Restaurant header imageView gallery

Driftless Harvest

review star

No reviews yet

106 W Center St

Monona, IA 52159

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Macchi-NAH-tho!
Lemonade!
Pond water

Muffins

Blueberry

$3.50

Cinnamon Crunch

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Nut

$3.50Out of stock

Double Chocolate

$3.50

Turnovers

Apple

$3.00

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Suit & Tie

Suit & Tie

$6.00+

White chocolate mocha with dark chocolate syrup, whipped topping, crushed oreo cookie, dark & white chocolate syrup drizzle and “confetti” sprinkles.

Hook & Ladder

Hook & Ladder

$6.00+

Caramel latte w/ Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavor, whip, & Mexican chocolate topping; like the Starbucks Caramel Macchiatto with a kick! each purchase includes $1 donation to the Monona Volunteer Fire Department

Campside

Campside

$6.00+Out of stock

Toasted marshmallow mocha topped with whipped topping & crushed graham crackers ... it's a s'more in a cup! Each purchase includes a $1 donation to the MFL MarMac Friends of the Arts.

Cheery Mocha

Cheery Mocha

$6.00+

Chocolate covered cherry mocha; $1 from each purchase goes to SEVA Health Well-being

Saving Grace

Saving Grace

$6.00+

A 16oz French Vanilla Cinnamon latte with caramel syrup, whipped topping, and cinnamon sugar dust. $1 from each purchase will go to the Monona Emergency Medical Service, a 100% volunteer emergency response service for Monona.

Cuppa Joy!

Cuppa Joy!

$6.00+

Its an almond joy in a cup! Coconut & almond mocha, topped with whip & coconut flakes! $1 from each purchase will go to Friends Helping Friends MFL MarMac.

Espresso

Espresso Based Drinks

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso + steamed milk; includes choice of milk & flavor option

Caramel Macchi-NAH-tho!

Caramel Macchi-NAH-tho!

$6.00+

Like the S'bucks Macchiatto, but nah. Start with an espresso doppio, add in caramel milk, a double of salted caramel syrup, and a touch of French vanilla. Top it off with whipped topping and a caramel sauce drizzle! Substitute salted caramel vanilla cold foam for an extra tasty treat!

Harvest Spice Latte

Harvest Spice Latte

$6.00+

It’s that time of year, when the harvest starts to come in. And the pumpkins are ripe. Start with an espresso doppio, add in pumpkin spice milk, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and French vanilla. Top it off with vanilla cold foam and a pumpkin spice, cinnamon sugar blend. Available hot or iced.

Caramel apple pie latte

$6.00+

Flat White

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso + steamed milk; includes choice of milk & flavor option

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$6.00+

Espresso doppio with dark chocolate milk and raspberry, topped with whipped topping, chocolate sauce and raspberry syrup!

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00
Double Mocha

Double Mocha

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso, Dutched chocolate syrup & mexican chocolate steamed milk w/ whip & chocolate dusting; includes choice of milk & flavor option

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Doppio espresso + hot water; served hot or iced, add a shot of flavor and some cream to kick it up a notch!

Americano Max

Americano Max

$4.50+

Espresso doppio + Black Coffee; served hot or iced, add a shot of flavor and some cream to kick it up a notch!

Driftless Macchiato

Driftless Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso, served hot, with vanilla cold foam & topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

Cappuccino

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Doppio Espresso with "drop" of steamed milk

Cafe breve

$4.00+Out of stock

Espresso doppio + Half & Half

Espresso Doppio

$2.50

Double shot of espresso

Cortado

$3.00

Equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Drip Coffee

16 oz cup of Brew of the Day
Brew of the Day

Brew of the Day

$2.50

Black coffee brew of the day

Chocolate covered coffee beans

Dark Chocolate covered coffee clusters

Dark Chocolate covered coffee clusters

$3.00

Dark chocolate covered coffee beans, with or without a vanilla drizzle.

Lemonades

Lemonade!

$3.50+

Ande's Favorite

$4.00+

Blackberry and desert pear lemonade

Berrylicious!

$4.00+

Blue Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry mixed into our house lemonade! A refreshing summer taste!

Blended Lemonade

$3.50+

Bomb Pop!

$4.00+

Blue Raspberry & Cherry Lemonade - just like the frozen treat!

Cherry Mango Lemonade

$4.00+

Cherry and mango in a lemonade

Kiwi & Rock melon

$4.00+

Kiwi and rock melon added to our lemonade

Kryss' Favorite

$4.00+

Blueberry + Pomegranate lemonade!

Melody's favorite

$4.00+

Kiwi and strawberry lemonade

Peach Mango lemonade

$4.00+

Peach and mango added to our lemonade

Pink passion Lemonade

$4.00+

It's our Lotus energy drink "Pink Passion Dragon" in a lemonade - Dragonfruit, Passion fruit, Pomegranate, & Blood Orange

Spring Bloom

$4.00+

Lemonade with an array of floral flavors - hibiscus, lavender, rose, and strawberry or desert pear

The Happy Farmer

$4.00+

Watermelon, orange, green apple & grape flavors mix with our house lemonade to bring you a Jolly Rancher in a cup!

