Driftless - Peterson 318 Mill St

Flatbread Pizza

Cheese

$5.50

Canadian Bacon

$6.50

Hawaiian

$6.75

Big Mac

$7.00

Smoked Brisket

$7.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.50

Margherita

$6.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Ice Cream/Apps

One Scoop Ice Cream

$4.50

Two Scoop Ice Cream

$5.50

Root Beer Float

$7.50

UFDA Chips and Dip

$7.00

Fry Pies

$6.00

Snacks

$1.00

Beef Stick 2 Pack

$2.50

Beef Stick 5 pack

$6.00

Beer and Wine

12oz Craft Beer

$6.00

MN GOLD 16oz

$5.00

Grain Belt 16oz

$5.00

Grain Belt 12oz

$4.00

Lupulin Hooey 16oz

$9.00

Lupulin Dortmunder 16oz

$9.00

Indeed AquaFuzz 16oz

$9.00

Sociable Cider 16oz

$8.00

Elmaro Bottle Wine

$23.00

OFFSALE 6pack craft 12oz

$15.00

OFFSALE 4pack craft 16oz

$25.00

OFFSALE Grainbelt 12 pack

$25.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

$0.99

Pop Can

$2.00

Spring Grove Soda

$2.99

Alkaline Water

$2.49

1919 Root Beer

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.75

Black Stag Coffee

$3.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.49

BANG Energy

$3.49

Rentals

Standard Tube

$17.00

Backrest Tube

$20.00

Cooler Tube

$15.00

Kids Tube

$17.00

Kayak

$45.00

Canoe

$55.00

Tube Shuttle Only

$10.00

Boat Shuttle Only

$25.00

Waterproof Box

$5.00

Squirt Gun

$5.00

Driftless Gear

Can Koozie

$3.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Cell Phone Case

$7.00

Bug Spray

$8.00

Sun Tan Lotion

$12.00

Aloe Sunburn Relief

$9.00

Standard Tube

$17.00

Driftless Bottle

$30.00

Driftless Keychain

$10.00

Sunglasses

$15.00

Amish Soap

$5.00

Consignment Gear

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Long sleeve shirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

318 Mill St, Peterson, MN 55962

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
