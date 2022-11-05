- Home
Driftwood - Boyton Beach
No reviews yet
2005 S Federal Hwy
Briny Breezes, FL 33435
APPETIZERS
Amar Bakery, Bread Basket
Broccoli Tempura
miso aioli, pickled fresno peppers, garden basil, parmigiana reggiano
Buffalo Bravas
crispy potatoes, blue cheese aioli, pickled celery
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower
benne seed, scallions *vegan, gluten free
Local Fish Ceviche
cucumber broth, african blue basil, lemon, cancha, avocado, jalapeno[GF]
Smoked Deviled Eggs
pickled relish, crispy chicken skin
Empanada
Local Fish Dip
pickled celery, herbs, house made crackers
Grilled Octopus
green chili avocado, local frisee, radish, tomato, crispy corn (gluten free)
Holmans Egg Korean Pancake
house collard greens kimchi, local fish, local shrimp, spanish octopus, kewpie mayo, house gochujang
Chicken Liver Pate
candied onion, mustard, house pickles, crostini
Truffled Pork Rinds
feta pepper sauce (gluten free)
Steak Tartare
truffle, parmigiano reggiano, egg yolk, shallot confit, crispy garlic, crostini
Dry Rubbed Wings
lime crema, queso fresco (gluten free)
Smoked Local Pumpkin Swordfish Belly
celeriac remoulade, pickled local peppers, orange
Grilled Local Spanish Mackerel
endives, potatoes, confit tomatoes, green goddess, local pepper vinaigrette
Rib Eye Cap
pickled gratitude garden mushrooms, garlic aioli, chimichurri, onion rings
Fried Chicken Oysters
marsh hen mills black eyed pea hummus, garlic time, za'atar, pickles
ENTREES
Local Barrelfish
fire roasted tomato, carolina conch pea ragu, preserved lemon chimichuri, roasted spring onions
Driftwood Burger
housemate bun, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, special sauce, fries
Butternut Malfadine
housemade pasta, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, local mushrooms, bareroots radicchio, pepita crumbs
Chicken "N" Dumplings
ricotta dumplings, free range chicken
Jerk Free Range Chicken Breast
mojo celery root, shaved coconut
Spaghetti Carbonara
housemade spaghetti, smoked pork jowl, holmans egg yolk, pecorino romano
Indian Fried Chicken
Grilled Ribeye Steak
onion caramel, griddled gruyere, red wine beef jus
Roasted Vegetable Mole
tofu lime crema, puffed rice
Shrimp "N" Grits
marsh hen mill grits, key west pink shrimp, n'duja, scallion *gluten free
Local Pumpkin Swordfish
butternut squash caponata, crispy brussel petals, pepitas, buerre blanc
20oz Dry Aged Kansas City Strip
bearnaise, red wine jus, chimichuri, loaded papas bravas
SIDES
Brocoli Steaks
cheddar fondue
Crispy Brussel Petals
tamarind glaze
Fries
*vegetarian, CONTAINS GLUTTEN
Garlic Bread
Cheddar Grits
*vegetarian, gluten free
Mojo Celery Root
Harvest Salad
shaved vegetables, citrus vinaigrette (vegan, gluten free)
Spagetti Bread
Truffle Fries
COCKTAILS
B-A-N-A-N-A-S Kewlada
Blackbird
Blackstrap Kewlada
Eclipse
Groove #2
Guava Kewlada
HURRICANE
Jungle Bird
Le Soiree
Lost Element
Mad Botanist
Mai Tai
Man-Go Kewlada
Mangrove Monkey
Midnight Sazerac
Morning Show
Driftwood Old Fashioned
bourbon, demerara, bitters, orange oil
Plague Doctor
Point Nemo
Pooch Punch
Ridin' Shogun
Simple Pleasures
vodka, lavender, lemon
Tommy's Margarita
reposado tequila, agave, lime
Trade Wind
rum, thai tea, cream
Trails End
Up Close and Personal
Wild Card
Zombie
DRAFT
CRAFT
WHITES
Jardin de Loire, Rosè
Ziobaffa, Pinot Grigio, Italy
