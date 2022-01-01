A map showing the location of Drift 82 82 Brightwood StreetView gallery
American
Seafood

Drift 82 82 Brightwood Street

No reviews yet

82 Brightwood Street

Patchogue, NY 11772

APPETIZERS

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

$16.00

BAKED SHRIMP APP

$17.00

BEEF CARPACCIO

$21.00

BLACK PEPPER BACON

$18.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$14.00

CAJUN SEARED TUNA

$18.00

CALAMARI

$17.00

CLAM OREGANATA

$15.00

CLAMS CASINO

$16.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$18.00

CRAB CAKE

$20.00

LAMB CHOPS

$23.00

SERVED WITH FRESH HERBS

MUSSELS

$16.00

OYSTER ROCKEFELLER

$18.00

TIDBITS

$23.00

WONTON

$18.00

SOUP/SALAD

LOBSTER BISQUE

$13.00

WATERFRONT CHOWDER

$12.00

BISTRO SALAD

$14.00

CAESAR Salad

$13.00

CAPRESE

$14.00

COBB salad

$17.00

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

TNT

$22.00

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

RAW BAR

Clam 1/2 DOZEN

$11.00

Clam DOZEN

$19.00

KUMAMOTO OYSTERS 1/2 DOZEN

$24.00

KUMAMOTO OYSTERS DOZEN

$42.00

OYSTERS 1/2 DOZEN

$14.00

OYSTERS DOZEN

$22.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$24.00

TUNA TARTARE

$17.00

MAIN

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$18.00

DRIFT TACOS

$19.00

FISH N CHIPS

$18.00

HAMBURGER

$16.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$24.00

MAHI MAHI SANDWICH

$19.00

RIGATONI

$18.00

SAUTEED DREAM

$22.00

SLICED STEAK SANDWICH

$22.00

THE TRADITIONAL

$22.00

TUNA WRAP

$21.00

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$11.00

KIDS FINGERS

$11.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$11.00

KIDS PENNE

$11.00

KIDS MOZZ STICKS

$11.00

COFFEE/TEA

COFFEE

$4.00

TEA

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$7.00

CAPPUCCINO

$7.50

BAILEYS COFFEE

$12.00

MEXICAN COFFEE

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

JAMAICAN COFFEE

$12.00

Wine

San Nicola Pinot Grigio/G

$10.00

Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio/G

$11.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio/G

$12.00

Casa Del Toro Chardonnay/G

$10.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay/G

$11.00

Casa Del Toro Sauvignon Blanc/G

$10.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc/G

$12.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc/G

$12.00

Brancott Sauvignon blanc /G

$12.00

Bartenura Moscato/G

$12.00

Relax Reisling/G

$12.00

Prophecy Rose/G

$10.00

Vie Vite Rose/G

$13.00

Sutter Home White Zinfandel/G

$9.00

Lunetta Prosecco/G

$12.00

Mumm Sparkling Wine/G

$12.00

Greg Norman Shiraz/G

$10.00

Frontera Blend/G

$10.00

Clos Du Bois Cabernet /G

$12.00

Francis Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon/G

$12.00

Louis Martini Cabernet/G

$12.00

Mark West Pinot Noir/G

$12.00

Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir /G

$12.00

Blackstone Merlot/G

$10.00

Chateau St. Jean Merlot/G

$12.00

Francis Coppola Merlot/G

$12.00

Bodega Norton Malbec/G

$12.00

Cigar Box Malbec/G

$10.00

Banfi Chianti/G

$10.00

Penfolds Shiraz/G

$12.00

Locations Blend/G

$12.00

7 Deadly Zins BTL

$47.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Bartenura Moscato BTL

$42.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

BLACKSTONE Merlot BTL

$38.00

Bodega Norton Malbec BTL

$38.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

CAKEBREAD CAB BTL

$170.00

Cakebread Chardonnay. BTL

$105.00

CAYMUS CAB BTL

$185.00

Chateau St. Jean Merlot BTL

$42.00

CIGAR BOX MALBAC BTL

$38.00

Clos Du Bios Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

COPPOLA CLARET BTL

$42.00

COPPOLA MERLOT BTL

$42.00

FAR NIENTE CAB BTL

$290.00

GREG NORMAN SHIRAZ BTL

$38.00

HESS SELECT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

JORDAN CAB BTL

$130.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Korbel BTL

$45.00

LA CREMA PINOT NOIR BTL

$57.00

Locations Blend BTL

$42.00

