Driftless Harvest
106 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
Popular Items
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Suit & Tie
White chocolate mocha with dark chocolate syrup, whipped topping, crushed oreo cookie, dark & white chocolate syrup drizzle and “confetti” sprinkles.
Hook & Ladder
Caramel latte w/ Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavor, whip, & Mexican chocolate topping; like the Starbucks Caramel Macchiatto with a kick! each purchase includes $1 donation to the Monona Volunteer Fire Department
Campside
Toasted marshmallow mocha topped with whipped topping & crushed graham crackers ... it's a s'more in a cup! Each purchase includes a $1 donation to the MFL MarMac Friends of the Arts.
Cheery Mocha
Chocolate covered cherry mocha; $1 from each purchase goes to SEVA Health Well-being
Saving Grace
A 16oz French Vanilla Cinnamon latte with caramel syrup, whipped topping, and cinnamon sugar dust. $1 from each purchase will go to the Monona Emergency Medical Service, a 100% volunteer emergency response service for Monona.
Cuppa Joy!
Its an almond joy in a cup! Coconut & almond mocha, topped with whip & coconut flakes! $1 from each purchase will go to Friends Helping Friends MFL MarMac.
Espresso
Latte
Double shot of espresso + steamed milk; includes choice of milk & flavor option
Caramel Macchi-NAH-tho!
Like the S'bucks Macchiatto, but nah. Start with an espresso doppio, add in caramel milk, a double of salted caramel syrup, and a touch of French vanilla. Top it off with whipped topping and a caramel sauce drizzle! Substitute salted caramel vanilla cold foam for an extra tasty treat!
Harvest Spice Latte
It’s that time of year, when the harvest starts to come in. And the pumpkins are ripe. Start with an espresso doppio, add in pumpkin spice milk, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and French vanilla. Top it off with vanilla cold foam and a pumpkin spice, cinnamon sugar blend. Available hot or iced.
Caramel apple pie latte
Flat White
Double shot of espresso + steamed milk; includes choice of milk & flavor option
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Mocha
Espresso doppio with dark chocolate milk and raspberry, topped with whipped topping, chocolate sauce and raspberry syrup!
White Chocolate Mocha
Double Mocha
Double shot of espresso, Dutched chocolate syrup & mexican chocolate steamed milk w/ whip & chocolate dusting; includes choice of milk & flavor option
Americano
Doppio espresso + hot water; served hot or iced, add a shot of flavor and some cream to kick it up a notch!
Americano Max
Espresso doppio + Black Coffee; served hot or iced, add a shot of flavor and some cream to kick it up a notch!
Driftless Macchiato
A double shot of espresso, served hot, with vanilla cold foam & topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
Cappuccino
Macchiato
Doppio Espresso with "drop" of steamed milk
Cafe breve
Espresso doppio + Half & Half
Espresso Doppio
Double shot of espresso
Cortado
Equal parts espresso & steamed milk
Drip Coffee
Chocolate covered coffee beans
Lemonades
Lemonade!
Ande's Favorite
Blackberry and desert pear lemonade
Berrylicious!
Blue Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry mixed into our house lemonade! A refreshing summer taste!
Blended Lemonade
Bomb Pop!
Blue Raspberry & Cherry Lemonade - just like the frozen treat!
Cherry Mango Lemonade
Cherry and mango in a lemonade
Kiwi & Rock melon
Kiwi and rock melon added to our lemonade
Kryss' Favorite
Blueberry + Pomegranate lemonade!
Melody's favorite
Kiwi and strawberry lemonade
Peach Mango lemonade
Peach and mango added to our lemonade
Pink passion Lemonade
It's our Lotus energy drink "Pink Passion Dragon" in a lemonade - Dragonfruit, Passion fruit, Pomegranate, & Blood Orange
Spring Bloom
Lemonade with an array of floral flavors - hibiscus, lavender, rose, and strawberry or desert pear
The Happy Farmer
Watermelon, orange, green apple & grape flavors mix with our house lemonade to bring you a Jolly Rancher in a cup!
Pond water
Our "Frog Prince" energy drink without all of the caffine - Blue Raspberry, Peach, Mango + lemonade
The SG
Another one of our energy drink combos with out the extra caffeine in it
Specialty Drinks
(Blue) Raspberry Beret
Blue Raspberry & Desert Pear with Pineapple, Coconut & Sprite topped with a glittery Blackberry Desert Pear cold foam. Worthy of a Prince
Berry Sunrise 🌅
Pineapple, Orange, and Sprite combined with your choice of Strawberry or Raspberry,
Berry Sunset 🌄
Pineapple, Pomegranate, Blackberry, and Sprite combined with your choice of Strawberry or Raspberry
Blue Lagoon 🦈
Blue Raspberry, pineapple, and coconut combine forces into a tropical storm of a drink ... Topped with gummy sharks!
Ginger Ale Cider 🍏
Ginger Ale mixed with chopped & blended apples makes for an amazing fall drink.
Hot Apple Cider 🍎
Our house made ginger ale cider, served hot and topped with whipped topping & cinnamon sugar
Lotus Drinks
Lotus Harvest Peach
A rich peach flavored skinny Lotus with a hint of pomegranate.
Lotus Cranberry Splash
Skinny Lotus, Skinny Spiced Cranberry, and Sprite Zero! A holiday classic with a kick!!
Lotus Caramel Apple Sucker
Blue Lotus with green apple and caramel flavors.
Lotus Cherry Mango
Ruby Red Cascara Lotus mixed with cherry & mango.
Purple Reign 👑🌦
Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry & Desert Pear & Sprite topped with a glittery Blackberry Desert Pear cold foam. Worthy of a Prince
Stars and Stripes 🇺🇸
Bomb pop! Lotus lemonade with blue raspberry cold foam and sparkles!
The Frog Prince 🐸
Blue raspberry, peach, mango with energy shot, green apple cold foam
The Smokin' Gun 👈👉
Blue raspberry pomegranate lemonade with a double Lotus energy shot!
The Happy Farmer 🍉🍏🍊🍒
Watermelon, orange, green apple, and cherry flavored lemonade w/ a Lotus Energy shot!
Pink Passion Dragon 🐉
Pink lotus energy drink with passion fruit and dragon fruit, topped with sparkling orange cold foam.
Magical Moment 🌸🎇
Pomegranate Blackberry Dragonfruit Cascara Lotus With desert pear hibiscus unicorn glittered cold foam
Cotton Candy clouds 🌸🍥
Watermelon, Pink Lotus Energy shot, Pineapple Coconut club soda, Blue raspberry Lotus cold foam. Cotton candy topper as a special add on
Bakery Shoppe Blends
Chocolates
Tea
Strawberry Green
Tea Wisdom
Cool Mint Fusion
Teavana
Passion Fruit White
Toch Organic Passion Fruit White Tea
Apple & Cinnamon
Taylors Apple Cinnamon Tea
Papaya Green
Tropica Tea Papaya Green Tea
Lemon Ginger Green
The Secret Garden Lemon Ginger Green Tea
Acai Berry
The Secret Garden Acai Berry Tea
Peach Green
The Secret Garden Peach Green Tea
Pomegranate Green
The Secret Garden Pomegranate Green
Ginger Peach Black
The Secret Garden Ginger Peach Black
Ceylon Valley Black
Ceylon Valley Black
Mango Green
The Secret Garden Mango Green
Matcha
Earl Grey
London Fog (Earl Grey Latte)
A classic tea drink - Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and a splash of vanilla. Add an espresso shot to make it Welsh!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Driftless Harvest is a coffee shop and cafe located on the southwestern edge of the Driftless Area of Northeast Iowa.
106 W Center St, Monona, IA 52159