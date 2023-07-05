Main picView gallery

Drip Espresso 1004 24th St

1004 24th St

Sacramento, CA 95816

Coffee

Roots

Single Shot Espresso

Single Shot Espresso

$3.25

Single Shot of Espresso.

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$4.25

Double Shot of Espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.25+
Americano

Americano

$3.25+
DRiP Cold Brew

DRiP Cold Brew

$5.25+

DRiP's Way

Melanated Mocha

Melanated Mocha

$6.25+

Dark chocolate mocha with nutty hazelnut and a lil cayenne pepper.

Cuff It

Cuff It

$6.25+

A nutmeg, cinnamon, and molasses spiced latte.

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice

$6.25+

Housemade cold brew topped with a sweet and velvety vanilla cold foam.

Dirty Diana

Dirty Diana

$6.25+

Our house chai with espresso and caramel drizzle.

Matcha Gotcha

Matcha Gotcha

$6.25+

Our house matcha spiced with cinnamon and agave.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.25+

Housemade lemonade available in assorted flavors.

Tea & Things

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Latte.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Chai Latte.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Assorted flavors.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25+

Assorted flavors.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Seasonal Specialty Menu

Light the Beam

Light the Beam

$7.25+

Housemade lavender infused honey latte.

Orange Cream

Orange Cream

$7.25+

A refreshing orange flavored white chocolate mocha.

Sprung on You

Sprung on You

$7.25+

Our house lemonade with a housemade strawberry and rhubarb puree. Get it DRiP'd Up and add a Redbull!

Cherry Blossom Dream

Cherry Blossom Dream

$7.25+

Housemade chocolate infused cold brew with velvety cherry flavored cold foam.

Food

The Gi-Gi

The Gi-Gi

$11.25

Avocado tartine on warm lemon and rosemary sourdough bread, topped with pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic, and chili oil. Vegan.

DRiP Sexy Salad

DRiP Sexy Salad

$11.50

Avocado, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, crispy garlic, and housemade croutons atop a bed of mixed greens with housemade vinaigrette and chili oil. Vegan.

Housemade Poptart

Housemade Poptart

$4.25

Housemade strawberry cinnamon roll Poptart with strawberry icing and garnish. Vegetarian.

Overnight Espresso Oats

Overnight Espresso Oats

$6.50

Overnight oats in our house cold brew with brown sugar, cinnamon, cocoa powder, and greek yogurt. Vegetarian.

Thee H.B.E.C.

Thee H.B.E.C.

$11.25

Bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on a toasted everything bagel with cream cheese and hot strawberry jam.

DRiP Bundles

DRiP Morning Favorites

DRiP Morning Favorites

$10.50

Cuff It & DRiP Homemade Pop-Tart.

DRiP Breakfast On the Go

DRiP Breakfast On the Go

$11.50

DRiP Cold Brew + Overnight Oats.

Observer - News

Newspaper

Newspaper

Newspaper

$1.00
Coffee & newspaper

Coffee & newspaper

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1004 24th St, Sacramento, CA 95816

