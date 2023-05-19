- Home
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4,424 Reviews
$$
1001 Heavenly Village Way
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Popular Items
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
Basic American Fare
Two eggs any style, served with your choice of potatoes & toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs any style with choice of meat or avocado, and cheese. Served on choice of toast, english muffin or french roll.
Breakfast
Driftwood Specialties
Basic American Fare
Two eggs any style, served with your choice of potatoes & toast
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
Eggs Benedict 1/2 Order
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, one poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
Classic Steak and Eggs
7 oz. Top Sirloin steak grilled to order. Served with two eggs any style, choice of potatoes & toast
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded ground sirloin topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, choice of potatoes, & a buttermilk biscuit.
Huevos Del Driftwood
Tortilla chips, grilled potatoes & mushrooms topped with 2 over-medium eggs, our own salsa, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream & green onions.
Carolina Connection
Two potato pancakes topped with grilled ham, two over-medium eggs & country gravy. Served with buttermilk biscuit.
The Hungry Hiker
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with gravy, choice of meat, potatoes & served with two eggs any style.
Breakfast of Champions
Old fashioned oats served with cinnamon, raisins, roasted almonds, milk & brown sugar.
Ugly Fries
Grilled potatoes, green onions, bell peppers & mushrooms, topped with melted cheddar.
On the Go
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs any style with choice of meat or avocado, and cheese. Served on choice of toast, english muffin or french roll.
Outrageous Omelettes
The High Sierra
Bacon, turkey, avocado, tomato, fresh spinach, & Swiss cheese
Michelle's Omelette
Two egg omelette with avocado, tomatoes, zucchini, green onions & Parmesan cheese. topped with alfalfa sprouts.
Meat Lover's Omelette
Bacon, sausage, smoked ham, avocado & jack cheese
Healthy Omelette
3 Egg whites and 1 yolk, fresh garlic, sliced turkey breast, fresh spinach & parmesan sheese. Traditionally served with fresh fruit and our blueberry bran muffin.
Ed's Best Omelette
Bacon, fresh garlic, swiss cheese & tomatoes. Topped with alfalfa sprouts & sour cream.
Black Bean Chicken Chili Omelette
With cheddar cheese, green onions & sour cream on top.
Smokey Omelette
Smoked ham, mild green chilies, cheddar cheese & topped with sour cream.
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, bell peppers, onion & cheddar cheese.
Create Your Own Omelette
Start with our 3 egg omelette then add your favorite items for $1.00 each.
Vegetarian Specialties
Veggie Quiche
Spinach, tomato, zucchini, mushrooms & swiss cheese. Served with a cup of fresh fruit & choice of toast.
Yummy Yogurt
Bowl of fresh fruit topped with vanilla or strawberry yogurt & granola. Served with your choice of toast.
Vegan Burrito
Sautéed veggies, black beans, salsa, & hash browns, rolled into a whole wheat flour tortilla. Topped with guacamole & sprouts.
Vegan Scramble
Sautéed veggies scrambled with black beans, hash browns & salsa. Served with fresh fruit & choice of dry toast.
Primo Pancakes & Wacky Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes - Full Stack
3 giant cakes
Buttermilk Pancakes - Short Stack
2 giant cakes
Buttermilk Pancakes - One Stack
1 giant cake
Pancake Combo
Short stack with 2 eggs any style & 3 pieces of bacon, or 2 sausage patties, or 2 chicken apple sausage links, or smoked ham.
Waffle Combo
Waffle with 2 eggs any style & 3 pieces of bacon, or 2 sausage patties, or 2 chicken apple sausage links, or smoked ham.
French Toast Combo
One slice of thick sourdough French toast with 2 eggs any style & 3 pieces of bacon, or 2 sausage patties, or 2 chicken apple sausage links, or smoked ham.
Fantastic French Toast
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
Traditional Waffle
Add bananas, blueberries, strawberries, or roasted almonds for $1.00 each.
Emily's Waffle
Topped with fresh strawberries & whipped cream.
Loaded Waffle
Our waffle topped with bananas, granola, and vanilla or strawberry yogurt.
Sides
Mashed Potato Pancakes - 1, 2 or 3
Biscuits & Gravy Full Order
Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order
Side of Smoked Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Apple Sausage
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh Fruit Cup
Yogurt
Cottage Cheese
Two Eggs
One Egg
Side of Toast
Bowl of Granola
Bowl of Cereal
Side of Gravy
Real Maple Syrup
Side of Hash Browns
Side of Home Fries
Side of French Fries
Side of 1/2 Avocado
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Lunch
Sandwiches
The Californian
Grilled chicken breast, avocado & jack cheese on a French roll with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
The Villager
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh spinach, tomato & jack cheese on grilled sourdough
The Original Club
Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo stacked to a perfection on toasted sourdough bread.
Grilled Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast on rye with grilled red onions, spinach & melted swiss.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced top sirloin steak grilled with onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese stuffed into a French roll.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato served on toasted whole wheat with mayo.
Driftwood
Albacore tuna salad & cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, grilled 'til it melts.
Tasty Treat
Sliced turkey breast, mild green chilies, tomatoes & jack cheese, grilled sourdough bread.
Standard Sandwich
Build your own sandwich. Choice of bread, meat, cheese.
Veggie Sandwich
Carrots, zucchini, sprouts, avocado, spinach, lettuce, tomato & onion tossed with garlic vinaigrette. Served on toasted whole wheat bread.
