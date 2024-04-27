Drift Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our menu consists of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We were able to accomplish this by introducing items from the lunch and dinner menu into the breakfast foods. This gives us a unique twist on our customized menu. We have an influx of fresh ingredients we use throughout the day. Our menu consists of the highest quality products and ingredients available. We have a passion for all-natural and local products that are available to us.
Location
980 Cipriana Drive, A-6, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
