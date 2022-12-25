  • Home
  • /
  • Duluth
  • /
  • Dreamland BBQ - Duluth, GA - 3540 West Lawrenceville Street
A map showing the location of Dreamland BBQ - Duluth, GA 3540 West Lawrenceville StreetView gallery

Dreamland BBQ - Duluth, GA 3540 West Lawrenceville Street

review star

No reviews yet

3540 West Lawrenceville Street

Duluth, GA 30096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverage

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Drinks By The Gallon

Drinks By The Gallon

Starters

Starter Okra

Starter Okra

$6.99

Lightly breaded & seasoned with Dreamland BBQ Rub. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce.

Big Daddy Fries

A generous portion of French fries smothered in nacho cheese. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

A game day staple! Tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & jalapeños. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

BD Loaded Chips

BD Loaded Chips

Our house-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, creamy slaw, jalapeños, & green onions. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Smokehouse Quesadilla

Smokehouse Quesadilla

Filled with cheese, charred red onions, Wickles Pickles®, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & stuffed with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce & green onions.

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Five tomatoes battered, fried, & topped with green onions & our Alabama Twang Sauce. A seasonal favorite you loved so much, we decided to make it available year-round.

8 Dream Wings

8 Dream Wings

$15.99

8 wings seasoned with Dreamland Shake. Garnished with Alabama Twang Sauce and green onions. Tossed in your choice of sauce: Dreamland BBQ, BBQ Vinigarette, or Buffalo.

From the Pit

Full Slab

Full Slab

$26.99

Our meats are cooked over a pit of hickory wood & basted with Dreamland BBQ Sauce. Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Slab

Half Slab

$16.49

"Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread. "

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Add a Bone

$3.99
Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Sandwiches

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

Dreamburger

Dreamburger

$10.99

A 1/2 lb. of USDA-certified beef topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, dill pickles & American cheese.

From The Kitchen

Tips & Chips

Tips & Chips

$10.99

Our savory, slow-cooked boneless rib tips topped with green onions. Seasoned with Dreamland Shake, served with our house-made chips.

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, & egg. Topped with Monterey jack, cheddar, & your choice of chopped pork, chicken, or boneless rib tips. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$6.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, & shredded cheeses. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

BBQ Baker

BBQ Baker

Baked potato stuffed with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with green onions, Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

Fixins (Sides)

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

Green Beans

French Fries

French Fries

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

House-Made Chips

House-Made Chips

BBQ Plates

Combo Plate (2 Meats)

Combo Plate (2 Meats)

$19.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$19.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Chop Chicken Plate

Chop Chicken Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Half Chicken Plate

Half Chicken Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Tender Plate

Tender Plate

$14.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Rib Tip Plate

$14.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

Family Meals

Tailgate Special

$119.99

Party Pack - Small

$29.99

Party Pack - Medium

$44.99

Party Pack - Large

$84.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3540 West Lawrenceville Street, Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Pure Taqueria - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Main St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Sweet Octopus
orange starNo Reviews
3559 West Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
3140 Main Street Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Sweet Octopus
orange star4.9 • 79
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Resie's Restaurant - 3579 W Lawrenceville St
orange starNo Reviews
3579 W Lawrenceville St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Duluth

The Melting Pot - Duluth GA
orange star4.6 • 1,552
3610 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4505-Duluth
orange star4.1 • 1,218
3492 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Duluth
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (81 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston