Drifters Kitchen & Bar 1600 Middle Country Rd.

No reviews yet

1600 Middle Country Rd.

Ridge, NY 11961

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Choice of: buffalo, Jack Daniel's BBQ, spicy Korean, sweet chili, pepper berry rub, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki. Served with celery & housemade blue cheese

Breaded Cheese Kurds

$14.00

Breaded Wisconsin cheese Kurds golden fried served with roasted pepper aioli

Classic Wings

$15.00

Choice of: buffalo, Jack Daniel's BBQ, spicy Korean, sweet chili, pepper berry rub, garlic Parmesan, or teriyaki. Served with celery & housemade blue cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Caribbean coconut sauce

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Crab meat, corn, red peppers, celery, scallions, shallots, pan-seared

Crispy Pickle Chips

$13.00

Housemade creamy horseradish dipping sauce

Drifters Baked Clams

$15.00

Chopped clams, red peppers, celery, scallion, bacon

Drifters Nachos

$14.00

Housemade tri-color chips, house queso, salsa fresca, black olives, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole

Everything Pretzel Logs

$13.00

Everything crusted soft pretzel logs, housemade spicy mustard sauce & queso sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy seasoned coated calamari, blistered shishito peppers, Thai chili, and roasted garlic aioli dipping sauce

Jumbo Keggers

$13.00

Jumbo potato tots, crumbled bacon, crema, housemade cheese sauce

Mac & Cheese Balls

$14.00

Chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Mozzarella Planks

$12.00

Tomato dipping sauce

Tuna Avocado Crostini

$17.00

Toasted crostini, sliced everything-crusted tuna, avocado mash, pickled Santa Fe peppers, and blackened sesame seeds, wasabi cucumber drizzle

Burgers

The Morning After

$19.00

Bacon, smoked maple bourbon syrup, American, sunny-side egg, hash brown

The Southerner

$18.00

Pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, onion ring

The Northerner

$18.00

Mozzarella, blue cheese, Applewood bacon

Mac Daddy

$17.00

Mac & cheese ball, house queso

Baja

$18.00

Pepper Jack, avocado mash, leaf lettuce, pico, pickled jalapeños

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Ground turkey mixed with Feta cheese & spinach, melted Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce

The East Coast

$17.00

Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, tomato jam

The Drifters Classic

$16.00

American, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Cowboy

$18.00

BBQ glazed burger, bacon, house queso, crispy onions straws

Pebble Beach

$18.00

Applewood bacon, fontina cheese, avocado, arugula, pretzel bun, honey mustard drizzle

The Steakhouse

$18.00

Caramelized onions, mushrooms, Swiss

Drifters NO CHEESE

$16.00

Condiments

Ajus

$1.00

Side Balsamic dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side BBQ Ranch

$0.75

Blue cheese Dressing

$0.75

Caesar dressing

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Cucumber Wasabi

$0.75

Honey mustard

$0.75

Ketchup

Maple Aioli

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$0.75

Side Queso

$1.00

Ranch dressing

$0.75

Roasted Pepper Aioli

$0.75

Soy Ginger

$1.00

Toasted Sesame

$1.00

White Balsamic

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Farm Fresh Salads

Beet Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Arugula, grape tomato, apples, walnuts, red beets, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, shaved Asiago cheese, house-made croutons, heirloom cherry tomato

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, blue cheese, sweet white balsamic vinaigrette

Crab Cake Salad

$18.00

Mixed baby green, heirloom cherry tomato, red bell pepper, carrot, crab cake, honey mustard vinaigrette

Drifters House Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, olives, carrots, cucumber, balsamic dressing

Greek Mediterranean

$16.00

Chopped romaine, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, cucumber, Feta cheese, kalamata dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, craisins, candied pecan, tomato, cucumber, shredded Mozzarella, and kalamata dressing

Santa Fe Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Crispy buttermilk fried or grilled chicken, romaine, roasted corn, black bean, pico de gallo, Pepper Jack blend, tri-color tortilla strips, BBQ ranch

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Seared Tuna Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, everything crusted seared tuna, cucumber, shaved carrots, bell peppers, avocado, wonton strips, sesame ginger dressing

Skirt Steak Salad

$21.00

Baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, portobello mushrooms, sliced skirt steak, frizzled onion, and balsamic dressing

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$18.00

Baby spinach, cucumber, craisin, Feta cheese, grilled chicken, heirloom tomato, sliced strawberries, slivered almonds, raspberry merlot vinaigrette

Taco Bowl

$18.00

Housemade crunch taco bowl, seasoned ground beef, romaine, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, Pepper Jack blend, Catalina dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, cherry tomato, red beets, blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing

FlatBreads

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Our signature mac & cheese, crumbled bacon, and Cheddar Jack blend