Dr. Hans Riesling, Germany
Vino Robles, Chardonnay
Raphael Sallet, Chardonay
Frenzy, Sauvignon Blanc
Bonterra, Sauvignon Blanc
Vina Robles, Chardonnay HH
Guy Larmandier, Premier Cru, Champagne
Haden Fig, Chardonnay
Domaine Les Trois Toits, Muscadet
Angelo Negro, Arneis
Domaine Vincent, Siret-Courtaud, Sauvignon Blanc
Domaine du Nozay, Sauvignon Blanc
REDS
Black Cabra, Malbec
Alexis Lichine, Cabernet Sauvignon
Belles Eaux, Pinot Noir
William Clark, Syrah, Washington
Firesteed Pino Noir, Oregon
Vina Robles, Cabernet Sauvignon
The Pessimist, Red Blend
Alexis Lichine, Cabernet HH
Thevenet & Fils, Bourgone
Domaine Migot, Gamay
Mary Taylor Malbec
Chateau la Fleur Garderose, Bordeaux
Chateau de Petit Thouars, Cabernet Franc
Chateau Le Puy, Emilian
Bloodroot, Pinot Noir
Cieck, Tuck-un
DESSERT
Affogato
marscapone ice cream, 51/50 dark chocolate, espresso
Chocolate Boca Negra
Carrot Cake
mango fluff, ginger ice cream
Warm Corn Bread
buttermilk ice cream, blueberries
Malted Coke Float
Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice Cream Scoop
Cheesecake Pavlova
guava, kiwi, pineapple, garden basil
AMARI
BOURBON
Angels Envy Bourbon
Basil Haiden
Belle Meade
Belle Meade Reserve
Blantons
Breckenridge High Proof
Breckenridge Madeira Cask
Buffalo Trace
Clyde Mays
Coopers Craft 100
Elijah Craig 12 yr
Four Roses Small Batch
Garrison Bros. Sngle Barrel
High West, Prairie
Hudson Baby Bourbon
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Michters Small Batch
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester 86
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
Old Forester Original 1870
Old Forester Statesman
Russells Reserve 10yr
Russels Reserve Single Barrel
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
Widow Jane
Wild Turkey 101
Willet Potstill
Woodford Double Oak
Woodford Masters Collection 2021
Woodford Masters Collection 2022
Woodford Reserve
GIN
OTHERS
RUM
Afrohead 7yr
Appleton Signature
Bacardi 10yr
Bacardi 4yr
Brugal 1888
Clement 15yr
Coconut Cartel
Copalli
Diplomatic Grand Reserva
Diplomatico Ambassador Selection
Diplomatico Mantuano
Diplomatico Planas
Doctor Bird
Don Q Gran Anejo Reserva XO
Don Q Grand Anejo
El Dorado 5yr
El Dorado 8yr
Flor de Cana 12yr
Flor de Cana 18yr
Flor de Cana 25yr
Flor de Cana 30yr
Foursquare 2009 Vintage
Goslings Black Seal
Hamilton Pot Still Black
Hampden Estate 8yr
House Rum
Plantation 5yr
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Original Dark
Plantation Pineapple
Plantation XO 20th Anniversary
River Antoine Estate
Sailor Jerry
Smith and Cross
Soul Cachaca
The Real McCoy
Wray and Nephew
Zacapa 23yr
House Spiced Rum
RYE
FEW Rye
High West Double Rye
High West Yipee Ki Yay
Hudson Maple Cask Rye
Laws, Rye
Michters Rye
Redemption Rye
Riverset
Tempelton 4yr Rye
Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye
Whistle Pig Rye
Whistle Pig, Piggyback Rye
Old Forester Single Barrel Rye
SCOTCH
TEQUILA
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
El Tesoro Anejo
El Tesoro Reposado
Espolon
Heradura Extra Anejo
Heradura Repo
Heradura Silver
House Tequila
Komos Anejo
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Reserve Anejo
Milagro Reserve Reposado
Milagro Silver
Naroba Mezcal
Nuestra Soledad Lachigui
Quiereme Mucho Cuishe
Tanteo Habanero
WHISKEY
SODA
JUICE
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Locally Sourced Farm To Table
2005 S Federal Hwy, Briny Breezes, FL 33435