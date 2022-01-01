Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Drifters BBQ

1008-B Woodland St

Nashville, TN 37206

STARTERS & DESSERTS

$8.49

A basket of jalapeño-infused, battered and deep fried to golden brown. Served with Ranch.

$6.99

Eight golden hush puppies with sweet onions and pickled jalapeños. Served with house dipping sauce.

$7.99

Our House-made Queso & Seasoned tortilla chips.

$5.99

Our House-made Salsa and seasoned tortilla chips.

Your choice of one of our hickory smoked meats on fried tortilla chips with house seasonings, layered with melted Monterey/Cheddar Blend & our Texas BBQ sauce, topped with tangy pico-de-Gallo and sour cream. Add additional items available, such as avocado, jalapeños, Queso or extra meat!

$4.99

Our house made Queso. The perfect addition to top just about anything.

$1.99

A perfect addition to add all of our in-house sauces to any meal. Included: Texas, Sweet & Smokey, New Mexico, Sweet Fire, Alabama & Georgia Mustard.

$7.99

A true Authentic Canadian Poutine. Traditional cheese curds melted over crispy French fries and smothered in house made brown gravy. Yum!

BANANA PUDDING

$7.99

ENTREES

choose one of our perfectly, hickory smoked and slow roasted meats. Comes with your choice of two sides and one sauce.

$13.99

Pick two portions of our Hickory Smoked meats. Comes with your choice of two sides and 1 house sauce.

$19.49

Sample all 3 of our hickory smoked meats. 4oz Pork, 4oz Brisket, 4oz, Chicken. Comes with your choice of two sides and 1 choice of sauce.

$9.99

4 golden deep fried country chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

$7.99

Hand breaded corndog, fried to perfection served with French fries and our house made Georgia mustard dipping sauce.

$13.99

4oz of Brisket & 4oz of pulled Pork, piled high on a Brioche bun with a melted garlic butter spread. Served with fries and choice of one sauce.

4oz of your choice of hickory smoked meat, served on a Brioche bun with a garlic butter spread with French fries and one choice of sauce.

$9.99

A black bean veggie burger, topped with romaine lettuce, fresh tomato and onion, served on an olive oil toasted Brioche bun and French fries.

SLIDER SAMPLER

$11.99
$19.95

Half rack of Hickory slow smoked, fall off the bone St, Louis style ribs, seasoned to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and one choice of sauce. "Subject to availability and generally sells out nightly so order early."

$39.95

Full rack of Hickory slow smoked, fall off the bone St, Louis style ribs, seasoned to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and one choice of sauce. "Subject to availability and generally sells out nightly so order early."

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our house made Pico de Gallo, black beans, shredded Monterey Jack cheese Sour Cream and Alvacado, have it Vegan or add your choice of 4 oz's of our Slowed Smoked meats. Your choice of BBQ sauce and dressing. Add a side of tortilla chips for scooping highly recommended.

SMOKED QUARTER CHICKEN

$19.99Out of stock

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$3.99

FRIES

$3.99

BAKED BEANS

$3.99

COLE SLAW

$2.99

MAC & CHEESE

$3.99

COLLARD GREENS

$3.99

HUSH PUPPIES (4 count)

$3.99

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.99

EXTRA SAUCES

ALABAMA

$0.25

TEXAS

$0.25

BUFFALO

$0.25

NEW MEXICO

$0.25

SWEET & SMOKEY

$0.25

SWEET & FIRE

$0.25

GEORGIA MUSTARD

$0.25

RANCH

$0.25

SALSA

$2.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

MERCH

DRIFTERS HAT

$25.00

DRIFTERS T-SHIRT

$30.00

KOOZIE

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Consumer pic

