SHRIMP$14.99
- EGG ROLL (SHRIMP, CHICKEN)$9.99
- MISO GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS$11.99
- SALMON BITES$14.99
- SHRIMP CAKES$14.99
- FISH STICKS$12.99
- ROSEMARY MEATBALLS$11.99
- GRUYERE CRAB PALMIERS$12.99
- SHRIMP TOSTADA BITES$12.99
- BANG BANG SHRIMP$14.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN MEATBALLS$12.99
- BAKED SALMON SUSHI CUPS$14.99
- CHICKEN EMPANADAS$14.99
- POPCORN CHICKEN$12.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN CELERY BOATS$12.99
- GINGER SHRIMP LETTUCE WRAP$14.99
- HARISSA CHICKEN KEBABS$12.99
AMERICAN CLASSICS
- SLOPPY JOES$12.99
- BAKED POTATOES WITH JOE JOE SEASONING$9.99
- SMASH BURGER$12.99
- RANCH DIP WITH RAINBOW SKEWERS$11.99
- HUMMUS$9.99
- PARMESAN ZUCCHINI FRIES$9.99
- CORN FLAKE CRUSTED CHICKEN FINGERS (with honey mustard)$12.99
- CORN FLAKE CRUSTED FISH FINGERS (with honey mustard)$13.99
- FRENCH FRUIT TART$9.99
- BREAKFAST QUICHE$11.99
- GARLIC KNOTS (with marinara dipping sauce)$9.99
- CUSTARD YOGURT TOAST$11.99
- BRAZILIAN LIMADE (drink)$5.99
- Mini Tart and Parfait Tray
An Assortment of: Mini Fruit Tarts, Mini Lemon Tarts, Mini Vanilla Parfait, Mini Chocolate Parfait (Serves 10people)$30.00
- Brownie & Strawberry
Fudge Brownies Served with Fresh Strawberries and Chocolate Sauce (Serves 10people)$35.00
- Fresh Fruit Salad
A Freshly made mix of Grapes, Cantaloupe, Pineapple, Honeydew & Watermelon(serves 10people)$48.00
- Cookie and Brownie Assorted Tray
An Assortment of Cookies (Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Oatmeal Raisins Pecan Cookies) and Fudge Brownies (Serves 10people)$30.00
- Pastry Collections
A Collection of freshly Baked muffins, Blueberry muffins, Double chocolate muffins, Seasonal Fruit Pastries, Almond croissants, and Seasonal Fruit croissants. (Serves 10people)$40.00
- Mini Cheesecake
Mini Cheesecake$3.49
- Mini Parfait
Mini Parfait$3.49
- Fruit Punch
Any fruit punch (per person)$2.99
- Lemonade
Lemonade per person$2.99
ASIAN
- VEGGIE STIR FRY$7.99
- FRIED RICE$14.99
- HONEY SESAME CHICKEN$12.99
- CRISPY RICE SUSHI WITH SPICY TUNA DIPPING$12.99
- MINI CRAB CAKES
Small Tray (Serves 15 people)$110.00
- Chicken Croquettes w Sweet Thai
Small Tray (Serves 10 people)$20.00
- Chicken Wings Platter
Shawarma Spiced Chicken Wings w Lemon Tzatziki Dipping Sauce Tandoori Chicken Wings w Ranch Sauce Crispy Soy Garlic Butter Chicken Wings w Sour Cream Dip Hariyali Chicken Wings w Mayonnaise Cajun Dry Rub with Sour Cream Dip Peri Peri Chicken Wings (Serves 50people)$125.00
- Mini Stuffed Mushrooms
Paneer Stuffed Mushroom Chicken Keema Stuffed Mushroom (serves 50people)$100.00
- Shrimp
• Coconut Shrimp w Mary Rose Thousand Island Sauce • Spiced Shrimp Skewer (3 pcs per Skewer) w Garlic & Cilantro Yogurt Sauce • Pudina Pepper masala Shrimp w Mary Rose Thousand Island Sauce (Serves 15people)$70.00
- Chicken Momos
Tray (Serves 50people)$83.00
- Chicken
• Dragon Chicken • Pudina Pepper Chicken • Chicken Popcorn • Chicken Manchurian • Majestic Chicken (serves 50people)$150.00
- Mini Burger - Non Veg
Chicken Patties with Cheese, Lettuce (Serves 25people)$75.00
- Mini Burger - Veg
Veg Patties with Cheese, Lettuce (serves 25people)$70.00
- Kebab
• Soya kebab • Soya Manchurian • Harabhara kebab (serves 25people)$75.00
- Samosa Packets - Veg
Veg / Paneer / Potato (serves 25people)$35.00
- Samosa Packets - Non Veg
Chicken Kheema (Serves 25people)$87.00
ITALIAN EATS
MEXICAN
Come in and enjoy!
1530 S INDEPENDENCE PKWY, SUITE#170, MCKINNEY, TX 75072