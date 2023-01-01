Drift
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1019 North Water Street, Bay City, MI 48708
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brooklyn Boyz - 507 E Midland Street
No Reviews
507 E Midland Street Bay City, MI 48706
View restaurant
Real Seafood Co. Bay City - Real Seafood Co. Bay City
No Reviews
199 Uptown Drive Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurant