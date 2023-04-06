Drifters Kitchen & Bar 1600 Middle Country Rd.
1600 Middle Country Rd.
Ridge, NY 11961
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Choice of: buffalo, Jack Daniel's BBQ, spicy Korean, sweet chili, pepper berry rub, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki. Served with celery & housemade blue cheese
Breaded Cheese Kurds
Breaded Wisconsin cheese Kurds golden fried served with roasted pepper aioli
Classic Wings
Choice of: buffalo, Jack Daniel's BBQ, spicy Korean, sweet chili, pepper berry rub, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki. Served with celery & housemade blue cheese
Coconut Shrimp
Caribbean coconut sauce
Crab Cakes
Crab meat, corn, red peppers, celery, scallions, shallots, pan-seared
Crispy Pickle Chips
Housemade creamy horseradish dipping sauce
Drifters Baked Clams
Chopped clams, red peppers, celery, scallion, bacon
Drifters Nachos
Housemade tri-color chips, house queso, salsa fresca, black olives, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole
Everything Pretzel Logs
Everything crusted soft pretzel logs, housemade spicy mustard sauce & queso sauce
Fried Calamari
Crispy seasoned coated calamari, blistered shishito peppers, Thai chili, and roasted garlic aioli dipping sauce
Jumbo Keggers
Jumbo potato tots, crumbled bacon, crema, housemade cheese sauce
Mac & Cheese Balls
Chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Mozzarella Planks
Tomato dipping sauce
Tuna Avocado Crostini
Toasted crostini, sliced everything-crusted tuna, avocado mash, pickled Santa Fe peppers, and blackened sesame seeds, wasabi cucumber drizzle
Burgers
The Morning After
Bacon, smoked maple bourbon syrup, American, sunny-side egg, hash brown
The Southerner
Pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, onion ring
The Northerner
Mozzarella, blue cheese, Applewood bacon
Mac Daddy
Mac & cheese ball, house queso
Baja
Pepper Jack, avocado mash, leaf lettuce, pico, pickled jalapeños
Turkey Burger
Ground turkey mixed with Feta cheese & spinach, melted Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce
The East Coast
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, tomato jam
The Drifters Classic
American, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Cowboy
BBQ glazed burger, bacon, house queso, crispy onions straws
Pebble Beach
Applewood bacon, fontina cheese, avocado, arugula, pretzel bun, honey mustard drizzle
The Steakhouse
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, Swiss
Drifters NO CHEESE
Condiments
Ajus
Side Balsamic dressing
Balsamic Glaze
Side BBQ
Side BBQ Ranch
Blue cheese Dressing
Caesar dressing
Chipotle Ranch
Cucumber Wasabi
Honey mustard
Ketchup
Maple Aioli
Maple Syrup
Side Queso
Ranch dressing
Roasted Pepper Aioli
Soy Ginger
Toasted Sesame
White Balsamic
Sour Cream
Farm Fresh Salads
Beet Goat Cheese Salad
Arugula, grape tomato, apples, walnuts, red beets, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved Asiago cheese, house-made croutons, heirloom cherry tomato
Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, blue cheese, sweet white balsamic vinaigrette
Crab Cake Salad
Mixed baby green, heirloom cherry tomato, red bell pepper, carrot, crab cake, honey mustard vinaigrette
Drifters House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, olives, carrots, cucumber, balsamic dressing
Greek Mediterranean
Chopped romaine, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, cucumber, Feta cheese, kalamata dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, craisins, candied pecan, tomato, cucumber, shredded Mozzarella, and kalamata dressing
Santa Fe Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy buttermilk fried or grilled chicken, romaine, roasted corn, black bean, pico de gallo, Pepper Jack blend, tri-color tortilla strips, BBQ ranch
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Seared Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, everything crusted seared tuna, cucumber, shaved carrots, bell peppers, avocado, wonton strips, sesame ginger dressing
Skirt Steak Salad
Baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, portobello mushrooms, sliced skirt steak, frizzled onion, and balsamic dressing
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Baby spinach, cucumber, craisin, Feta cheese, grilled chicken, heirloom tomato, sliced strawberries, slivered almonds, raspberry merlot vinaigrette
Taco Bowl
Housemade crunch taco bowl, seasoned ground beef, romaine, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, Pepper Jack blend, Catalina dressing
Wedge Salad
Bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, cherry tomato, red beets, blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing
FlatBreads
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Our signature mac & cheese, crumbled bacon, and Cheddar Jack blend
BBQ Chick flatbread
Chicken, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, Jack Daniel's BBQ, pineapple, frizzled onions, scallion
BBQ Pork flatbread
Slow-roasted pulled BBQ, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, pickled red onion, Jack Daniel's BBQ drizzle
Buffalo Chick flatbread
Buffalo chicken, Mozzarella Cheddar blend, blue cheese drizzle
Drifter-A-Rita flatbread
Roasted heirloom tomato, red onion, Romano, Provolone, Mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO drizzle
Veggie flatbread
Grilled portobello, zucchini, squash, roasted pepper, baby spinach, Provolone, Mozzarella, eggplant, and balsamic drizzle
Rustica
Baby arugula, mango, shaved Asiago cheese, prosciutto, balsamic glaze
Thai Chili flatbread
Crispy chicken, Thai chili sauce, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, Cheddar Jack blend
The Old McDonald
Cab burger, bacon, Cheddar, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, special sauce, sesame seed garnish
West Coast flatbread
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, buttermilk ranch drizzle
Frites Bar
House Poutine
Melted three-cheese blend, housemade gravy
Ranchero
Ranch-seasoned fries, crumbled bacon, diced tomato, red onion, queso, jalapeño, buttermilk ranch
Down & Dirty Tots
Tater tots, pulled pork, hatch queso, honey BBQ, scallions, pickled Santa Fe peppers, Cotija cheese
Mexican Street Frites
Shredded BBQ pork, fire-roasted corn, jalapeños, Cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro
Short Rib Poutine
Shredded short rib, melted three-cheese blend, gravy, sunny side egg
Truffle Parmesan
Truffle oil, Pecorino Romano
Kids Menu
Land
14 Oz NY Strip
Garlic mashed potato, roasted asparagus, wild mushroom, red wine sauce, frizzled onions
Pork Chop Contadina
Panko-crusted center cut chop, red wine vinegar, tomato marinade, cherry peppers, onions, bell peppers, tri-color potato hash
Chicken Kabob
Marinated chicken, heirloom tomato, bell pepper, yellow squash, zucchini, tzatziki drizzle, and white rice
Gourmet Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, hand-crafted cheese sauce, Cheddar cheese, toasted bread crumb
Marinated Skirt Steak
Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, fried rice, charred broccoli
Chicken Milanese
Crispy basil panko-crusted chicken, arugula, pink grapefruit, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved asiago, blood orange vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
Mediterranean Half Roasted Chicken
Roasted chicken, eggplant caponata, grilled fennel
Braised Boneless Short Rib
Garlic mashed potato, roasted baby carrots, mushroom red wine demi glaze
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Panko-crusted chicken stuffed with imported ham & Swiss cheese, mashed potato & roasted asparagus in a chardonnay mustard wine sauce
Short Rib Ragu
Fresh pappardelle pasta, shredded short rib, celery, carrot, red wine demi sauce
Adult chicken finger
Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, charred peppers, onions, and choice of grilled, crispy, BBQ, or buffalo chicken
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
A blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, shredded BBQ pork, frizzled onions, and pickled jalapeño
Steak Quesadilla
A blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, sliced skirt, peppers, onions, arugula, tomato, horseradish aioli dipping sauce
Veggie Quesadilla
A blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, and chopped squash, zucchini, eggplant, roasted pepper, portobello, and balsamic glaze drizzle
Sandwiches & Wraps
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
