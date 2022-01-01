Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dreamcakes Cafe

73 Reviews

3601 Market St Suite 101

Hoover, AL 35226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Café au lait

$3.75+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

Triple Shot Espresso

$3.50

Refresher

$5.00

Hot chocolate

$3.00+

Apple cider

$3.00+

Bottled

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate milk

$1.50

Blue water (plastic)

$2.00

Blue water (glass)

$2.25

Deerpark Water Bottle

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.25+

Sprite

$2.50

Topochico

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.00+

Jones Soda

$2.00+

Breakfast

Banana

$1.00

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Bacon & Cheddar Biscuit

$4.50

Donut

$1.25+

Apple Fritter

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls/Monkey Bread

$4.00

Breakfast Casserole

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Ice Cream

Scoops

$5.00+

Pint of Ice Cream

$11.00

Milkshakes

$8.00+

Coldbrew Shake

$8.00+

Coldbrew Float

$6.00

Dreamshake

$16.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$9.00

Sundae

$6.00

Banana Split

$10.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

$6.00+

Cake & Ice Cream Cups

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Cake a la mode

$8.00

Ice Cream Nachos

$14.00

Flight of 4 scoops

$14.00

Ice Cream Cake 8"

$45.00

Ice Cream Pie

$25.00

IceCream TACO

$8.00

Bakery

CakeCups

$1.75+

Cupcakes

$3.50+

Mini Cupcake

$1.65

Grab & Go 5-pack Minis

$6.00

Cake Slice

$5.00+

Cakes To Go

$35.00+

Bars

$3.75

Bites

$1.25

Decorated Cookies

$3.50

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.50

Cookie Pies

$4.00

French Macarons

$2.75

Oatmeal Cream Pies

$2.75+

Pretzel LG

$5.00

Pretzel Cheese

$0.75

Pretzel Bites

$10.00+

Mini Pies

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00+

Loaf

$5.00

Cheese Straw

$2.75

Caramel Apple

$5.50

Chocolate Frog

$2.00

Cookie CAKES

$20.00+

Holiday

Wedding Cookie

$1.50

Thumbprint Cookie

Reindeer Food

$6.00+

Gingerbread Man

$3.00

Gingerbread Cream Pie

$3.00

Red Velvet Brownie

$3.00

Peppermint Brownie

$3.00

Turtle Brownie

$3.00

Sugar cookie decorating kit

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Chess Pie

$25.00

Chess Pie

$25.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Cocoa Bomb

$7.00

Non Food -Candles

Celebration Cards

$2.00

Balsam Candle

$10.00+

'I la la love you' Candle

$9.00

Votivo

$14.00+

SImple Birthday Candles

$2.00

Sparkler Birthday Candles

$4.00

Glitter Bday Candle Pack

$12.00

Dog Bones

Large

$3.00

Small

$2.00

Bomberos Coffee Bag

Bom Coffee Bag

$15.00

Food Retail

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Pocket Latte

$3.00

Godiva Candy Bar

$2.00

Tickets Fundraiser

Breakfast With Santa

$5.00

Christmas retail

HCB Mug

$12.00

LUNCH -ALL

Chicken Salad Cup

$6.00+

Soup

$3.00+

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

H&C Panini

$7.00

BLT

$6.00

Club

$9.00

BRW box lunch

$10.00

Bowl Soup -Whole Sandwich

$13.00

Cup Soup - Whole Sandwich

$10.00

Bowl Soup -Half Sandwich

$9.50

Cup Soup - Half Sandwich

$6.50

Meals

Baked Spaghetti

$30.00+

Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00+

Ck Sal Pint

$12.00

Ck Sal Meal

$25.00

Quiche

$22.00+

Sandwich & dessert

$12.00

Mothers Day Boxes

Breakfast in Box

$20.00+

French Toast Casserole

$30.00

TeaParty

TeaParty

$35.00
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Dreamcakes Cafe' located in the Ross Bridge Community and resort is the sister to dreamcakes bakery in Homewood. We offer premium ice cream, coffee, our baked goods and a Lunch, Take-home dinners menu. Catering and events are available at this new location.

3601 Market St Suite 101, Hoover, AL 35226

