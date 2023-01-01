Main picView gallery

Drift

review star

No reviews yet

1019 North Water Street

Bay City, MI 48708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra Draft

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

A light lager with a citrus aroma and crisp refreshing finish.

Labatt Big Deal

Labatt Big Deal

$4.50

A refreshing Golden Ale inspired by retired hockey player Paul Bissonnette's ideal beverage.

Jolly Pumpkin La Roja

Jolly Pumpkin La Roja

$6.00

La Roja by Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is a Sour - Flanders Red Ale.

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

$5.50

Leinenkugel's® Summer Shandy® is our perfect balance of crisp weiss beer and natural lemonade flavor.

North Peak Tropical Diabolical IPA

North Peak Tropical Diabolical IPA

$6.00

A take on classic Diabolical IPA with a tropical twist. Brewed with generous amounts of passion fruit, pineapple, guava, tangerine and sweet orange peel combined with eight hop varietals for a hoppy bite and exotic flavors and aromas.

Green Beer

Green Beer

$4.00
Sam Adams Cold Snap

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$6.00

Bright citrus and floral notes with a touch of vanilla, and smooth, subtle sweetness that says spring.

Cocktails

Beach Mule

Beach Mule

$6.60

Titos vodka, peach schnapps, lime juice, ginger beer, garnished with a lime wedge.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$5.66

Vodka, Zing Zang, pickle juice, olive juice.

Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon

$7.55

Raspberry vodka, blue curaçao, and lemonade. 😍

Margarita

Margarita

$6.60

Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, lemon juice, agave, garnished with a lime wedge.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$6.60

Brut champagne, OJ, orange slice.

Paloma

Paloma

$6.60

Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and agave, in a salt rimmed glass.

Rum Runner

Rum Runner

$6.60

Bacardi, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine, garnished with an orange wedge.

Long Island

Long Island

$8.49

Vodka, triple sec, tequila, rum, gin, sour mix, and pepsi!

Sex On the Beach

Sex On the Beach

$7.55

Peach schnapps, vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice.

Transfusion

Transfusion

$7.55

Titos Vodka, Ginger Ale, Grape Juice, Lime Juice.

Cans/Bottles

Bud Light Can

Bud Light Can

$3.77
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.77
Coors Light Can

Coors Light Can

$4.72
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$3.77
Goose 321 Lemonade Shandy

Goose 321 Lemonade Shandy

$4.72
High Noon

High Noon

$4.72

Ask your server about our flavor selection!

MBC Copper Harbor

MBC Copper Harbor

$5.66
Miller Lite Can

Miller Lite Can

$4.72

North Peak IPA Can

$3.77
Guinness Can

Guinness Can

$4.72
Blue Moon Can

Blue Moon Can

$3.77

Shots

Gummy Bear

$5.66

Raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, sour mix

Lemon Drop

$5.66

Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup

Kamikaze Shot

$5.66

Vodka, triple sec, lime juice

Green Tea

$5.66

Jameson, peach schnapps, sour mix

Irish Car Bomb

$7.55Out of stock

Guinness, Baileys, Jamison

Pineapple upside down

$5.66

Malibu, Pineapple juice, Grenadine float

Wine

Dark Horse Cabernet Glass

$5.66

Wyclif Brut Champagne Glass

$5.66Out of stock

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio Glass

$5.66

Dark Horse Pinot Noir Glass

$5.66

Dark Horse Rosé Glass

$5.66

Mirassou Moscato Glass

$5.66

Dark Horse Rosé Bottle

$22.64

Pinot Noir Bottle

$22.64

Wyclif Brut Champagne Bottle

$22.64

Dark Horse Cabernet Bottle

$22.64

Mirassou Moscato Bottle

$22.64

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.64

Non-Alcoholic

Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail

$2.83

Soda

$2.83

St Patty's Drinks

Pot of Gold Mimosa

Pot of Gold Mimosa

$6.50Out of stock

Malibu, blue curacao, champagne, and OJ.

Lucky Charm

Lucky Charm

$7.00

Midori, Captain Morgan, and pineapple juice,.

Fescue Rescue

Fescue Rescue

$7.00

Jameson, lemonade, ginger beer, and edible glitter.

Dublin Kiss SHOT

$4.00

Baileys, Jameson, Creme de Menthe.

Green Gummy Bear SHOT

$4.00

Raspberry smirnoff, peach schnapps, and sour mix.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1019 North Water Street, Bay City, MI 48708

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern 101
orange star4.4 • 1,137
101 Center Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Old City Hall Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,129
814 Saginaw St Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
M2 BBQ - M2 BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
207 Center Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Boyz - 507 E Midland Street
orange starNo Reviews
507 E Midland Street Bay City, MI 48706
View restaurantnext
Real Seafood Co. Bay City - Real Seafood Co. Bay City
orange starNo Reviews
199 Uptown Drive Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Nino's Family Restaurant
orange star3.8 • 82
1705 Columbus Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bay City

Tavern 101
orange star4.4 • 1,137
101 Center Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Old City Hall Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,129
814 Saginaw St Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Barney's Bar & Grill - 800 Michigan Ave
orange star4.5 • 205
800 Michigan Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Paddy's Green Hut
orange star4.0 • 2
1301 Columbus Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bay City
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston