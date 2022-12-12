  • Home
  • /
  • Roswell
  • /
  • Dreamland BBQ - Roswell, GA - 10730 Alpharetta Highway
A map showing the location of Dreamland BBQ - Roswell, GA 10730 Alpharetta HighwayView gallery

Dreamland BBQ - Roswell, GA 10730 Alpharetta Highway

review star

No reviews yet

10730 Alpharetta Highway

Roswell, GA 30076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverage

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
Half/Half Tea

Half/Half Tea

$2.99
Big Daddy's Squeeze

Big Daddy's Squeeze

$2.99
Coca-Cola Classic

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99
Hi-C Orange

Hi-C Orange

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Starters

Starter Okra

Starter Okra

$6.99

Lightly breaded & seasoned with Dreamland BBQ Rub. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce.

Big Daddy Fries

A generous portion of French fries smothered in nacho cheese. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

A game day staple! Tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & jalapeños. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

BD Loaded Chips

BD Loaded Chips

Our house-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, creamy slaw, jalapeños, & green onions. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Smokehouse Quesadilla

Smokehouse Quesadilla

Filled with cheese, charred red onions, Wickles Pickles®, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & stuffed with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce & green onions.

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Five tomatoes battered, fried, & topped with green onions & our Alabama Twang Sauce. A seasonal favorite you loved so much, we decided to make it available year-round.

8 Dream Wings

8 Dream Wings

$15.99

8 wings seasoned with Dreamland Shake. Garnished with Alabama Twang Sauce and green onions. Tossed in your choice of sauce: Dreamland BBQ, BBQ Vinigarette, or Buffalo.

From the Pit

Full Slab

Full Slab

$26.99

Our meats are cooked over a pit of hickory wood & basted with Dreamland BBQ Sauce. Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Slab

Half Slab

$16.49

"Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread. "

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Add a Bone

$3.99
Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Sandwiches

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99
Rib Wrap

Rib Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

From The Kitchen

Tips & Chips

Tips & Chips

$10.99

Our savory, slow-cooked boneless rib tips topped with green onions. Seasoned with Dreamland Shake, served with our house-made chips.

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, & egg. Topped with Monterey jack, cheddar, & your choice of chopped pork, chicken, or boneless rib tips. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$6.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, & shredded cheeses. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

BBQ Baker

BBQ Baker

Baked potato stuffed with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with green onions, Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

Fixins (Sides)

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

Green Beans

French Fries

French Fries

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

House-Made Chips

House-Made Chips

BBQ Plates

Combo Plate (2 Meats)

Combo Plate (2 Meats)

$19.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$19.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Chop Chicken Plate

Chop Chicken Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Half Chicken Plate

Half Chicken Plate

$16.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Tender Plate

Tender Plate

$14.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Rib Tip Plate

$14.99

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Dream

Chocolate Dream

Family Meals

Tailgate Special

$119.99

Party Pack - Small

$29.99

Party Pack - Medium

$44.99

Party Pack - Large

$84.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Meats A La Carte + Extras

Boneless Rib Tips

Chopped Pork

Chopped Chicken

Sausage

Extra Dressings

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10730 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Spice of Thai - 580 E Crossville Road
orange starNo Reviews
580 E Crossville Road Rosewell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Mansell Breakfast And Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Mansell Road Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
orange star4.2 • 655
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Brookwood Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,283
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roswell

The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up - Roswell - 1140 alpharetta st
orange star4.5 • 1,340
1140 alpharetta st Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Brookwood Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,283
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Roswell, GA
orange star4.5 • 1,064
4401 Shallowford Rd Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roswell
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston