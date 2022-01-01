Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dreamland Dripping Springs

2770 W Hwy 290

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Popular Items

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Chopped romaine with cherry tomatoes, rainbow carrots, cucumbers, garlic croutons and a side of ranch dressing.

Spinach Salad

$5.00

Fresh spinach with cherry tomatoes, rainbow carrots, cucumber and a side of roasted sesame dressing.

Caesar

$5.00

Chopped romaine with grated parmesan, bacon, garlic croutons and a side of homemade caesar dressing.

Pizza

7" Inch All The Way

$11.00

Premium pepperoni, sausage and bacon with classic veggie toppings piled on top of our blended pizza cheese and delicious tomato sauce.

7" Veggie Power

$9.00

A rainbow assortment of veggies on top of our blended pizza cheese and delicious tomato sauce, finished with a balsamic drizzle.

7" Inch Classic Pepperoni

$9.00

Premium pepperoni on top of our blended pizza cheese and delicious tomato sauce.

7" Inch Margherita

$10.00

Fresh basil & mozzarella with parmesan and our delicious tomato sauce.

7" Cheese

$8.00

Blended mozzarella and provolone cheese with our delicious tomato sauce.

7" Build Your Own

$8.00

14" Classic Pepperoni

$19.00

Premium pepperoni on top of our blended pizza cheese and delicious tomato sauce.

14" All The Way

$21.00

Premium pepperoni, sausage and bacon with classic veggie toppings piled on top of our blended pizza cheese and delicious tomato sauce.

14" Margherita

$20.00

Fresh basil & mozzarella with parmesan and our delicious tomato sauce.

14" Cheese

$18.00

Blended mozzarella and provolone cheese with our delicious tomato sauce.

14" Veggie Power

$19.00

An assortment of veggies on top of our blended pizza cheese and delicious tomato sauce, finished with a balsamic drizzle.

14" Build Your Own

$18.00

12" Plant Based Vegan Cauliflower (GF) Build Your Own

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Please pick up food orders at the table located by the Pickle Ball Courts. Enjoy!

2770 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

