American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

4,424 Reviews

$$

1001 Heavenly Village Way

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.

$9.25

Two eggs any style, served with your choice of potatoes & toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.95

Two eggs any style with choice of meat or avocado, and cheese. Served on choice of toast, english muffin or french roll.

Breakfast

Driftwood Specialties

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.

Eggs Benedict 1/2 Order

Eggs Benedict 1/2 Order

$10.95

Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, one poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.

Classic Steak and Eggs

Classic Steak and Eggs

$16.95

7 oz. Top Sirloin steak grilled to order. Served with two eggs any style, choice of potatoes & toast

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Breaded ground sirloin topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, choice of potatoes, & a buttermilk biscuit.

Huevos Del Driftwood

Huevos Del Driftwood

$13.95

Tortilla chips, grilled potatoes & mushrooms topped with 2 over-medium eggs, our own salsa, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream & green onions.

Carolina Connection

Carolina Connection

$14.95

Two potato pancakes topped with grilled ham, two over-medium eggs & country gravy. Served with buttermilk biscuit.

The Hungry Hiker

$16.95

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with gravy, choice of meat, potatoes & served with two eggs any style.

Breakfast of Champions

Breakfast of Champions

$8.95

Old fashioned oats served with cinnamon, raisins, roasted almonds, milk & brown sugar.

Ugly Fries

Ugly Fries

$8.50

Grilled potatoes, green onions, bell peppers & mushrooms, topped with melted cheddar.

On the Go

Outrageous Omelettes

The High Sierra

The High Sierra

$15.95

Bacon, turkey, avocado, tomato, fresh spinach, & Swiss cheese

Michelle's Omelette

Michelle's Omelette

$15.95

Two egg omelette with avocado, tomatoes, zucchini, green onions & Parmesan cheese. topped with alfalfa sprouts.

Meat Lover's Omelette

Meat Lover's Omelette

$16.95

Bacon, sausage, smoked ham, avocado & jack cheese

Healthy Omelette

Healthy Omelette

$15.95

3 Egg whites and 1 yolk, fresh garlic, sliced turkey breast, fresh spinach & parmesan sheese. Traditionally served with fresh fruit and our blueberry bran muffin.

Ed's Best Omelette

Ed's Best Omelette

$15.95

Bacon, fresh garlic, swiss cheese & tomatoes. Topped with alfalfa sprouts & sour cream.

Black Bean Chicken Chili Omelette

Black Bean Chicken Chili Omelette

$14.95

With cheddar cheese, green onions & sour cream on top.

Smokey Omelette

Smokey Omelette

$14.95

Smoked ham, mild green chilies, cheddar cheese & topped with sour cream.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$14.95

Diced ham, bell peppers, onion & cheddar cheese.

Create Your Own Omelette

Create Your Own Omelette

$8.50

Start with our 3 egg omelette then add your favorite items for $1.00 each.

Vegetarian Specialties

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$14.95

Spinach, tomato, zucchini, mushrooms & swiss cheese. Served with a cup of fresh fruit & choice of toast.

Yummy Yogurt

Yummy Yogurt

$11.95

Bowl of fresh fruit topped with vanilla or strawberry yogurt & granola. Served with your choice of toast.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$12.75

Sautéed veggies, black beans, salsa, & hash browns, rolled into a whole wheat flour tortilla. Topped with guacamole & sprouts.

Vegan Scramble

Vegan Scramble

$12.75

Sautéed veggies scrambled with black beans, hash browns & salsa. Served with fresh fruit & choice of dry toast.

Primo Pancakes & Wacky Waffles

Sides

Bowl of Granola

$4.95

Bowl of Cereal

$4.95
Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$3.95
Real Maple Syrup

Real Maple Syrup

$1.95

Side of Hash Browns

$3.25

Side of Home Fries

$3.25

Side of French Fries

$3.25

Side of 1/2 Avocado

$3.25

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Lunch

Sandwiches

Standard Sandwich

$11.95

Build your own sandwich. Choice of bread, meat, cheese.

Chili

Burgers

South of the Border Burger

$16.50

1/2 lb burger served with bacon, guacamole, jalapenos, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Beyond Burger

$12.95

Plant-Based ingredients in this mouthwatering burger prepared the "old fashioned" way with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo.

Salads

Stagecoach Steak Salad

$15.95

Fresh mixed greens with grilled top sirloin, bleu cheese crubles, red onions, tomatoes, and topped with sliced avocado.

Fresh Green Salad

$8.95

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons & mushrooms.

Specialties

Soups

Kids Menu

Breakfast

With M&M Smiley Face
Granola or Cereal

$5.50

Kid's French Toast

$6.50

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Beverages

Beverages

Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.50
Espresso

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.

Macchiato

$3.00

Double shot of espresso with a dollup of frothy steamed milk.

Iced Alpen Sierra Vienna Roast Coffee 16 Oz

$3.00

Iced Latte 16 Oz

$4.50

Served with two shots of espresso.

Iced Mocha 16 Oz

$5.00

Served with two shots of espresso.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha 16 Oz

$5.00

Served with two shots of espresso.

Iced Americano

$3.00Out of stock

Double shot of espresso served over ice and ice cold filtered water

Iced Chai Tea Latte 16 Oz

$4.75

Beer & Wine

Retail

Driftwood Mugs

Pantry Items

Gift Certificate

Ten Dollar Gift Certificate

$10.00

Fifteen Dollar Gift Certificate

$15.00

Twenty Dollar Gift Certificate

$20.00

Twenty Five Dollar Gift Certificate

$25.00

Thirty Dollar Gift Certificate

$30.00

Thirty Five Dollar Gift Certificate

$35.00

Forty Dollar Gift Certificate

$40.00

Forty Five Dollar Gift Certificate

$45.00

Fifty Dollar Gift Certificate

$50.00

Driftwood Sticker

Driftwood Sticker

The Driftwood Cafe is a family-friendly, cozy, home-style cafe specializing in delicious and creative breakfast and lunch items. Come join us! We pride ourselves on a special breakfast experience with omelets, eggs Benedict, potato pancakes, buttermilk pancakes and waffles, sandwiches, burgers, homemade soups, black bean chicken chili, fresh squeezed orange juice, and locally roasted coffee.

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

