American
Seafood
Drift 82 82 Brightwood Street
No reviews yet
82 Brightwood Street
Patchogue, NY 11772
APPETIZERS
ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP
$16.00
BAKED SHRIMP APP
$17.00
BEEF CARPACCIO
$21.00
BLACK PEPPER BACON
$18.00
BUFFALO WINGS
$14.00
CAJUN SEARED TUNA
$18.00
CALAMARI
$17.00
CLAM OREGANATA
$15.00
CLAMS CASINO
$16.00
COCONUT SHRIMP
$18.00
CRAB CAKE
$20.00
LAMB CHOPS
$23.00
SERVED WITH FRESH HERBS
MUSSELS
$16.00
OYSTER ROCKEFELLER
$18.00
TIDBITS
$23.00
WONTON
$18.00
SOUP/SALAD
RAW BAR
MAIN
KIDS
Wine
San Nicola Pinot Grigio/G
$10.00
Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio/G
$11.00
Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio/G
$12.00
Casa Del Toro Chardonnay/G
$10.00
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay/G
$11.00
Casa Del Toro Sauvignon Blanc/G
$10.00
Matua Sauvignon Blanc/G
$12.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc/G
$12.00
Brancott Sauvignon blanc /G
$12.00
Bartenura Moscato/G
$12.00
Relax Reisling/G
$12.00
Prophecy Rose/G
$10.00
Vie Vite Rose/G
$13.00
Sutter Home White Zinfandel/G
$9.00
Lunetta Prosecco/G
$12.00
Mumm Sparkling Wine/G
$12.00
Greg Norman Shiraz/G
$10.00
Frontera Blend/G
$10.00
Clos Du Bois Cabernet /G
$12.00
Francis Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon/G
$12.00
Louis Martini Cabernet/G
$12.00
Mark West Pinot Noir/G
$12.00
Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir /G
$12.00
Blackstone Merlot/G
$10.00
Chateau St. Jean Merlot/G
$12.00
Francis Coppola Merlot/G
$12.00
Bodega Norton Malbec/G
$12.00
Cigar Box Malbec/G
$10.00
Banfi Chianti/G
$10.00
Penfolds Shiraz/G
$12.00
Locations Blend/G
$12.00
7 Deadly Zins BTL
$47.00
Banfi Pinot Grigio BTL
$40.00
Bartenura Moscato BTL
$42.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$42.00
BLACKSTONE Merlot BTL
$38.00
Bodega Norton Malbec BTL
$38.00
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$42.00
CAKEBREAD CAB BTL
$170.00
Cakebread Chardonnay. BTL
$105.00
CAYMUS CAB BTL
$185.00
Chateau St. Jean Merlot BTL
$42.00
CIGAR BOX MALBAC BTL
$38.00
Clos Du Bios Cabernet BTL
$42.00
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay BTL
$40.00
Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir BTL
$42.00
COPPOLA CLARET BTL
$42.00
COPPOLA MERLOT BTL
$42.00
FAR NIENTE CAB BTL
$290.00
GREG NORMAN SHIRAZ BTL
$38.00
HESS SELECT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$60.00
JORDAN CAB BTL
$130.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL
$50.00
Korbel BTL
$45.00
LA CREMA PINOT NOIR BTL
$57.00
Locations Blend BTL
$42.00
LOUIS MARTINI CAB BTL
$42.00
Mark West Pinot Noir BTL
$40.00
Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$42.00
Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio BTL
$42.00
MIRASSOU CAB BTL
$42.00
Mirassou Chardonnay BTL
$42.00
MIRASSOU PINOT NOIR BTL
$42.00
Moët & Chandon BTL
$105.00
Opus One Cabernet BTL
$490.00
PENFOLD SHIRAZ BTL
$42.00
Prophecy Rose BTL
$38.00
Relax Reisling BTL
$42.00
Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL
$65.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay BTL
$54.00
ST. FRANCIS CAB BTL
$49.00
The Prisoner Blend BTL
$105.00
Veuve Clicquot BTL
$110.00
Vie Vite Rose. BTL
$45.00
$13.00
Miscellaneous
Staff meals for break
Penne 82
$10.00
Penne vodka
$10.00
Penne primavera
$10.00
Mozzarella sticks
$5.00
Chicken fingers
$5.00
Burger
$5.00
Mac & cheese
$5.00
Grilled cheese
$5.00
Tid bits
$8.00
Wonton
$7.00
Coconut shrimp
$6.00
Spin dip
$5.00
Spinach salad
$5.00
Cobb salad
$6.00
Caesar salad
$4.00
Garden salad
$4.00
TNT salad
$8.00
Bistro salad
$5.00
Caprese salad
$5.00
Chicken sandwich
$6.00
Steak sandwich
$7.00
Mahi sandwich
$6.00
Shrimp taco
$6.00
Mahi taco (ask chef first)
$6.00
Risotto
$4.00
Broccoli
$4.00
Waffle fries
$3.00
Sweet fries
$3.00
Buffalo wings
$5.00
Chicken wrap
$6.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
82 Brightwood Street, Patchogue, NY 11772
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