BBQ Chick flatbread

$16.00

Chicken, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, Jack Daniel's BBQ, pineapple, frizzled onions, scallion

BBQ Pork flatbread

$16.00

Slow-roasted pulled BBQ, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, pickled red onion, Jack Daniel's BBQ drizzle

Buffalo Chick flatbread

$18.00

Buffalo chicken, Mozzarella Cheddar blend, blue cheese drizzle

Drifter-A-Rita flatbread

$14.00

Roasted heirloom tomato, red onion, Romano, Provolone, Mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO drizzle

Veggie flatbread

$14.00

Grilled portobello, zucchini, squash, roasted pepper, baby spinach, Provolone, Mozzarella, eggplant, and balsamic drizzle

Rustica

$16.00

Baby arugula, mango, shaved Asiago cheese, prosciutto, balsamic glaze

Thai Chili flatbread

$18.00

Crispy chicken, Thai chili sauce, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, Cheddar Jack blend

The Old McDonald

$17.00

Cab burger, bacon, Cheddar, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, special sauce, sesame seed garnish

West Coast flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, buttermilk ranch drizzle

Frites Bar

House Poutine

$11.00

Melted three-cheese blend, housemade gravy

Ranchero

$12.00

Ranch-seasoned fries, crumbled bacon, diced tomato, red onion, queso, jalapeño, buttermilk ranch

Down & Dirty Tots

$14.00

Tater tots, pulled pork, hatch queso, honey BBQ, scallions, pickled Santa Fe peppers, Cotija cheese

Mexican Street Frites

$14.00

Shredded BBQ pork, fire-roasted corn, jalapeños, Cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro

Short Rib Poutine

$15.00

Shredded short rib, melted three-cheese blend, gravy, sunny side egg

Truffle Parmesan

$11.00

Truffle oil, Pecorino Romano

Kids Menu

K. Chicken Tenders

$12.00

K. Flatbread

$12.00

K. Grilled Cheese

$12.00

K. Mac & Cheese

$12.00

K. Pasta

$12.00

Land

14 Oz NY Strip

$34.00

Garlic mashed potato, roasted asparagus, wild mushroom, red wine sauce, frizzled onions

Pork Chop Contadina

$31.00

Panko-crusted center cut chop, red wine vinegar, tomato marinade, cherry peppers, onions, bell peppers, tri-color potato hash

Chicken Kabob

$26.00

Marinated chicken, heirloom tomato, bell pepper, yellow squash, zucchini, tzatziki drizzle, and white rice

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, hand-crafted cheese sauce, Cheddar cheese, toasted bread crumb

Marinated Skirt Steak

$30.00

Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, fried rice, charred broccoli

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Crispy basil panko-crusted chicken, arugula, pink grapefruit, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved asiago, blood orange vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Mediterranean Half Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Roasted chicken, eggplant caponata, grilled fennel

Braised Boneless Short Rib

$29.00

Garlic mashed potato, roasted baby carrots, mushroom red wine demi glaze

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$28.00

Panko-crusted chicken stuffed with imported ham & Swiss cheese, mashed potato & roasted asparagus in a chardonnay mustard wine sauce

Short Rib Ragu

$26.00

Fresh pappardelle pasta, shredded short rib, celery, carrot, red wine demi sauce

Adult chicken finger

$17.00

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, charred peppers, onions, and choice of grilled, crispy, BBQ, or buffalo chicken

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$18.00

A blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, shredded BBQ pork, frizzled onions, and pickled jalapeño

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

A blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, sliced skirt, peppers, onions, arugula, tomato, horseradish aioli dipping sauce

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.00

A blend of Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, & Provolone cheese, and chopped squash, zucchini, eggplant, roasted pepper, portobello, and balsamic glaze drizzle

Sandwiches & Wraps

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Blackened grilled chicken, chopped romaine, shaved Asiago cheese, tomato, white tortilla wrap, Caesar dressing

Caprese BLT

$16.00

Sliced fresh Mozzarella, crispy Applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo toasted country white

Chicken Caesar wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Chopped romaine, Shaved Asiago Cheese, Romano

Drifters Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Battered cod, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, American cheese, tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken sandwhich

$17.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, fontina, leaf lettuce, tomato, roasted pepper aioli, ciabatta bread

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Mayo, diced celery, red bell pepper, split top brioche roll

Nashville Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken, Nashville hot sauce, leaf lettuce, sliced pickles, melted Gouda, ranch drizzle, ciabatta roll

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

Thinly sliced pastrami, melted Swiss, coleslaw, thick-cut rye, housemade thousand islands

Prime Rib Baguette

$17.00

Sliced prime rib, gruyere cheese, onions, toasted buttered baguette, au jus

Pulled Pork BBQ

$16.00

Slow-cooked pulled pork, Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, slaw, frizzled onion, Hawaiian roll

Quinoa Crusted Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Quinoa shrimp, crumbled Feta, shredded romaine, tomato, diced red onion, poblano avocado ranch

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

BBQ short rib, pickled red onion, melted Fontina, American, Mozzarella cheeses, country white

Shrimp & Avocado Wrap

$18.00

Grilled baby shrimp, bacon, smashed avocado, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Turkey Club Triple Decker

$15.00

Fresh hot oven-roasted turkey, melted Fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, Applewood bacon, mayo, country white

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Yellow squash, baby spinach, zucchini, portobello mushroom, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze

Sea

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

Jumbo shrimp, lump crabmeat, panko, citrus herb cream sauce, red pepper, housemade fried rice, charred broccoli

Soy Ginger Salmon

$29.00

Soy-glazed fresh North Atlantic salmon, oriental vegetables, white rice

English Fish & Chips

$22.00

Battered cod, potato crisps, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Sides

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Frites

$6.00

Side House Chips

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Mixed Vegg

$6.00

Onion Ring

$6.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side Pasta w/Sauce

$7.00

Side Pasta with Butter

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fry

$7.00

Tater Tot

$6.00

Sliders & Mussels

Truffle Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$16.00

(3) Buttermilk chicken, leaf lettuce, pickles, blue cheese, truffle hot sauce

Red Hook Reuben Sliders

$16.00

(3) Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss, thousand island, pretzel roll

Beer Mussels

$17.00

Sauteed, amber ale, roasted garlic, touch of dijon, garlic bread

Soups

French Onion

$8.00

Caramelized onions, housemade croutons, melted gruyere

Drifters Chili

$9.00

Cab beef, red kidney beans, red pepper, onions

Weekly Wonders

Food

Pretzel Knot Sliders

$18.00

3 CAB burger sliders, melted pepper jack, crispy bacon, sriracha ketchup, pretzel knot bun

Escarole and White Bean Soup

$12.00

Chopped escarole, white cannellini beans, meatball, Romano cheese

Prime Time Burger

$21.00

CAB burger topped with shaved rib eye, caramelized onion, melted fontina, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, served with au jus and choice of side

Wild Mushroom Truffle Flatbread

$21.00

Wild mushroom, baby spinach, caramelized onion, marinara, smoked mozzarella fontina blend, truffle oil drizzle served with choice of side

Capo Di Capo

$21.00

Italian breaded chicken cutlet, burrata cheese, sliced prosciutto, sliced tomato, roasted pepper, arugula, balsamic glaze, pesto drizzle, toasted semolina hero

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

Lobster & ricotta filled ravioli, sherry pink sauce, shaved asparagus, mussels, baby clams, garnish served with wasabi dusted house chips

Stuffed Airline Chicken Breast

$38.00

Stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, tomato, artichoke, gouda provolone blend in a mushroom sherry demi, served with cheese polenta

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Made with four different chocolates, finished with chocolate ganache, served with vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Sandwich Trio

$15.00

Vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream chocolate chip cookie sandwiches

Greek Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, heirloom cherry tomato, Kalamata olive, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese

Cocktails

Raspberry Mule

$14.00

Raspberry vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime

Mezcal Me Maybe

$14.00

Reposado tequila, mezcal, grapefruit liqueur, agave, lime, grape juice, tajin rim

Chipotle Pomegranate Margarita

$14.00

Chipotle tequila, pomegranate liqueur, lime juice, agave

Cool As A Cucumber

$14.00

Cucumber vodka, mint, cucumber, splash of simple syrup & club soda

Wolffer Rose Glass

$12.00

Shiny light rose in color, elegant floral aromas with rose petals, orange, fresh melon and ripe kiwi

Wilder Rose Bottle

$38.00

Shiny light rose in color, elegant floral aromas with rose petals, orange, fresh melon and ripe kiwi

Dessert Menu

Dessert Flatbreads

Peanut Butter Flatbread

$14.00

Nutella Flatbread

$14.00

Apple Cinnamon Swirl

$14.00

Blueberry Peach Crumb

$14.00

Ice Cream Cakes & Parfaits

Pistachio Tartufo

$10.00

Cookies & Cream

$10.00

Mississippi Mud

$10.00

Banana Cream Parfait

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$9.00

Cakes

Rainbow Cheesecake

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$12.00

Fudge Lava

$10.00

Dapper Don

$12.00

Birthday Cake

$12.00

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Bombolini

$12.00

Sundaes

Chocolate Brownie

$12.00

Waffle Napoleon

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$10.00

Toasted Almond Cream

$12.00

Milk Shake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Skillets & Specialty

Apple Crisp

$11.00

Chocolate Chip

$11.00

Peach Cobbler

$11.00

Cup Cake Flight

$14.00

Nutella Doughnut

$12.00

Churros Stack

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1600 Middle Country Rd., Ridge, NY 11961

Directions