LOUIS MARTINI CAB BTL

$42.00

Mark West Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

MIRASSOU CAB BTL

$42.00

Mirassou Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

MIRASSOU PINOT NOIR BTL

$42.00

Moët & Chandon BTL

$105.00

Opus One Cabernet BTL

$490.00

PENFOLD SHIRAZ BTL

$42.00

Prophecy Rose BTL

$38.00

Relax Reisling BTL

$42.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL

$65.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$54.00

ST. FRANCIS CAB BTL

$49.00

The Prisoner Blend BTL

$105.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$110.00

Vie Vite Rose. BTL

$45.00

Cocktails

007

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Appletini

$12.50

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bellini

$8.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cosmo

$12.50

Dark and Stormy

$10.50

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French Martini

$12.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.50

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50

Mai Tai

$12.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$10.50

Manhattan

$10.50

Margarita

$11.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.50

Pina Colada

$13.00

Redbull Vodka

$14.50

Rocket Fuel

$15.00

Rum Punch

$13.50

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$13.00

Titos Redbull

$16.00

White Russian

$10.00

Zippy

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Summer Cocktails

TITO'S KICKIN' MULE

$15.00

JUST PEACHY COSMO

$15.00

NAKED GINGER

$15.00

BLUEBERRY CUBANITO

$15.00

PINEAPPLE MOJITO

$15.00

BEACH BERRY BOURBON

$15.00

CALIENTE

$15.00

THE ENTERTAINER MARG

$16.00

WATERMELON MARTINI

$16.00

BLUE BALLS

$14.00

ZIPPY

$15.00

SUMMER SANGRIA

$15.00

WATERMELON BASIL "HIGH"

$15.00

SUMMER LOVIN'

$15.00

PATCHOGUE PUNCH

$25.00

BULL IN A BUCKET

$25.00

THE BULLDOG

$25.00

Firecracker

$13.00

Gazebo Beers

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Spaten Oktoberfest

$8.00

Montauk Juicy IPA

$8.00

Blue Moon Can

$8.00

Bud Light Can

$8.00

Budweiser Can

$8.00

Corona Can

$8.00

Corona Light Can

$8.00

Heineken Can

$8.00

High Noon Can

$8.00

Ultra Can

$8.00

WHITE CLAW

$8.00

Spring Cocktails

GINGER MULE

$15.00

DRIFT ON DRAFT

$15.00

SELECT SPRITZ

$15.00

BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA

$15.00

PALOMA

$15.00

ROSE ALL DAY

$15.00

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$15.00

SPRING SANGRIA

$15.00

SLRRRP SHOT

$4.00

NA Beverages (Copy)

Club soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Red bull

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Bread and butter

IN HOUSE CATERING

LUNCH ON THE RIVER

$40.00

DINNER GATHERING

$60.00

DINNER GATHERING UPGRADE

$70.00

BUFFET

$90.00

HOT/COLD HORDERVES

$50.00

COCKTAIL PARTIES

$75.00

BEER WINE SODA

$25.00

3HRS OPEN BAR

$35.00

3HRS BEER WINE SODA

$25.00

1HR OPEN BAR

$15.00

BRIDAL/BABY SHOWER

$55.00

Staff meals for break

Penne 82

$10.00

Penne vodka

$10.00

Penne primavera

$10.00

Mozzarella sticks

$5.00

Chicken fingers

$5.00

Burger

$5.00

Mac & cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Tid bits

$8.00

Wonton

$7.00

Coconut shrimp

$6.00

Spin dip

$5.00

Spinach salad

$5.00

Cobb salad

$6.00

Caesar salad

$4.00

Garden salad

$4.00

TNT salad

$8.00

Bistro salad

$5.00

Caprese salad

$5.00

Chicken sandwich

$6.00

Steak sandwich

$7.00

Mahi sandwich

$6.00

Shrimp taco

$6.00

Mahi taco (ask chef first)

$6.00

Risotto

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Waffle fries

$3.00

Sweet fries

$3.00

Buffalo wings

$5.00

Chicken wrap

$6.00

Apps

PF Soup of the day

PF Garden Salad

PF Oyster Rockefeller

PF Clam Casino

PF Clam Oreganata

PF CrabCake

PF Coconut Shrimp

Entree

PF Cioppino

$49.95

PF Baby Lamb

$49.95

PF Petite Filet

$49.95

PF Salmon

$49.95

Dessert

PF NY Cheesecake

PF Tiramisu

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

82 Brightwood Street, Patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

