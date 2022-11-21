Restaurant header imageView gallery

Driftwood Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

8460 Honeycutt Road

Raleigh, NC 27615

Popular Items

Loaded Yucca Fries

Salsa, Guac, & Botanas

House Chips and Salsa

House Chips and Salsa

$3.00
Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$7.00
Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$9.00

Lobster Guac

$15.00
Pineapple Guac

Pineapple Guac

$11.00
Corn Guac

Corn Guac

$11.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00
Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.00
Loaded Yucca Fries

Loaded Yucca Fries

$11.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$9.00
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Fried Cheese

$7.00

Wings

$9.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00 Out of stock

Chicken Tostada

$8.00 Out of stock

Comida

Burrito - Chicken

Burrito - Chicken

$14.00
Burrito - Shrimp

Burrito - Shrimp

$15.00
Burrito - Steak

Burrito - Steak

$16.00

Burrito - Veggie

$13.00
Enchiladas Mole

Enchiladas Mole

$18.00
Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$26.00

Artisanal Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00
Quesadilla - Chicken

Quesadilla - Chicken

$13.00
Quesadilla - Shrimp

Quesadilla - Shrimp

$15.00

Quesadilla - Steak

$16.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Quesadilla No Meat

$10.00

Veracruz

$16.00

Burrito No Meat

$10.00

Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$12.00
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00
Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.00
Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00
Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Barbocoa Tacos

$13.00
Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00
Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$14.00

Sides

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

3 Tortillas

$1.50
Truffle yucca fries

Truffle yucca fries

$7.00

Dessert

Churros Sundae

Churros Sundae

$7.00

Churros Plain

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Plantain Split

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Birthday Tres Leches

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Steak Tacos

$9.00

TACO KITS-All Taco Kits come with chips, salsa mexicana, salsa verde, avocado salsa, guacamole, rice, beans, 12 fresh made tortillas, pickled onions, and cilantro

All Taco Kits come with chips, salsa mexicana, salsa verde, avocado salsa, guacamole, rice, beans, 12 fresh made tortillas, pickled onions, and cilantro

Taco Kit one protein- customize to fit your family!

$48.00

Taco Kit two proteins- customize to fit your family!

$48.00

CHIPS & SALSA/GUACAMOLE PINTS

Extra Chips

$3.00

Salsa Mexicana Pint w/chips

$10.00
Salsa Trio w/chips (half pints of salsa Mexicana, salsa verde, & avocado salsa)

Salsa Trio w/chips (half pints of salsa Mexicana, salsa verde, & avocado salsa)

$15.00

Pint Off the Cob Street Corn "Esquites"

$10.00

Guacamole Pint w/chips

$15.00

Rice Pint

$8.00

Beans Pint

$8.00

Pint of Plantains w/ Crema & Queso Fresco

$10.00

Queso Fundido Pint W\ Chips

$10.00

Extra Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Sparkling Wine

Cava Mistinguette 187mL

$10.00

DaLuca Prosecco

$8.00

Sparkling Bottle

BTL Castillo Perelada

$32.00

BTL Gouguenheim

$40.00

BTL Piattelli Rose

$36.00

Trevari Blanc de Blancs 1\2 btl

$24.00

White Bottle

BTL Ponte Vinho Verde Rose

$28.00

BTL Sartori PG

$32.00

BTL La Vite SB

$32.00

BTL Terras Guada Albarino

$48.00

BTL Crios Torrontes

$36.00

BTL Sombras Chard

$28.00

BTL Casa Magoni Chard

$55.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$52.00

Red Bottle

BTL Schroeder PN

$40.00

BTL Adelsheim Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Tempranillo Road

$36.00

BTL Filon Real Garnacha

$42.00

BTL La Celia Malbec

$32.00

BTL Conquista Malbec

$50.00

BTL Susana Balbo Malbec

$58.00

BTL Marquis de Murrietta

$72.00

BTL Sombras Carmenere

$28.00

BTL Purple Angel

$165.00

BTL Donati Cab

$48.00

BTL Smoked

$48.00

BTL Mondavi Maestro

$85.00

BTL Mondeco Dao

$36.00

BTL Paz

$50.00

BTL Proemio Red Blend

$36.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Carona Familiar 12oz

$3.75

Pacifico BTL

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Victoria

$3.75

Dos Equis Lager BTL

$3.75

Yuengling Lager

$3.75

Corona Seltzer

$3.75

Rocket Science IPA

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Todo Vapor

$3.75

Highland Gaelic

$4.75

Hoppyum IPA

$4.75

Bull City Off Main Cider

$4.75

D9 Hakuna Matata IPA

$6.50

Buckler N/A

$3.75Out of stock

Bucket of Beer

$16.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

