Drekker Brewing Company
No reviews yet
1666 1st Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cans
- Asteroid Joyride 4-pack$20.00
Double IPA - Asteroid Joyride is a tropical, citrusy delight hopped with Strata, Galaxy, and Simcoe Cryo for some huge notes of orange, peach, candied pineapple, passionfruit & guava. It’s super tasty and we’re excited for you guys to try it!
- Braaaaaaaains Beach Breeze 4-pack$22.00
This Braaaaaaaains double fruit smoothie sour is beyond stuffed with Guava, Mango, Cara Cara Oranges and then topped off with our double secret smoothie treatment of sea salt, lactose and vanilla.
- Braaaaaaaains Bloody Brains 4-pack$22.00
This Double Fruit Smoothie Sour is dripping with Blood (oranges), Strawberry, and Pineapple, then of course we slashed it with our double secret smoothie treatment of sea salt, lactose, and vanilla. It’s horrifically tasty and we’re sure you’re gonna love it as much as we do!
- Braaaaaaaains Cherry Bomb 4-pack$22.00
Cherry Bomb Braaaaaaaains is absolutely blasted with cherry & lemon and then we hit it with our double secret smoothie treatment of sea salt, lactose and vanilla.
- Braaaaaaaains Monkey Business 4-pack$22.00
Monkey Business Braaaaaaaains is stuffed with banana, lime, and tart cherry and then we hit it with our double secret smoothie treatment of sea salt, lactose, and vanilla for a super delicious flavor we just know you’re gonna love!
- Braaaaaaaains Raspberry Guava 4-pack$22.00
We loaded this one up with a ton (ton and a half, give or take) of raspberry & pink guava and then added a whole bunch of vanilla, lactose, and sea salt. It's super thicccc, tart, and sweet and we think you're really gonna like this one.
- Brace for the G's 4-pack$16.00
We can’t stop here, this is bat country! The 4th beer on Friday’s release is a new IPA with some new stuff we can’t wait for you to try! Brace For The G’s is an IPA brewed with YCH 303, Citra, Vic Secret, and we used Phantasm for the first time to really blast out the key lime, clementine & juicy fruit (like the gum) flavor & aromas. We’re pretty pumped with how this all came together so as your attorney we advise you to use some fast heel toe work and get some of this as quickly as possible and BRACE FOR THE G’S!!!
- Broken Rudder 4-pack$11.00
Smooth caramel flavor and toasted malt notes. Brewed with over 15lbs of honey per batch, this crowd favorite has a hint of sweetness with a crisp, clean and dry finish.
- Chonk Blueberry Peach Swirl 4-pack$22.00
Our lovable hefty boi had an amazing night sneaking into the fridge, freezer, pantry, and God knows what else, and the mess resulted in one of the most delicious Chonks ever! Blueberry Peach Swirl is loaded up with all the goodies - blueberry, peach, apricot, marshmallows, and vanilla soft serve for a megachonkin good time!
- Chonk Mango Marshmallow 4-pack$22.00
Our favorite hefty boi is back! This absolute unit is stuffed with mango & smothered in marshmallows and lactose sugar. Just like our favorite megachonkers, it's a little sour but mostly fluffy and sweet.
- Clueless Wonder 4-pack$20.00
Clueless Wonder, a double IPA brewed with Mosaic, Citra, Azacca, Cashmere, Lemon Drop, 007, and Huell Melon, is an offering to all our favorite presumptuous wanna-be cosmopolitan hacks out there. It’s super soft and smooth with big notes of melon, peach, and candied lemon. Big, delicios, and as unsophisticated as they come.
- Cyber Scream 4-pack$20.00
Cyber Scream, a Nordic Triple IPA, is the inevitable progression of our screaming Kveik IPA series where we continue to experiment with all the insane possibilities of this limitless yeast. While most modern brewers' yeasts have been coddled and domesticated, Kveik is an absolute wild beast. Its only desire is more. More heat, more hops, more ABV and we’re happy to oblige. Don’t let the 10% ABV fool you, this juice is so, so smooth from a massive malt bill filled with oats & spelt. Then we blasted it into the cyber realm with gigs and gigs of Citra, Moutere, Vic Secret, Galaxy, Mosaic, & Hallertau Blanc.
- Ectogasm 4-pack$16.00
Ectogasm is a juicy, hazy, and soft NE IPA brewed with Citra & Mosaic hops.
- Goon Platoon 4-pack$20.00
Goon Platoon is brewed with oats and loaded up with Citra, Belma, and NZH-107 hops for a super balanced flavor with notes of kiwi, guava, and strawberry candy.
- GORP Be With You 4-pack$22.00
For GORP Be With You, we collaborated with Lua Brewing and Ansari's Mediterranean Grill and we were out to recreate the flavor of Trail Mix - you know, the good kind with good ol’ raisins & peanuts and plenty of M&Ms. So we loaded this one up with plum, cranberry, raspberry, granola, peanut butter, lactose, sea salt, and of course, chocolate. The result is a thick and fruity sour with another one of those flavors that probably shouldn’t taste as good or as much like the real thing as it does, but it does.
- Here Comes the Alien Invasion 4-pack$22.00
Here Comes The Alien Invasion is a Cherry Peach Delight sour collaboration with our buds at Xül Beer that’s packed with sweet cherry, peach, apricot, almond cookies, and marshmallows! It turned out just like we’d hoped and we think you’re gonna dig this!
- I Don't Know No Snakes 4-pack$12.00
Officially the unofficial beer of the Wet Bandits that is perfect for dodging booby traps & back-room super secret scheming. I Don’t Know No Snakes is a lagerbier we’ve been working on for a while now and it’s crazy tight and delicate with no room to hide your ulterior motives. Built on a base of the amazing and subtle Italian Ericlea malt, we sprinkled in carafoam and rice to keep it crispy with a creamy foam head. Then we snuck in some Hallertau Blanc for a gentle and deft dry hop. It’s so clean and crushable you probably won’t even notice AC ain’t in charge no more and Snakes, I’m gonna give you to the count of ten... Snakes, Snakes... I Don’t Know No Snakes
- Involuntary Narcissistic Rage 4-pack$20.00
Involuntary Narcissistic Rage is a lactose double IPA brewed with Vic Secret, Belma, and Huell Melon hops. It's soft and juicy with flavors/aromas of pineapple, passionfruit and strawberry.
- Knock Knock 4-pack$12.00
We had to control all of our terrible urges to do something weird and brewed a super traditional Munich-style Dunkel which actually makes it pretty weird, like meta-weird. Conjured from 100% Munich malt for some killer toasty, slightly sweet biscuit, toffee and fig notes and we step mashed it for a totally traditional crisp, dry finish. It’s the perfect beer for starting something on fire, preferably wood in a contained circle outdoors, getting cozy and telling some scary stories or real cheesy jokes. Knock Knock…
- Metaphase 4-pack$20.00
Nelson Sauvin & Citra Metaphase is brewed with oats and spelt for a fluffy, pillowy texture then double dry hopped with a pile of Citra & Nelson Sauvin. This killer hop combo leads to some luscious notes of orange, pineapple, papaya, & white grape with a beautifully dry finish.
- Milk Maiden 4-pack$13.00
This Chocolate Milk Stout pours a deep black with a rich, tan head. Generous additions of lactose sugar add a silky, smooth body and a bit of sweetness to balance the roasted coffee and rich, dark chocolate flavors. Conditioning on raw cocao nibs adds the finishing touch and gives this sessionable stout its wonderful chocolatey aroma.
- Morning Ritual 4-pack$16.00
Morning Ritual was brewed with all of the darkest dark malts and a chef’s kiss of lactose and then we conditioned it on a huge pile of freshly roasted & delicious coffee beans from our pals at Thunder Coffee. It’s super smooth, rich & tasty and as black as our souls.
- Narfle the Garthok (bottle)$18.00
May we have 50 words with you? Grab today by the snarglies and consume mass quantities of Narfle the Garthok, an Imperial Stout aged in Heaven Hill barrels for two and a half years then conditioned on Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Ceylon Cinnamon, Marshmallows, Graham Crackers, Milk Sugar, & Honey!
- Nightman Cometh (bottle)$14.00
The Nightman Cometh is an award winning bourbon barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout. This dark traveler is a straight up Russian Imperial Stout with no adjuncts or funny business going on. This year's Nightman emerges having been born anew by the Nightman’s musky power after spending over a year resting up & getting delicious in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels. Every year, right around the day of the longest night, the eternal captor of our souls returns and this year he's taaaaaasty!
- People Eater 4-pack$14.00
A beast of a beer. It starts with a nice, balanced pilsner based wort that’s kettle soured to give it some mean tart character. Later, monstrous amounts of blueberry puree are added giving it a natural blueberry flavor its ridiculous purple color. We added just enough thai basil to give it a sneaky herbal balance.
- Pillager 4-pack$11.00
Black with hints of ruby red, this brew has strong notes of coffee and chocolate from a heavy dose of dark roasted malts. Its surprisingly light body and clean finish make this a very approachable porter.
- Plop Majik Milk 4-pack$22.00
Majik Milk PLOP is loaded up with pineapple, banana, cream of coconut, blue spirulina, and lactose-free vanilla soft serve ice cream and it tastes just like the most amazing cereal milk from when you were a kid. You know, from the good cereal with marshmallows and stuff. And did we mention that it’s blue? It’s blue.
- Saved by the Buoyancy of Citrus 4-pack$12.00
Saved By The Buoyancy Of Citrus is a crazy light & refreshing Mexican Lager with Lime. This stuff is tasty as hell and it’s the perfect summer crusher so the next time you're on a boat and it capsizes, just reach for one of these.
- Slang du Jour Cherry Lemon Scone 4-pack$22.00
Cherry Lemon Scone Slang is loaded up with tart cherry, Sicilian lemon, white chocolate, granola, and brown sugar for that fresh out of the oven flavor we know you love! Ever had a scone beer before? We’re pretty sure this is our first scone beer, and we’re pretty dang happy with how it turned out and we think you’re gonna dig it too!
- Slang du Jour Peach Cobbler 4-pack$22.00
Peach Cobbler Slang Du Jour Sour a la Mode is packed with peaches and conditioned on cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg, granola, lactose & vanilla beans for that gooey & crumbly peach cobbler flavor that’s perfect for the end of summer.
- Smol Blue Razz 4-pack$16.00
Smol is our new line of fruited sours where we suppress all of the dark urges to make things super weird and we just add the perfect amount of fruit to make them not quite so thick but insanely tasty and refreshing. This Smol was blasted with just the perfect amount of blueberry and raspberry and it's tasting juuuuuuust right!
- Smol Strawberry Lemonade 4-pack$16.00
As you might remember, Smol is our line of fruited sours where we suppress all of the dark urges to make things super weird and we just add the perfect amount of fruit to make them not quite so thick but still insanely tasty and refreshing. This Smol was blasted with just the perfect amount of strawberry, lemon & lemonade mix and it’s just absurdly tasty!
- Smooth or Die 4-pack$16.00
Morning Ritual was brewed with all of the darkest dark malts and a chef’s kiss of lactose and then we conditioned it on a huge pile of freshly roasted & delicious coffee beans from our pals at Thunder Coffee. It’s super smooth, rich & tasty and as black as our souls.
- Sometime Around Midnight 4-pack$20.00
Sometime Around Midnight is a Double IPA brewed with oats and spelt for a light, fluffy body and hopped it with NZH107 & Vic Secret. Then we fermented this one HOT with Nordic Kviek yeast to really crank up the citrusy flavor & aroma, so you’ll get not-so-subtle notes of citrus & tropical fruit like guava, passionfruit, grapefruit, and lime.
- Super Mega Lager 4-pack$12.00
It's Super! It's Mega! It's a new lager! Super Mega Lager is a super classy, mega crispy lager that's all kinds of light and crushable and we can't wait to raise a bunch of glasses of this with all of you wonderful weirdos!
- Techno Viking 4-pack$12.00
A great intro into the world of sour beers, Techno Viking is very light and refreshing. The German Pilsner malt backbone and mild tartness make this a very approachable and drinkable beer.
- The Execution Club 4-pack$16.00
A couple weeks ago our buds from Barrel Theory came over to hang out and mess around with some hops and after some good food, giggles, and a beer or two The Execution Club was formed. This IPA has some killer notes of tropical fruit, dank pine, ripe strawberry, lime zest, and Zebra Stripe gum. Yep, Zebra Stripe gum. It’s damn delicious and we think you’re gonna dig it as much as we do!
- The Friendly PRRRT 4-pack$22.00
The Friendly PRRRT is a scary delicious Ghost Slushy Sour with Lemon, Lime, a little Pear, Cream of Coconut, and Coconut Slushy Mix!
- The Hammer 4-pack$16.00
The Hammer West Coast IPA is built on a malt backbone with notes of Biscoff cookies, toasty malt and a clean sweetness that finishes crisp and dry. It’s hopped with Centennial, Simcoe, Amarillo and Azacca that deliver huge flavors of grapefruit, peach, pine, apricot and finishes with that signature West Coast bitterness. It’s so good we’re kinda wondering if we should keep it in the rotation. You let us know what you think.
- There Will Be Prrrt Strawberry Milkshake 4-pack$22.00
There Will Be PRRRT is a geyser of strawberry milkshake brewed with vanilla ice cream, strawberry, and piles of vanilla beans! This beer is so delicious you’ll need to watch out so your neighbors don't drink it up with their giant straw. Anyone feel like bowling?
- Tickle Monster 4-pack$20.00
Tickle Monster is a Double IPA brewed with Lactose Sugar and Belma & Mosaic hops. No monsters were harmed (or tickled) in the making of this beer.
- Tiny Bites 4-pack$14.00
Tiny Bites is a new IPA blasted with juicy and fruity aroma, flavor, and a nice pillowy body yet it’s insanely crushable. We call it a Petite IPA since it’s just like a regular hazy IPA except it’s only a tiny 5%. Tiny Bites was brewed with oats and spelt and hopped with a bunch of our favorite banger hops: Centennial, Citra, Vic Secret, and Belma. Go ahead, take a bite!
- Wild PRRRTY Cola 4-pack$22.00
Wild PRRRTY Cola is loaded up with delicious sweet & tart cherry and cola syrup to make all of your cherry cola dreams come true!
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Let's get WEIRD.
1666 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102