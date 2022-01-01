Bars & Lounges
American
Driftwood Grille Oakbrook Terrace
1 Review
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Islands - Lombard - 300 East 22nd Street
No Reviews
300 East 22nd Street Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakbrook Terrace
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace
4.5 • 2,447
1S 616 Midwest Road Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurant
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Terrace
4.5 • 1,682
17W615 Butterfield Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurant
More near Oakbrook Terrace