Chili
Burgers
Old Fashioned Burger
1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayo
Bacon, Avocado, Swisss Burger
1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion
South of the Border Burger
1/2 lb burger served with bacon, guacamole, jalapenos, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato & red onion.
The Western Burger
1/2 lb burger smothered with bbq sauce, grilled onions, lettuce and cheddar cheese.
Beyond Burger
Plant-Based ingredients in this mouthwatering burger prepared the "old fashioned" way with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo.
Salads
Stagecoach Steak Salad
Fresh mixed greens with grilled top sirloin, bleu cheese crubles, red onions, tomatoes, and topped with sliced avocado.
Santa Fe Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, blackened chicken breast, black beans, red onions, diced tomatoes, avocado, cilantro & carrots topped with jack & cheddar cheese.
Kim's Summer Salad
Fresh mixed greens, blueberries, strawberries, roasted almonds & feta cheese.
Cobb Salad
Freshly chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce with crisp bacon, grilled chicken breast, green onions, avocado, carrots, tomatoes, hard boiled egg & bleu cheese.
Tuna Salad Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with tomato, swiss cheese, green onions, almonds, raisins, topped with a scoop of Albacore Tuna.
Fresh Green Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons & mushrooms.
Specialties
Fish Tacos
Two grilled fish tacos served in steamed white corn tortillas with fresh cabbage, carrots, cilantro & lime. Served with our roasted tomatillo sauce on the side.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & ranch wrapped into our jumbo tortilla.
Nachos Grande
Tortilla chips loaded with black bean chicken chili, salsa, green onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Black Bean Chicken Chili Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with chili & cheddar, topped with green onions & sour cream.
Soups
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl Available at 11:00
New England Clam Chowder - Cup Available at 11:00
Soup of the Day - Bowl Available at 11:00
Monday: Roasted Cream of Tomato Tuesday: Turkey Vegetable Wednesday: Cream of Mushroom Thursday: French Onion Friday: Seafood Chowder Saturday: Split Pea with Ham Sunday: Chicken Tortilla
Soup of the Day - Cup Available at 11:00
Monday: Roasted Cream of Tomato Tuesday: Turkey Vegetable Wednesday: Cream of Mushroom Thursday: French Onion Friday: Seafood Chowder Saturday: Split Pea with Ham Sunday: Chicken Tortilla
Beverages
Beverages
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - 16 oz
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - 12 oz
Juice - 12 oz
Milk - 12 oz
Soda
Iced Tea
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Proud Source Spring Water
Perrier Sparkling Water
Gatorade Cool Blue
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Gatorade Lemon Lime
Bubbly Sparkling Water 16 oz lime
Bubbly Sparkling Water 16 oz blackberry
Espresso
Local Alpen Sierra Coffee Vienna Roast
Espresso
Latte
Cappuccino
Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Americano
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.
Macchiato
Double shot of espresso with a dollup of frothy steamed milk.
Chai Tea Latte
Driftwood Chiller
Double shot of expresso, vanilla syrup, and milk served over ice and topped with whipped cream.
Iced Alpen Sierra Vienna Roast Coffee 16 Oz
Iced Latte 16 Oz
Served with two shots of espresso.
Iced Mocha 16 Oz
Served with two shots of espresso.
Iced White Chocolate Mocha 16 Oz
Served with two shots of espresso.
Iced Americano
Double shot of espresso served over ice and ice cold filtered water
Iced Chai Tea Latte 16 Oz
Retail
Driftwood Mugs
Pantry Items
David Rio Tiger Spice Chai
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and exotic spices. 14 oz.
Alpen Sierra Vienna Roast Coffee
Aromas of vanilla, chocolate and fresh leather transition in the cup to dark chocolate and maple, wrapped in a creamy body, with a smooth finish, A friendly cup indeed. 12 oz Whole Bean
Tahoe Heat Hot Sauce
Tahoe Heat is the original hot sauce from Lake Tahoe Sauce Company. This sauce is made from a special blend of Serrano peppers, garlic, yellow onion, distilled vinegar, salt, ginger, black pepper, and filtered water. Tahoe Heats comes in 5 fl oz bottles, the perfect size to pop in your backpack or purse.
Lake Tahoe Double Diamond Hot Sauce
Our DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND sauce is made with the same fresh ingredients as our original TAHOE HEAT. Only difference is we use fresh habanero peppers for that distinctive habanero flavor everyone loves and gives an elevated heat level which is hard to resist. This is not a beginners sauce. Experts only!
Gift Certificate
Ten Dollar Gift Certificate
Fifteen Dollar Gift Certificate
Twenty Dollar Gift Certificate
Twenty Five Dollar Gift Certificate
Thirty Dollar Gift Certificate
Thirty Five Dollar Gift Certificate
Forty Dollar Gift Certificate
Forty Five Dollar Gift Certificate
Fifty Dollar Gift Certificate
Driftwood Sticker
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Driftwood Cafe is a family-friendly, cozy, home-style cafe specializing in delicious and creative breakfast and lunch items. Come join us! We pride ourselves on a special breakfast experience with omelets, eggs Benedict, potato pancakes, buttermilk pancakes and waffles, sandwiches, burgers, homemade soups, black bean chicken chili, fresh squeezed orange juice, and locally roasted coffee. Click on the menu items to the right to see what we have to offer.
1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150