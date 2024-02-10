Brace for the G's 4-pack

$16.00

We can’t stop here, this is bat country! The 4th beer on Friday’s release is a new IPA with some new stuff we can’t wait for you to try! Brace For The G’s is an IPA brewed with YCH 303, Citra, Vic Secret, and we used Phantasm for the first time to really blast out the key lime, clementine & juicy fruit (like the gum) flavor & aromas. We’re pretty pumped with how this all came together so as your attorney we advise you to use some fast heel toe work and get some of this as quickly as possible and BRACE FOR THE G’S!!!