Drift Distillery & BBQ Eatery

940 Calle Amanecer

Suite K

San Clemente, CA 92673

Popular Items

"Not a House Salad" Salad
Cornbread
Arugala+Feta Salad

Starters

BBQ Quesadilla

$11.00

Homemade pickled jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, topped with green onions

Loaded Mac n Cheese

$7.50

Add either our slow smoked pulled pork, brisket or chicken to this cheesy goodness

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.00

Tater tots loaded with homemade pickled jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, topped with green onions

Street tacos

$4.75

Low & slow smoked pulled pork, melted jack & cheddar cheese double wrapped corn tortillas & topped with mustard bbq sauce, whiskey bbq sauce & red onions

White Chicken Chili

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast in our Agave Reposado Spirit and lime juice then slow smoked to perfection adds a unique twist to our white chicken chili.

Plain Tots

$5.75

Entrees

"Not a House Salad" Salad

$11.00

Romaine hearts, avocado, bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house made croutons, red onions, & parmesan cheese

Arugala+Feta Salad

$9.00

Baby arugula, feta cheese, toasted almonds, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, & homemade champagne vinaigrette

Brisket Sandwich

$12.75

Low & slow smoked brisket sliced thin on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side

Brisket Plate

$17.00

Low & slow smoked brisket slices with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Low & slow smoked chicken breast sliced thin on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side

Combo Plate

$17.00

Your choice of any 2 smoked meats and 2 sides

Cuban Sandwich

$13.75

Low & slow smoked pulled pork, black forest ham, aged white cheddar cheese, spicy brown mustard, pickle chunks on a toasted roll, kettle chips, pickle on the side

Pork Outlaw Sandwich

$13.75

Low & slow smoked pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun topped with our carolina style slaw, aged cheddar cheese, and house made roasted garlic mayo. Also, comes with kettle chips & pickle on the side

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Low & slow pulled pork with your choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.75

Low & slow smoked pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side

Rib Plate

$17.00

Low & slow baby back ribs with your choice of 2 sides

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Beer Baked Beans

$3.25

Made with Artifexican lager, bacon & red onions

Bun

$1.75

Cheesy Potatoes

$5.25

Our version of a hash brown casserole

Chips

$1.75

Cornbread

$3.25

House made from scratch and comes with honey butter also made in house.

Extra Meat

$3.00

Mac N' Cheese

$4.50

Cheesy goodness with a kick

Vinegar Style Slaw

$3.25

Our slaw is vinegar based (no mayo)

Whiskey BBQ Sauce

$5.75

Meat By The Pound

Brisket - 1lb

$20.00

Smoked low and slow to perfection

Rack of Ribs

$27.00

Smoked low and slow to perfection

Pulled Pork - 1lb

$18.00

Smoked low and slow to perfection

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Rub

15oz

$15.00

2oz

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small batch craft spirits (21yrs+) and bbq available for takeout!

Website

Location

940 Calle Amanecer, Suite K, San Clemente, CA 92673

Directions

