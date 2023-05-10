Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops

1204 6th Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Donuts

Yeast-E-Boiz

Classic Glazed

$2.99

Chocolate Frosted

$2.99

Chocolate Sprinkle

$3.59

Strawberry Frosted

$3.59

Strawberry Sprinkle

$3.59

Peanut Butter Frosted

$3.59

Cookie Butter

$3.59

The JJ

$3.99

Dozen Glazed or Chocolate Donut

$24.99

Cake Donuts

Classic Cake Donut

$2.99

Chocolate Frosted Cake Donut

$2.99

Blueberry Cake Donut

$3.99

Blueberry Cake Donut w/ Orange Glaze

$3.99

Fritters & More

Apple Fritter

$4.99

Blueberry Fritter

$4.99

Cherry Fritter

$4.99

Croissant

$4.99

Kolache

$4.59

Scoops & Soft Serve

Scoops

1-Scoop

$2.29

2-Scoop

$4.49

3-Scoop

$6.79

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Limeades & Slush

Agave Limeade

$3.99

Cans/Bottles

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Chocolate Almond Milk

$2.49

Vanilla Almond Milk

$2.49

Cold Brew Can

$5.19

Soda Vintage Cola

$3.79

Soda Strawberry Vanilla

$3.79

Merch

T-Shirts

Dreamboat T-Shirt

$30.00

Mugs & Accessories

Dreamboat Mug

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vegan Donuts & Ice Cream

1204 6th Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104

