Dreamland BBQ - Mobile

review star

No reviews yet

3314 Old Shell Road

Mobile, AL 36607

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Slab
Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large
Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
Half/Half Tea

Half/Half Tea

$2.99
Big Daddy's Squeeze

Big Daddy's Squeeze

$2.99
Coca-Cola Classic

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99
Hi-C Orange

Hi-C Orange

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99
Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.00
Gallon Unsweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$9.00
Gallon Big Daddy's Squeeze

Gallon Big Daddy's Squeeze

$11.00

Gallon Lemonade

$11.00

Starters

Starter Okra

Starter Okra

$6.99

Lightly breaded & seasoned with Dreamland BBQ Rub. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce.

Big Daddy Fries

A generous portion of French fries smothered in nacho cheese. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

A game day staple! Tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & jalapeños. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

BD Loaded Chips

BD Loaded Chips

Our house-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, creamy slaw, jalapeños, & green onions. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Filled with cheese, charred red onions, Wickles Pickles®, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & stuffed with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce & green onions.

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Five tomatoes battered, fried, & topped with green onions & our Alabama Twang Sauce. A seasonal favorite you loved so much, we decided to make it available year-round.

8 Dream Wings

8 Dream Wings

$15.99

8 wings seasoned with Dreamland Shake. Garnished with Alabama Twang Sauce and green onions. Tossed in your choice of sauce: Dreamland BBQ, BBQ Vinigarette, or Buffalo.

From the Pit

Full Slab

Full Slab

$26.99

Our meats are cooked over a pit of hickory wood & basted with Dreamland BBQ Sauce. Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Slab

Half Slab

$16.49

"Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread. "

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Add a Bone

$3.99
Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Sandwiches

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99
Rib Wrap

Rib Wrap

$9.99

From The Kitchen

Tips & Chips

Tips & Chips

$10.99

Our savory, slow-cooked boneless rib tips topped with green onions. Seasoned with Dreamland Shake, served with our house-made chips.

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, & egg. Topped with Monterey jack, cheddar, & your choice of chopped pork, chicken, or boneless rib tips. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$6.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, & shredded cheeses. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

BBQ Baker

BBQ Baker

Baked potato stuffed with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with green onions, Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

Fixins (Sides)

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’
Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

French Fries

French Fries

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

House-Made Chips

House-Made Chips

BBQ Plates

Combo Plate (2 Meats)

Combo Plate (2 Meats)

$19.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$19.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Chop Chicken Plate

Chop Chicken Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Half Chicken Plate

Half Chicken Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Tender Plate

Tender Plate

$14.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Rib Tip Plate

$14.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Dream

Chocolate Dream

Family Meals

Tailgate Special

$119.99

Party Pack - Small

$29.99

Party Pack - Medium

$44.99

Party Pack - Large

$84.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Meats A La Carte + Extras

Boneless Rib Tips

Chopped Pork

Chopped Chicken

Sausage

Extra Dressings

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3314 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36607

Directions

