Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Driftwood Grille Oakbrook Terrace

1 Review

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Daredevle Chicken
The Sunrise
Lake Perch

Appetizers

Bacon Slab

Bacon Slab

$16.00

Bourbon Braised Pork Belly, Maple Glaze, Waffle Crust

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$15.00

3/4 lb of Lightly Breaded Gulf Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Chips and Dip

$13.00
Log Cabin

Log Cabin

$14.00
Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, pico, beer cheese fondue, black beans, pickled jalapenos, queso fresco, sour cream

Northern Lights

Northern Lights

$14.00
Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$12.00

Amber Ale Beer Batter, Chipotle Ranch

Smokey Brussels Sprouts Appetizer

$13.00

Stuffed Pretzel

$17.00

Pull Apart Pretzel Loaf stuffed with Provolone & Smoked Gouda cheese, served with Beer Cheese Fondue, & Whole Grain Golden Ale Mustard

Tomato & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Tomato & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted Ciabatta Points, Garlic & Herb Goat Cheese, House Bruschetta mix, Balsamic Drizzle

Walleye Fingers

$17.00

Canadian Walleye, Shore Lunch breading, Garlic Tartar Sauce

Wisconsin Curds

Wisconsin Curds

$12.00

Ellsworth Creamery White Cheddar, Amber Ale Beer Batter, Comeback Curd Sauce

Greens

The Best Dam Salad

The Best Dam Salad

$12.00

Kale, Quinoa, Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Apples, Tossed in Green Goddess Dressing

The Boat House

$12.00

Our Almost Famous dinner side salad in a full entree portion with Mixed Greens, Jack Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Crouton Blend, Red Radish, Cucumber, Maple Vinaigrette

The Oakbrook Hot Salad

The Oakbrook Hot Salad

$16.00

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Crouton Blend, Candied Pecans, Roasted Corn, Tossed in Honey Mustard Vinaigrette with Buffalo Sauce on the side

The Wedge

The Wedge

$13.00

Baby Romaine, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Heirloom Tomatoes, Green Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing

The Billy Goat 2.0

The Billy Goat 2.0

$17.00

Soups

Soup

$5.00

Burgers & Handhelds

Daredevle Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pickled Red Onion, White Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch, Pretzel Bun

Garden Club

Garden Club

$14.00

Arugula, tomato, pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Herb Goat Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle on Toasted Sourdough

Kickin' Shrimp Wrap

Kickin' Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Garlic & Herb Tortilla, Grilled Cajun shrimp, mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, Garlic Aioli, Orange Segment 

Prime Time

Prime Time

$21.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Melted Provolone, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus, Garlic Toasted Ciabatta

Sliders

$16.00

1 Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Farmhouse Ranch, Bacon 1 Angus Burger Patty, Wisconsin White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Dill Pickle 1 Brat Patty, Caramelized Onions, Beer Cheese Fondue, Whole Grain Golden Ale Mustard

Southwest BLAT

$15.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch, Toasted Sourdough

The Driftwood

The Driftwood

$15.00

Half Pound Angus Patty, Caramelized Onion, Wisconsin White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche

The Paul Bunyan

$19.00

Half Pound of Lean Bison/Elk/Boar/Wagyu Beef blended burger patty, Gruyere Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Pretzel Bun

The Smokehouse

$17.00

Half Pound Angus Patty, Smoked Gouda, Applewood smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Sourdough

The Sunrise

The Sunrise

$18.00

Half Pound Angus Patty, American Cheese, Sunny Side Up Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Brown Potato, Maple Glazed Brioche 

The Wisco

The Wisco

$15.00

Bratwurst Patty, Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Whole Grain Golden Ale Mustard, Caramelized Onions, Pretzel Bun

Yardbird

Yardbird

$16.00

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Jicama Slaw, Dill Pickles, Brioche 

Entrees

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed, Crispy Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Red Wine Reduction

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$27.00

8oz Salmon Fillet, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Drunken Bird

Drunken Bird

$24.00

Lager Infused Oven Roasted Half Chicken, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Natural Jus Please allow 25 minutes

Filet

Filet

$44.00

8oz Center Cut Filet, Garlic Compound Butter, Parmesan & Herb Home Fries, Sauteed Green Beans

Lake Perch

Lake Perch

$30.00

Herb flour Coated and Pan Fried, Lemon Herb Butter, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach

Shore Lunch Walleye Entree

$27.00

Breaded and Pan Fried, Jicama Slaw, Parmesan & Herb Home Fries, Garlic Tartar Sauce

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.00

10oz Bistro Cut Sirloin, Wisconsin Moody Bleu Cheese Garlic Butter, Truffle Fries

The Chop

The Chop

$28.00

The Mac

$17.00
Vodka Pasta

Vodka Pasta

$18.00

Radiatore Pasta, Vodka Cream Sauce, Garlic Ciabatta

16oz Ribeye

$46.00

Kids

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza Flatbread

$9.00

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Kid's Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$9.00Out of stock

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Noodles and Marinara

$8.00

Kid's Salmon

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic and Parmesan Home Fries

$8.00
House (Side) Salad

House (Side) Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Jack Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Crouton Blend, Red Radish, Cucumber, Maple Vinaigrette

House Made Kettle Chips

$5.00

Jicama Slaw

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Potato Croquettes

$8.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$2.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$12.00

Custard Soaked Pretzel Bread, Bananas, Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Beaver Tails

Beaver Tails

$11.00

Italian Fried Donut Sticks, Strawberries, Lemon Curd

Belle's Cheesecake

$8.00

Cream Cheese, Sour cream Top Layer, Raspberry Drizzle

Rocky Road Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$11.00

From Scratch Rocky Road Brownie, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

:Positano Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
17W460 22nd Street Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Greek Islands - Lombard - 300 East 22nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 East 22nd Street Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
HB Jones
orange star3.8 • 579
551 N York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
DeMito's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 522
335 E Kenilworth Ave Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,088
665 W Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Dolce Restaurant + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
13 North Cass Avenue Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakbrook Terrace

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace
orange star4.5 • 2,447
1S 616 Midwest Road Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Terrace
orange star4.5 • 1,682
17W615 Butterfield Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
More Brewing Company - Villa Park
orange star4.6 • 1,133
126 S Villa Ave Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
DeMito's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 522
335 E Kenilworth Ave Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Rehman Sweets
orange star4.3 • 281
204 Roosevelt Rd Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Mahoney's Pub - Villa Park
orange star4.6 • 120
121 S Villa Ave Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakbrook Terrace
Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston