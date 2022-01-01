Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Drinking Pig BBQ

43 Reviews

845 NE 151 street

Miami, FL 33162

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Brisket
Sausage

Meat

Brisket

Brisket

$14.00+

Beef brisket

Chicken

Chicken

$12.00+Out of stock
Sausage

Sausage

$8.00

Homemade Pork and Beef sausage

Ribs

Ribs

$12.00+Out of stock

Pork ribs

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$36.00Out of stock

Beef short ribs

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.00+

Pork butt

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Braised collard greens with smoked chicken

Cornbread

Cornbread

$6.00+Out of stock
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00+
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$6.00+

Pinto beans braised with short ribs.

Sauces & Pickles

White BBQ sauce

White BBQ sauce

$3.00Out of stock

White BBQ sauce, perfect with our smoked chicken

Gold BBQ sauce

Gold BBQ sauce

$3.00

Mustard based BBQ sauce, perfect with our pork ribs, pulled pork

Classic BBQ sauce

Classic BBQ sauce

$3.00

Secret BBQ sauce, perfect with our brisket and short ribs

Cucumber Pickles

Cucumber Pickles

$3.00Out of stock
Onions

Onions

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.00+Out of stock

Enjoy it by the slice or take it whole to go!

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.00+Out of stock

Enjoy it by the slice or take it whole to go!

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00+Out of stock

Enjoy it by the slice or take it whole to go!

Miscellaneous Item

Water

$1.00

Soda

$2.00

Misc- B

$3.00

Classic BBQ (Serve 6ppl)

BBQ Pack

BBQ Pack

$115.00Out of stock

Ribs                  1 lb Pulled Pork 1/2 lb Chicken         Half Brisket                1 lb Corn Bread       1 Large Mac & Cheese   1 Large Baked Beans     1 Large Coleslaw     1 Large Pickles & Sauces

BBQ Feast (serves 10ppl)

BBQ Feast (serves 10-12 ppl)

BBQ Feast (serves 10-12 ppl)

$225.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork       1lb Brisket           2lb        Chicken               Whole Sausage            4 Corn Bread       2 Large Mac & Cheese   2 Large Baked Beans   2 Large Coleslaw    1 Large Collards Greens 1 Large Pickles & Sauces

Smoked Meats

Prime Beef Brisket - 8/10 lb (whole)

$260.00Out of stock

8/10 lb (whole) Serves 10/12 ppl

Pork Shoulder - 6/7 lb

$140.00Out of stock

Whole, Serves 10/12 ppl - Please specify if you want it pulled.

Full Rack Ribs

$60.00Out of stock

Serves 4-6 ppl

Sides

Cornbread

$90.00Out of stock

Cornbread - Full Tray

Baked Beans

$60.00Out of stock

Half tray

Mac and cheese

$140.00Out of stock

Full tray

Coleslaw (half a tray)

$40.00Out of stock

Serves 10-12 ppl

Mac and Cheese (half Tray)

$70.00Out of stock

Half tray

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The BBQ you've been waiting for! Family-owned BBQ in Miami.

Location

845 NE 151 street, Miami, FL 33162

Directions

