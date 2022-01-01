Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drink - Boston, Mass

2,423 Reviews

$$$

348 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom Drink Cocktail
Drink Burger
French Fries

Food

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Churros

$9.00

Drink Burger

$20.00

American Cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, ketchup, black pepper aioli

French Fries

$9.00

Hand Cut French Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli, Ketchup

Fried Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Mixed Fried Seafood

$20.00

Sausage

$22.00

Tomato & Crab Dip & Chips

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$20.00

arugula, tomato, smoked paprika aioli, brioche bun

To Go Cocktails

Maximilian Affair

$29.00

**Alcohol Included, Valid ID Required** Tequila, lemon, elderflower liqueur, sweet vermouth Available in 8oz or 12oz bottle. Food purchase required.

Old Fashioned

$29.00

**Alcohol Included, Valid ID Required** Sugar, Water, Bitters, Rye Whisky Available in 8oz or 12ozbottle. Food purchase required.

Fort Point

$29.00

**Alcohol Included, Valid ID Required** Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, benedictine Food purchase required.

Custom Drink Cocktail

$29.00

Please let us know what you are looking for in your cocktail, include your spirit preference, likes and dislikes, citrus or boozy and we will create one just for you!

Bohemian

$29.00

**Alcohol Included, Valid ID Required** gin, grapefruit juice, elderflower liqueur, peychaud's bitters. Available in 8oz or 12oz bottle. Food purchase required.

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
A bar entirely dedicated to the craft of the cocktail, Drink blends time-honored techniques and the classic cocktails of the prohibition era with modern innovation and the very best artisanal ingredients. Our goal is simple: To provide a welcoming spot at which to enjoy a memorable cocktail, some great conversation, and sustenance. Drink also offers a thoughtful collection of white, red, and sparkling wines, small grower champagnes, and a seasonal selection of beer. Cheers!

348 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

