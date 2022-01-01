Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drifter's Tale Tavern

No reviews yet

1281 Cambridge Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

Tale Burger
Steak Frites
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Small Plates

Argentinian Empanadas

$14.00

painted hills beef, olives, egg, chimichurri, red pepper crema

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

quick pickled red cabbage, thai chili aioli, radish, cilantro & lime

Chicken Wings

$13.00

chipotle bbq rub, buffalo, or garlic parmesan

Chickpea Fritters

$10.00

spicy avocado piccalili sauce

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

sour cream & charred onion dip, chives

Drifter's Nachos

$12.00

cheddar sauce, pinto beans al pastor, napa cabbage, pickled jalapeno & onion, pico de gallo, smoked chili crema

French Dip Pigs n Blanket

$13.00

brisket, caramelized onions, frank, puff pastry, mustard jus

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Queso fonduta, carnitas, Aleppo chili, scallions

Sunflower Hummus

$10.00

olive & artichoke tapenade, pita chips

Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Flatbreads & Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ sauce, cheddar, shaved red onions, scallions, fried onions

Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

crispy artichokes, parmesan cream, fried garlic, lemon

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

onion marmalade, swiss & cheddar, whole grain mustard, grilled sourdough

Smoked Eggplant Parm

$14.00

panko crusted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, basil, thai chili vodka sauce

Tale Burger

$18.00

painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli

Italian Stallion

$18.00

mortadella, soppressata, smoked mozzarella, provolone, olive giardiniera, pickled jalapeño, baguette

Kids Grilled Cheese With FF

$10.00

Salads

Little Gem Salad

$21.00

bavette steak, gorgonzola, pickled onions, cara cara orange, bacon vin

Baby Greens

$10.00

radish, green goddess dressing, pumpkin seeds, crispy puffed rice

Entrees

Shrimp & Farro Bowl

$20.00

marinated shrimp, toasted chili vinaigrette, spinach, pickled cabbage, peanuts, sesame seeds

Steak Frites

$28.00

8 oz. bavette steak, mustard herb butter, fries, arugula & radish salad

Fried Chicken

$22.00

buffalo brined chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, pearl onions

Sides

Truffle Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$7.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

chili flake, lemon zest & parmesan

Side Farro

$9.00

toasted chili vinaigrette, spinach, sesame seeds

Side Mashed

$7.00

w/ chives

Side Pita Chips

Side Bacon Vinaigrette

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Chili Vin

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Green Goddess Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Pepper Crema

Side Pico de Gallo

Side Queso (3 oz.)

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Thai Chili Aioli

$0.50

Dessert

Lava Cake

$10.00Out of stock

fudge center, borghetti cream, chocolate shavings

Rhubarb Crumble

$10.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Proudly serving up delicious flavors from around the globe!