Blackened grilled chicken, chopped romaine, shaved Asiago cheese, tomato, white tortilla wrap, Caesar dressing
Caprese BLT
Sliced fresh Mozzarella, crispy Applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo toasted country white
Chicken Caesar wrap
Grilled Chicken, Chopped romaine, Shaved Asiago Cheese, Romano
Drifters Fish Sandwich
Battered cod, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, American cheese, tartar sauce
Grilled Chicken sandwhich
Grilled chicken, avocado, fontina, leaf lettuce, tomato, roasted pepper aioli, ciabatta bread
Lobster Roll
Mayo, diced celery, red bell pepper, split top brioche roll
Nashville Chicken
Crispy chicken, Nashville hot sauce, leaf lettuce, sliced pickles, melted Gouda, ranch drizzle, ciabatta roll
Pastrami Reuben
Thinly sliced pastrami, melted Swiss, coleslaw, thick-cut rye, housemade thousand islands
Prime Rib Baguette
Sliced prime rib, gruyere cheese, onions, toasted buttered baguette, au jus
Pulled Pork BBQ
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, slaw, frizzled onion, Hawaiian roll
Quinoa Crusted Shrimp Wrap
Quinoa shrimp, crumbled Feta, shredded romaine, tomato, diced red onion, poblano avocado ranch
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
BBQ short rib, pickled red onion, melted Fontina, American, Mozzarella cheeses, country white
Shrimp & Avocado Wrap
Grilled baby shrimp, bacon, smashed avocado, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
Turkey Club Triple Decker
Fresh hot oven-roasted turkey, melted Fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, Applewood bacon, mayo, country white
Veggie Wrap
Yellow squash, baby spinach, zucchini, portobello mushroom, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze
Sea
Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, lump crabmeat, panko, citrus herb cream sauce, red pepper, housemade fried rice, charred broccoli
Soy Ginger Salmon
Soy-glazed fresh North Atlantic salmon, oriental vegetables, white rice
English Fish & Chips
Battered cod, potato crisps, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Sides
Sliders & Mussels
Soups
Weekly Wonders
Food
Pretzel Knot Sliders
3 CAB burger sliders, melted pepper jack, crispy bacon, sriracha ketchup, pretzel knot bun
Escarole and White Bean Soup
Chopped escarole, white cannellini beans, meatball, Romano cheese
Prime Time Burger
CAB burger topped with shaved rib eye, caramelized onion, melted fontina, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, served with au jus and choice of side
Wild Mushroom Truffle Flatbread
Wild mushroom, baby spinach, caramelized onion, marinara, smoked mozzarella fontina blend, truffle oil drizzle served with choice of side
Capo Di Capo
Italian breaded chicken cutlet, burrata cheese, sliced prosciutto, sliced tomato, roasted pepper, arugula, balsamic glaze, pesto drizzle, toasted semolina hero
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster & ricotta filled ravioli, sherry pink sauce, shaved asparagus, mussels, baby clams, garnish served with wasabi dusted house chips
Stuffed Airline Chicken Breast
Stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, tomato, artichoke, gouda provolone blend in a mushroom sherry demi, served with cheese polenta
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Made with four different chocolates, finished with chocolate ganache, served with vanilla ice cream
Ice Cream Sandwich Trio
Vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream chocolate chip cookie sandwiches
Greek Mediterranean Salad
Chopped romaine, heirloom cherry tomato, Kalamata olive, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese
Cocktails
Raspberry Mule
Raspberry vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime
Mezcal Me Maybe
Reposado tequila, mezcal, grapefruit liqueur, agave, lime, grape juice, tajin rim
Chipotle Pomegranate Margarita
Chipotle tequila, pomegranate liqueur, lime juice, agave
Cool As A Cucumber
Cucumber vodka, mint, cucumber, splash of simple syrup & club soda
Wolffer Rose Glass
Shiny light rose in color, elegant floral aromas with rose petals, orange, fresh melon and ripe kiwi
Wilder Rose Bottle
Shiny light rose in color, elegant floral aromas with rose petals, orange, fresh melon and ripe kiwi
Dessert Menu
Dessert Flatbreads
Ice Cream Cakes & Parfaits
Cakes
Sundaes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