Pond water

$4.00+

Our "Frog Prince" energy drink without all of the caffine - Blue Raspberry, Peach, Mango + lemonade

The SG

$4.00+

Another one of our energy drink combos with out the extra caffeine in it

Specialty Drinks

(Blue) Raspberry Beret

(Blue) Raspberry Beret

$5.00+

Blue Raspberry & Desert Pear with Pineapple, Coconut & Sprite topped with a glittery Blackberry Desert Pear cold foam. Worthy of a Prince

Berry Sunrise 🌅

$4.00+Out of stock

Pineapple, Orange, and Sprite combined with your choice of Strawberry or Raspberry,

Berry Sunset 🌄

$4.00+Out of stock

Pineapple, Pomegranate, Blackberry, and Sprite combined with your choice of Strawberry or Raspberry

Blue Lagoon 🦈

Blue Lagoon 🦈

$4.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry, pineapple, and coconut combine forces into a tropical storm of a drink ... Topped with gummy sharks!

Ginger Ale Cider 🍏

$4.00+

Ginger Ale mixed with chopped & blended apples makes for an amazing fall drink.

Hot Apple Cider 🍎

$4.00

Our house made ginger ale cider, served hot and topped with whipped topping & cinnamon sugar

Lotus Drinks

Lotus Harvest Peach

$6.00+

A rich peach flavored skinny Lotus with a hint of pomegranate.

Lotus Cranberry Splash

$6.00+

Skinny Lotus, Skinny Spiced Cranberry, and Sprite Zero! A holiday classic with a kick!!

Lotus Caramel Apple Sucker

$6.00+

Blue Lotus with green apple and caramel flavors.

Lotus Cherry Mango

$6.00+

Ruby Red Cascara Lotus mixed with cherry & mango.

Purple Reign 👑🌦

Purple Reign 👑🌦

$6.00+

Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry & Desert Pear & Sprite topped with a glittery Blackberry Desert Pear cold foam. Worthy of a Prince

Stars and Stripes 🇺🇸

Stars and Stripes 🇺🇸

$6.00+

Bomb pop! Lotus lemonade with blue raspberry cold foam and sparkles!

The Frog Prince 🐸

The Frog Prince 🐸

$6.00+

Blue raspberry, peach, mango with energy shot, green apple cold foam

The Smokin' Gun 👈👉

The Smokin' Gun 👈👉

$6.00+

Blue raspberry pomegranate lemonade with a double Lotus energy shot!

The Happy Farmer 🍉🍏🍊🍒

$6.00+

Watermelon, orange, green apple, and cherry flavored lemonade w/ a Lotus Energy shot!

Pink Passion Dragon 🐉

Pink Passion Dragon 🐉

$6.00+

Pink lotus energy drink with passion fruit and dragon fruit, topped with sparkling orange cold foam.

Magical Moment 🌸🎇

$6.00+

Pomegranate Blackberry Dragonfruit Cascara Lotus With desert pear hibiscus unicorn glittered cold foam

Cotton Candy clouds 🌸🍥

Cotton Candy clouds 🌸🍥

$6.00+

Watermelon, Pink Lotus Energy shot, Pineapple Coconut club soda, Blue raspberry Lotus cold foam. Cotton candy topper as a special add on

Bakery Shoppe Blends

Banana Cream Pie

$4.00+

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00+

Blueberry and cupcake lemonade

Key Lime Pie

$4.00+

Lemon Cream

$4.00+

Orange Cream

$4.00+

Peach Cobbler

$4.00+

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$4.00+

Raspberry Cupcake

$4.00+

Strawberry Cupcake

$4.00+

Sodas

Flavored Soda

$4.00+

Fruit Creme

$4.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Chocolates

Harvest Hot chocolate

$3.00

Suit & Tie hot chocolate

$4.00

Our housemade Oreo chocolate milk, heated and topped with whipped topping and Oreo crumbles!

Milk

Whole milk

$3.00

Skim milk

$3.00

Tea

Strawberry Green

$2.50

Tea Wisdom

Cool Mint Fusion

$2.50

Teavana

Passion Fruit White

$2.50

Toch Organic Passion Fruit White Tea

Apple & Cinnamon

$2.50

Taylors Apple Cinnamon Tea

Papaya Green

$2.50

Tropica Tea Papaya Green Tea

Lemon Ginger Green

$2.50

The Secret Garden Lemon Ginger Green Tea

Acai Berry

$2.50

The Secret Garden Acai Berry Tea

Peach Green

$2.50

The Secret Garden Peach Green Tea

Pomegranate Green

$2.50

The Secret Garden Pomegranate Green

Ginger Peach Black

$2.50

The Secret Garden Ginger Peach Black

Ceylon Valley Black

$2.50

Ceylon Valley Black

Mango Green

$2.50

The Secret Garden Mango Green

Matcha

$2.50

Earl Grey

$2.50

London Fog (Earl Grey Latte)

$2.50

A classic tea drink - Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and a splash of vanilla. Add an espresso shot to make it Welsh!

Chai tea

Chai tea latte

$4.00+

Harvest Spice Chai

$5.00+

Our Chai Tea latte made with our Harvest Spice milk, topped with some whipped topping & cinnamon.

Caramel Apple Chai

$4.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Driftless Harvest is a coffee shop and cafe located on the southwestern edge of the Driftless Area of Northeast Iowa.

Location

106 W Center St, Monona, IA 52159

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eddies Irish Pub - 800 S. Marquette Road
orange starNo Reviews
800 S. Marquette Road Prairie Du Chien, WI 53821
View restaurantnext
Bill's Boat Landing
orange starNo Reviews
101 s Front street Clayton, IA 52049
View restaurantnext
Red Barn Campground & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Main St Lansing, IA 52151
View restaurantnext
Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 442
10 S Front St Lansing, IA 52151
View restaurantnext
Guttenberg Brewing Company - 530 S 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
530 S 1st St Guttenberg, IA 52052
View restaurantnext
The Albatross
orange starNo Reviews
1678 oak terrace rd Decorah, IA 52101
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monona
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston