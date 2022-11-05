Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Gastropubs

Driftwood - Boyton Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2005 S Federal Hwy

Briny Breezes, FL 33435

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Driftwood Burger
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower
Dry Rubbed Wings

APPETIZERS

Amar Bakery, Bread Basket

$5.00

Broccoli Tempura

$13.00

miso aioli, pickled fresno peppers, garden basil, parmigiana reggiano

Buffalo Bravas

$13.00

crispy potatoes, blue cheese aioli, pickled celery

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower

$12.00

benne seed, scallions *vegan, gluten free

Local Fish Ceviche

$18.00

cucumber broth, african blue basil, lemon, cancha, avocado, jalapeno[GF]

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$8.00

pickled relish, crispy chicken skin

Empanada

$6.00

Local Fish Dip

$15.00

pickled celery, herbs, house made crackers

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

green chili avocado, local frisee, radish, tomato, crispy corn (gluten free)

Holmans Egg Korean Pancake

$16.00

house collard greens kimchi, local fish, local shrimp, spanish octopus, kewpie mayo, house gochujang

Chicken Liver Pate

$13.00

candied onion, mustard, house pickles, crostini

Truffled Pork Rinds

$12.00

feta pepper sauce (gluten free)

Steak Tartare

$20.00

truffle, parmigiano reggiano, egg yolk, shallot confit, crispy garlic, crostini

Dry Rubbed Wings

$14.00

lime crema, queso fresco (gluten free)

Smoked Local Pumpkin Swordfish Belly

$22.00Out of stock

celeriac remoulade, pickled local peppers, orange

Grilled Local Spanish Mackerel

$19.00

endives, potatoes, confit tomatoes, green goddess, local pepper vinaigrette

Rib Eye Cap

$22.00

pickled gratitude garden mushrooms, garlic aioli, chimichurri, onion rings

Fried Chicken Oysters

$15.00

marsh hen mills black eyed pea hummus, garlic time, za'atar, pickles

ENTREES

Local Barrelfish

$35.00

fire roasted tomato, carolina conch pea ragu, preserved lemon chimichuri, roasted spring onions

Driftwood Burger

$16.00

housemate bun, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, special sauce, fries

Butternut Malfadine

$25.00

housemade pasta, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, local mushrooms, bareroots radicchio, pepita crumbs

Chicken "N" Dumplings

$20.00

ricotta dumplings, free range chicken

Jerk Free Range Chicken Breast

$24.00

mojo celery root, shaved coconut

Spaghetti Carbonara

$23.00

housemade spaghetti, smoked pork jowl, holmans egg yolk, pecorino romano

Indian Fried Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$39.00

onion caramel, griddled gruyere, red wine beef jus

Roasted Vegetable Mole

$22.00

tofu lime crema, puffed rice

Shrimp "N" Grits

$25.00

marsh hen mill grits, key west pink shrimp, n'duja, scallion *gluten free

Local Pumpkin Swordfish

$37.00

butternut squash caponata, crispy brussel petals, pepitas, buerre blanc

20oz Dry Aged Kansas City Strip

$70.00

bearnaise, red wine jus, chimichuri, loaded papas bravas

SIDES

Brocoli Steaks

$8.00

cheddar fondue

Amar Bakery, Bread Basket

$5.00

Crispy Brussel Petals

$10.00

tamarind glaze

Fries

$5.00

*vegetarian, CONTAINS GLUTTEN

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Cheddar Grits

$8.00

*vegetarian, gluten free

Mojo Celery Root

$10.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

shaved vegetables, citrus vinaigrette (vegan, gluten free)

Spagetti Bread

Truffle Fries

$10.00

COCKTAILS

B-A-N-A-N-A-S Kewlada

$17.00

Blackbird

$12.00

Blackstrap Kewlada

$17.00

Eclipse

$14.00

Groove #2

$15.00

Guava Kewlada

$17.00

HURRICANE

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$15.00

Le Soiree

$12.00

Lost Element

$13.00

Mad Botanist

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Man-Go Kewlada

$17.00

Mangrove Monkey

$15.00

Midnight Sazerac

$12.00

Morning Show

$17.00

Driftwood Old Fashioned

$13.00

bourbon, demerara, bitters, orange oil

Plague Doctor

$16.00

Point Nemo

$16.00

Pooch Punch

$14.00

Ridin' Shogun

$13.00

Simple Pleasures

$12.00

vodka, lavender, lemon

Tommy's Margarita

$12.00

reposado tequila, agave, lime

Trade Wind

$13.00

rum, thai tea, cream

Trails End

$13.00

Up Close and Personal

$14.00

Wild Card

$12.00

Zombie

$18.00

DRAFT

Pompano Beach, Tang Sour

$7.00

Hollywood Brewery, Locals Only Light Lager

$7.00

Matthews, Accelerate IPA

$7.00

CRAFT

SweetWater 420

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Dogfish Head Sour

$6.00

SaltWater Screaming Reels

$6.00

Isla Morada Citrus Ale

$6.00

DOMESTIC

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

IMPORTED

Stella Artois

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella 00

$6.00

WHITES

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Jardin de Loire, Rosè

$10.00+

Ziobaffa, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$10.00+

Dr. Hans Riesling, Germany

$12.00+

Vino Robles, Chardonnay

$10.00+

Raphael Sallet, Chardonay

$13.00+

Frenzy, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Bonterra, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Vina Robles, Chardonnay HH

$5.00

Guy Larmandier, Premier Cru, Champagne

$85.00

Haden Fig, Chardonnay

$55.00

Domaine Les Trois Toits, Muscadet

$50.00

Angelo Negro, Arneis

$45.00

Domaine Vincent, Siret-Courtaud, Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00Out of stock

Domaine du Nozay, Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

REDS

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Black Cabra, Malbec

$12.00+

Alexis Lichine, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Belles Eaux, Pinot Noir

$12.00+

William Clark, Syrah, Washington

$12.00+

Firesteed Pino Noir, Oregon

$11.00+

Vina Robles, Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

The Pessimist, Red Blend

$14.00+

Alexis Lichine, Cabernet HH

$5.00

Thevenet & Fils, Bourgone

$50.00Out of stock

Domaine Migot, Gamay

$50.00

Mary Taylor Malbec

$45.00

Chateau la Fleur Garderose, Bordeaux

$55.00

Chateau de Petit Thouars, Cabernet Franc

$65.00

Chateau Le Puy, Emilian

$80.00

Bloodroot, Pinot Noir

$55.00

Cieck, Tuck-un

$50.00Out of stock

SPARKLING

Villa Jolanda Prosecco (split)

$12.00

Guy Larmandier, Premier Cru, Champagne

$85.00

MOMSSECO

DESSERT

Affogato

$8.00

marscapone ice cream, 51/50 dark chocolate, espresso

Chocolate Boca Negra

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

mango fluff, ginger ice cream

Warm Corn Bread

$8.00

buttermilk ice cream, blueberries

Malted Coke Float

$12.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake Pavlova

$11.00

guava, kiwi, pineapple, garden basil

JG TIPSSSS

$5.00

Kitchen Crew Tipout

$5.00

AMARI

Amaro Di Angostura

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Bonal

$9.00

Campari

$13.00

Cynar

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Montenegro Amaro

$14.00

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Ramazzotti

$12.00

Zucca Rhubarbaro

$11.00

BOURBON

Angels Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Basil Haiden

$15.00

Belle Meade

$16.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$20.00

Blantons

$18.00

Breckenridge High Proof

$19.00

Breckenridge Madeira Cask

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Clyde Mays

$13.00

Coopers Craft 100

$11.00

Elijah Craig 12 yr

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Garrison Bros. Sngle Barrel

$23.00

High West, Prairie

$12.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$18.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michters Small Batch

$18.00

Old Forester 1897

$17.00

Old Forester 1910

$17.00

Old Forester 1920

$18.00

Old Forester 86

$10.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$45.00Out of stock

Old Forester Original 1870

$15.00

Old Forester Statesman

$18.00

Russells Reserve 10yr

$15.00

Russels Reserve Single Barrel

$19.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$20.00

Widow Jane

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Willet Potstill

$17.00

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00

Woodford Masters Collection 2021

$37.00

Woodford Masters Collection 2022

$35.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

GIN

Bombay

$13.00

Botanist

$15.00

Fords Gin

$12.00

Fords Officers Reserve

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

House Gin

$9.00

Plymouth Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

OTHERS

Amaretto

$10.00

Candela Mamajuana

$9.00

Caravedo Pisco

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$17.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$17.00

Courvisier VS

$13.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Soul Cachaça

$9.00

St. George Verte Absinthe

$16.00

RUM

Afrohead 7yr

$11.00

Appleton Signature

$11.00

Bacardi 10yr

$14.00

Bacardi 4yr

$10.00

Brugal 1888

$17.00

Clement 15yr

$40.00

Coconut Cartel

$13.00

Copalli

$10.00

Diplomatic Grand Reserva

$16.00

Diplomatico Ambassador Selection

$60.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$12.00

Diplomatico Planas

$10.00

Doctor Bird

$10.00

Don Q Gran Anejo Reserva XO

$16.00

Don Q Grand Anejo

$19.00

El Dorado 5yr

$10.00

El Dorado 8yr

$12.00

Flor de Cana 12yr

$13.00

Flor de Cana 18yr

$18.00

Flor de Cana 25yr

$30.00

Flor de Cana 30yr

$200.00

Foursquare 2009 Vintage

$30.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Hamilton Pot Still Black

$12.00

Hampden Estate 8yr

$19.00

House Rum

$10.00

Plantation 5yr

$11.00

Plantation OFTD

$11.00

Plantation Original Dark

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Plantation XO 20th Anniversary

$17.00

River Antoine Estate

$18.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Smith and Cross

$11.00

Soul Cachaca

$10.00

The Real McCoy

$11.00

Wray and Nephew

$11.00

Zacapa 23yr

$17.00

House Spiced Rum

$12.00

RYE

FEW Rye

$18.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

High West Yipee Ki Yay

$23.00

Hudson Maple Cask Rye

$18.00

Laws, Rye

$19.00

Michters Rye

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$11.00

Riverset

$11.00

Tempelton 4yr Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye

$22.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$18.00

Whistle Pig, Piggyback Rye

$17.00

Old Forester Single Barrel Rye

$25.00

SCOTCH

Balvenie 12yr Double Wood

$25.00

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$25.00

Benriach 12yr

$18.00

Dalmore 12yr

$20.00

Dewars White Label

$12.00

Glendronach 12yr

$20.00

Glenfiddich Fire&Cane

$20.00

Glenfiddich IPA

$24.00

Glenfiddich Project XX

$25.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

TEQUILA

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$20.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$17.00

Espolon

$12.00

Heradura Extra Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Heradura Repo

$14.00

Heradura Silver

$12.00

House Tequila

$9.00

Komos Anejo

$30.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Reserve Anejo

$20.00

Milagro Reserve Reposado

$17.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Naroba Mezcal

$11.00

Nuestra Soledad Lachigui

$17.00

Quiereme Mucho Cuishe

$21.00

Tanteo Habanero

$12.00

VODKA

Grey Goose

$13.00

House Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Stoli Elit

$18.00

Tito's

$11.00

WHISKEY

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels 10yr

$22.00

Jack Daniels Barrel Select

$17.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$13.00

Jack Daniels Coy Hill

$23.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Pendleton Canadian

$11.00

Slane

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Chicken & Dumplings

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Fish

$10.00

SODA

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Refill

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

WATER

Voss

$3.00

Pelligrino Bottle Ltr

$6.00

JUICE

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Lemonade

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Milk

COFFEE & TEA

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally Sourced Farm To Table

Website

Location

2005 S Federal Hwy, Briny Breezes, FL 33435

Directions

Gallery
Driftwood image
Driftwood image
Driftwood image

Similar restaurants in your area

SWEETWATER - Boynton Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,616
1507 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach - 640 E Ocean Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
640 East Ocean Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Boynton Beach FL
orange star4.1 • 592
950 N. Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Over the Bridge Cafe
orange star4.0 • 91
814 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Amar Bistro Delray
orange starNo Reviews
522 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 283
411 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Briny Breezes

SWEETWATER - Boynton Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,616
1507 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Boynton Beach FL
orange star4.1 • 592
950 N. Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
orange star4.2 • 378
1880 North Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Marina Cafe
orange star4.7 • 187
100 NE 6th St Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Briny Breezes
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston